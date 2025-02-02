  • home icon
I'm an S-Rank Behemoth episode 7 release date, where to watch, and more

By Anupam Barua
Modified Feb 02, 2025 08:30 GMT
I
I'm an S-Rank Behemoth episode 7 release date, where to watch, and more (Image via Zero-G and Saber Works)

I'm an S-Rank Behemoth episode 7 will be released on February 8, 2025, at 11 pm JST. It will be one of the few fanservice-heavy animes to air during Winter 2025. Multiple networks in Japan, including Tokyo MX, will broadcast the episode.

The series will mainly adopt I'm a Behemoth, an S-Ranked Monster, but Mistaken for a Cat, I Live as an Elf Girl's Pet light novel. It has also been partially adapted into a manga. Fans wanting to progress with the story can start reading the manga. The series is being produced by Studio Zero-G and Saber Works.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for I'm an S-Rank Behemoth episode 7.

I'm an S-Rank Behemoth episode 7: Release date and time

I'm an S-Rank Behemoth episode 7 is scheduled for a release at 11 pm JST on Saturday, February 8, 2025, as part of the Winter 2025 anime release season. The series will have two versions, censored and uncensored, which will be released simultaneously.

The streaming times in various time zones are:

Time zoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease Date
Pacific Standard Time06:00 amSaturdayFebruary 8, 2025
Eastern Standard Time09:00 am Saturday
February 8, 2025
Greenwich Mean Time02:00 pmSaturdayFebruary 8, 2025
Central Standard Time08:00 amSaturday
February 8, 2025
Indian Standard Time07:30 pmSaturday
February 8, 2025
Philippine Standard Time10:00 pmSaturdayFebruary 8, 2025
Australia Central Standard Time11:30 pmSaturdayFebruary 8, 2025

Where to watch I'm an S-Rank Behemoth episode 7?

I'm an S-Rank Behemoth episode 7 will be broadcast on Tokyo MX, BS11, ATX, and other networks in Japan. The anime will also be available for Japanese audiences on Amazon Prime Video and HIDIVE.

The series will be available on Muse Asia's YouTube channel for international audiences.

Brief recap of I'm an S-Rank Behemoth episode 6

Stella&#039;s skeletal remains as shown in the anime (Image via Zero-G and Saber Works)
Stella's skeletal remains as shown in the anime (Image via Zero-G and Saber Works)

I'm an S-Rank Behemoth episode 6 picked up from the ending of episode 5 and depicted Aria, Tama, Vulcan, and Stella coming across the skeletal remains of an Earth Dragon. While most of the party was oblivious, Tama and Stella both knew that the skeleton belonged to Stella from her previous life as an actual Earth Dragon.

Although Tama expected a much stronger reaction from Stella, the sight of her remains simply reminded her of Tama's combat prowess, commanding her admiration. Eventually, the merchant who was the current owner of the skeleton commissioned Aria's party as escorts, so he could safely transport the rather expensive skeleton.

While their travel remained rather uneventful, a labyrinth suddenly materialized near their camp, leading to a quick evacuation by the merchant and the entire party. Eventually, Aria and her team ventured into this forest-type labyrinth and befriended a pixie and a dryad named Lily and Feri.

Eventually, the party reached town alongside Lily and Feri, who grew extensively close to them. Unfortunately, the merchant who had commissioned Aria and her party ended up abducting Lily and Feri for reasons related to his wife.

I'm an S-Rank Behemoth episode 7: What to expect?

The merchant as shown in the anime (Image via Zero-G and Saber Works)
The merchant as shown in the anime (Image via Zero-G and Saber Works)

I'm an S-Rank Behemoth episode 7 will focus on Aria and her party as they pursue the merchant who has apparently abducted Lily and Pixie.

Episode 6 hinted that the merchant was involved with the undead, so the next few episodes might depict him trying to bring back his wife, who is supposedly dead.

