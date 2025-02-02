Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga episode 6 release date, where to watch, and more

Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga episode 6 is͏ set to come out on͏ February 9,͏ 202͏5, at 12:30 am ͏JST. The second part of season 4 has already begun with Rin Okumura traveling into the past, with the character discovering the truth of the Asylum and why Mephisto was doing so many experiments while also unfolding the rise of Satan in the story.

Other elements bound to be explored in Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga episode 6 is how Satan has taken over the Section and the fact Yuri Egin joined willingly to calm him down and keep him from hurting others. Moreover, it is also very likely that the next installment is going to feature more of Shiro Fujimoto's character and how Yuri's situation affects him.

Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga episode 6 release date and time

Yuri Egin in the most recent episode (Image via Studio VOLN)

Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga episode 6 will be released at 12:30 am JST on Sunday, February 9, 2025. However, the timing may vary for international viewers.

The exact release date and time, depending on the regions, are as given below:

Time Zone Release Date and Time Pacific Daylight Time February 8, 2025; 07:30 am Eastern Daylight Time February 8, 2025; 10:30 am British Summer Time February 8, 2025; 03:30 pm Central European Summer Time February 8, 2025; 04:30 pm Indian Summer Time February 8, 2025; 09:00 pm Japanese Summer Time February 9, 2025; 12:30 am Australian Central Standard Time February 9, 2025; 02:00 am

Where to watch Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga episode 6?

Satan in the most recent episode (Image via Studio VOLN)

Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga episode 6 will air on Tokyo M͏X, BS͏11, Gunma Television,͏ and ͏To͏chigi Television, with additional͏ broadcasts scheduled later on͏ Tokai Television, MBS, Hokkaido Cultural Broadcasting, and RKB Mainichi ͏Broadcasting.

Moreover, Crunchyroll is expected ͏to stream the series internationally with English subtitles,͏ continuing its weekly͏ simulcast approach from the first part of season 4.͏

Recap from the previous episode

Yuri being held by Satan in the most recent episode (Image via Studio VOLN)

The previous episode starts with Rin Okumura and Mephisto witnessing how Satan now believes that he is a god and above everyone else, with Yuri crying out in anger because of him killing people. This results in Satan lashing out and trying to kill Yuri as he escapes, with Shiro Fujimoto saving the latter.

The plot is then moved to the Exorcists trying to move on with their lives and Shiro starting to take care of Shura, highlighting his character development. There is also a scene of Yuri talking with Rick and explaining why she is in love with Shiro, serving as a foreshadowing of their future.

The final part of the episode focuses on Satan returning to the Asylum two years later and having grown very old, demanding for Elixir to get better and holding people hostage to get supplies. Satan then is visited by Yuri, who says goodbye to Father Fujimoto, and they agree to spend time together in his new castle, ending the installment with that cliffhanger.

What to expect from Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga episode 6? (speculative)

Satan and Yuri in the most recent episode (Image via Studio VOLN)

Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga episode 6 will probably continue with Rin Okumura's time travel and feature more of Mephisto and the events that took place in the past. This next installment is going to focus heavily on Yuri's relationship with Satan and perhaps how that affects Shiro, setting the infamous Blue Night.

