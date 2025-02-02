  • home icon
  • Anime
  • Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga episode 6 release date, where to watch, and more

Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga episode 6 release date, where to watch, and more

By Kevin Tanza
Modified Feb 02, 2025 16:00 GMT
Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga episode 5 release date and more (Image via Studio VOLN)
Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga episode 5 release date and more (Image via Studio VOLN)

Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga episode 6 is͏ set to come out on͏ February 9,͏ 202͏5, at 12:30 am ͏JST. The second part of season 4 has already begun with Rin Okumura traveling into the past, with the character discovering the truth of the Asylum and why Mephisto was doing so many experiments while also unfolding the rise of Satan in the story.

Other elements bound to be explored in Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga episode 6 is how Satan has taken over the Section and the fact Yuri Egin joined willingly to calm him down and keep him from hurting others. Moreover, it is also very likely that the next installment is going to feature more of Shiro Fujimoto's character and how Yuri's situation affects him.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda as a publication.

also-read-trending Trending

Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga episode 6 release date and time

Yuri Egin in the most recent episode (Image via Studio VOLN)
Yuri Egin in the most recent episode (Image via Studio VOLN)

Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga episode 6 will be released at 12:30 am JST on Sunday, February 9, 2025. However, the timing may vary for international viewers.

The exact release date and time, depending on the regions, are as given below:

Time Zone Release Date and Time
Pacific Daylight TimeFebruary 8, 2025; 07:30 am
Eastern Daylight TimeFebruary 8, 2025; 10:30 am
British Summer TimeFebruary 8, 2025; 03:30 pm
Central European Summer TimeFebruary 8, 2025; 04:30 pm
Indian Summer TimeFebruary 8, 2025; 09:00 pm
Japanese Summer TimeFebruary 9, 2025; 12:30 am
Australian Central Standard TimeFebruary 9, 2025; 02:00 am

Where to watch Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga episode 6?

Satan in the most recent episode (Image via Studio VOLN)
Satan in the most recent episode (Image via Studio VOLN)

Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga episode 6 will air on Tokyo M͏X, BS͏11, Gunma Television,͏ and ͏To͏chigi Television, with additional͏ broadcasts scheduled later on͏ Tokai Television, MBS, Hokkaido Cultural Broadcasting, and RKB Mainichi ͏Broadcasting.

Moreover, Crunchyroll is expected ͏to stream the series internationally with English subtitles,͏ continuing its weekly͏ simulcast approach from the first part of season 4

Recap from the previous episode

Yuri being held by Satan in the most recent episode (Image via Studio VOLN)
Yuri being held by Satan in the most recent episode (Image via Studio VOLN)

The previous episode starts with Rin Okumura and Mephisto witnessing how Satan now believes that he is a god and above everyone else, with Yuri crying out in anger because of him killing people. This results in Satan lashing out and trying to kill Yuri as he escapes, with Shiro Fujimoto saving the latter.

The plot is then moved to the Exorcists trying to move on with their lives and Shiro starting to take care of Shura, highlighting his character development. There is also a scene of Yuri talking with Rick and explaining why she is in love with Shiro, serving as a foreshadowing of their future.

The final part of the episode focuses on Satan returning to the Asylum two years later and having grown very old, demanding for Elixir to get better and holding people hostage to get supplies. Satan then is visited by Yuri, who says goodbye to Father Fujimoto, and they agree to spend time together in his new castle, ending the installment with that cliffhanger.

What to expect from Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga episode 6? (speculative)

Satan and Yuri in the most recent episode (Image via Studio VOLN)
Satan and Yuri in the most recent episode (Image via Studio VOLN)

Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga episode 6 will probably continue with Rin Okumura's time travel and feature more of Mephisto and the events that took place in the past. This next installment is going to focus heavily on Yuri's relationship with Satan and perhaps how that affects Shiro, setting the infamous Blue Night.

Related articles:

Edited by Tiasha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी