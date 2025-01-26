Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga episode 5 release date, where to watch, and more

Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga episode 5 is͏ set to come out on͏ February 2,͏ 202͏5, at 12:30 am ͏JST. The second part of season 4 has already begun with Rin Okumura traveling forty years into the past, with the character discovering the truth of the Asylum and why Mephisto was doing so many experiments while also unfolding the rise of Satan in the story.

Other elements bound to be explored in Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga episode 5 is the upcoming course of action for Satan now that he has gained knowledge and awareness. Moreover, the next few episodes are likely going to depict Yuri's death, the change of character for Shiro Fujimoto, and more elements that led to Rin's birth.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda as a publication.

Trending

Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga episode 5 release date and time

Satan taking over a body in the most recent episode (Image via Studio VOLN)

Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga episode 5 will be released at 12:30 am JST on Sunday, February 2, 2025. However, the timing may vary for international viewers.

The exact release date and time, depending on the regions, are as given below:

Time Zone Release Date and Time Pacific Daylight Time February 1, 2025; 07:30 am Eastern Daylight Time February 1, 2025; 10:30 am British Summer Time February 1, 2025; 03:30 pm Central European Summer Time February 1, 2025; 04:30 pm Indian Summer Time February 1, 2025; 09:00 pm Japanese Summer Time February 2, 2025; 12:30 am Australian Central Standard Time February 2, 2025; 02:00 am

Where to watch Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga episode 5?

Yuri Egin with Satan in the most recent episode (Image via Studio VOLN)

Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga episode 5 will air on Tokyo M͏X, BS͏11, Gunma Television,͏ and ͏To͏chigi Television, with additional͏ broadcasts scheduled later on͏ Tokai Television, MBS, Hokkaido Cultural Broadcasting, and RKB Mainichi ͏Broadcasting.

Moreover, Crunchyroll is expected ͏to stream the series internationally with English subtitles,͏ continuing its weekly͏ simulcast approach from the first part of season 4.͏

Recap from the previous episode

Satan has full awareness of himself (Image via Studio VOLN)

The previous episode starts with Rin Okumura and Mephisto witnessing how Shiro Fujimoto and Yuri Egin go to Rick's wedding, highlighting how close these two characters got to each other. This portion of the installment also served to show how far they had gotten in their lives since the moment they met as kids.

The plot is then moved to the Exorcists taking care of Lucifer and the latter's conversation with Shemihaza, stating that he wants to create a world of light where everybody is equal and his desire for a new body. Then there is a strong focus on Satan, who took over the body of Goro and broke free from where he was held captive, reaching out to Yuri.

The final part of the episode focuses on Yuri taking care of Satan within the Exorcist building and teaching him, highlighting the demon's ability to learn at an amazing pace. Satan then grows jealous of Father Fujimoto and begins to evolve so fast that he develops his ego, taking the name he would become known for throughout the series.

What to expect from Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga episode 5?

Yuri, Rick, and Shiro as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Studio VOLN)

Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga episode 5 will probably continue with Rin Okumura's time travel and feature more of Mephisto and the events that took place in the past. Moreover, the next episode is bound to show Satan running amok now that he has gained an ego and the ramifications of his actions, with Yuri arguably being the biggest victim in the process.

Related articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback