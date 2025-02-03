BabanBabanBan Vampire episode 5 release date and time, where to watch, and more

BabanBabanBan Vampire episode 5 is scheduled to air on Saturday, February 8, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST in Japan. It will be broadcast on BS Asahi and other Japanese television channels. International viewers can stream the episode on Netflix shortly after its release.

Episode 4 of the BabanBabanBan Vampire episode 5 saw Ranmaru gain an unlikely ally in the form of Franken, aka Ken Shinozuka, who he discovered to be a virgin as well. As Franken starts looking up to Ranmaru as an older brother and decides to stay the night with him and Rihito, Ranmaru is forced to fight his urges.

BabanBabanBan Vampire episode 5 release date and time

As per the anime's official website, BabanBabanBan Vampire episode 5 is slated to be broadcast in Japan on Saturday, February 8, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. International viewers can view the English-subtitled version of the episode at the following times in their respective time zones:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Standard Time Saturday February 8, 2025 6:30 am Central Standard Time Saturday February 8, 2025 8:30 am Eastern Standard Time Saturday February 8, 2025 9:30 am Greenwich Mean Time Saturday February 8, 2025 2:30 pm Central European Time Saturday February 8, 2025 3:30 pm Indian Standard Time Saturday February 8, 2025 8 pm Philippine Time Saturday February 8, 2025 10:30 pm

Where to watch BabanBabanBan Vampire episode 5

BabanBabanBan Vampire episode 5 is set to be released in Japan on the television channel TV Asahi's nationwide 24-station network "IMAnimation" slot. To be precise, it will be aired on CS TV Asahi Channel 1 and BS Asahi.

As for international viewers, BabanBabanBan Vampire episode 5 will be available to stream online on Netflix.

BabanBabanBan Vampire episode 4 recap

Franken as seen in episode 4 (image via Gaina)

BabanBabanBan Vampire episode 4, titled Sleeping Vampire, continues from where the previous episode left off - Ranmaru's fight against Ken Shinozuka, aka Franken. After discovering that Franken is a virgin as well, Ranmaru revels at the thought of having another target. That said, he decides to put an end to their fight quickly by taking out Franken with a single kick.

Not one to give up in a fight, Franken tries to get up to avenge his boys. However, upon learning that they are the ones who had cornered Ranmaru the other day, Franken realizes that he looks like the bad guy for attacking Ranmaru. On the other hand, Ranmaru commends Franken for his spirit, which causes the latter to develop a deep admiration for the former, viewing him as his "older brother".

Shortly afterward, Rihito arrives at the scene and is subsequently introduced to Franken. Although Ranmaru regrets not finishing off Franken earlier, he decides to make the most of this situation by entrusting Rihito's safety to Franken.

In the latter half of the episode, Franken decides to accompany Rihito and Ranmaru to their home, where the Tatsuno family welcomes him with open arms. Franken's addition made the household more lively than usual. Later on, he accompanies Rihito and Ranmaru to the bathhouse as well.

Ranmaru and Rihito as seen in episode 4 (image via Gaina)

Afterward, Franken decides to stay the night at Rihito's place. The two of them go up to Ranmaru's room after their bath and decide to sleep together. There, they have an impromptu arm wrestling match as well, which Ranmaru wins without breaking a sweat.

The next day, Rihito and Franken go to school together. Ranmaru on the other hand, is closely following them in order to ensure that Franken kept his promise of watching over Rihito. What Ranmaru actually meant, was for Franken to protect Rihito from Aoi, who in reality was Franken's sister.

At first, Franken stays true to his word and protects Rihito from a group of delinquents. That said, when Aoi shows up at the scene, Franken senses that Rihito and his sister likely have feelings for each other.

As such, he arranges for the two of them to share an umbrella to school, in hopes that they would grow closer that way - much to Ranmaru's dismay. However, things only seem to go downhill for Ranmaru from thereon, as he comes across a vampire hunter at the end of the episode.

What to expect from BabanBabanBan Vampire episode 5 (speculative)

Ranmaru as seen in the anime (image via Studio Gaina)

Following the events of episode 4, fans can expect BabanBabanBan Vampire episode 5 to begin with Ranmaru's encounter with Umetarou Sakamoto, a teacher at Rihito's school and a possible vampire hunter.

Will Ranmaru manage to escape with his life? Stay tuned to find out in BabanBabanBan Vampire episode 5.

