Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga episode 5: Yuri tries to reason with Satan and the latter disappears

Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga episode 5, released on February 1, 2025, marks the beginning of the second part of the fourth season of the anime, featuring Rin Okumura's journey forty years into the past. The episode primarily focuses on the rise of Satan as he gains more power and the toll this begins to take on his body, which causes him a lot of problems.

Another significant aspect of Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga episode 5 is the relationship between Yuri Egin and Shiro Fujimoto, which is the bedrock of the series moving forward. This recent episode showed the two protagonists of this arc moving away from each other as Yuri tries to find a way to stop Satan from hurting humans.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga episode 5. Reader's discretion is advised.

Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga episode 5: Satan escapes and Yuri and Shiro try to move on

Yuri and Shiro as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Studio VOLN)

In Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga episode 5, the story begins with Rin Okumura witnessing how Satan has become his own entity and filled with ego and claiming himself as a god, arguing with Yuri about how he has the right to take lives. When Yuri decides to challenge his ideology, he gets angry and runs away while trying to burn the building, with Shiro Fujimoto saving her.

The next segment of the episode focuses on Mephisto and Rin witnessing how Satan is enjoying himself as a god, with the protagonist confused at the impression that he got from his biological father. Meanwhile, time goes by and Shiro and Yuri try to move on with their lives, with the shadow of the Baal looming in the background.

Additionally, Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga episode 5 highlights the influence of Satan on Yuri's mood, although Shiro also helps her, with the inclusion of the latter starting to take care of Shura. Moreover, this part of the installment also has them getting closer, with Yuri revealing his feelings to Rick regarding Shiro.

Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga episode 5: Satan takes over the Section

Satan as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Studio VOLN)

The second portion of Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga episode 5 focuses on Satan returning to the Exorcist Academy and the Section two years later, needing Elixir to deal with his vessel body decaying. His arrival is predicted by Lucifer and they agreed with Satan for the latter to take over the Section with his demons, holding a lot of people hostage.

The final portion of the episode has Yuri Egin being the one attempting to reach the Section and save people thanks to her connection with Satan because Mephisto failed as well. Moreover, the last moment has Yuri saying goodbye to Shiro in a tender moment and her confronting Satan, with him finally accepting her to stay in exchange for him not hurting humans once again.

Final thoughts

Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga episode 5 finally gave viewers the chance to witness Satan's rise to power and the damage he has caused to those around him. Moreover, this installment is also bound to set up the stage for Yuri Egin's final moments, which are going to be quite important for the series as a whole.

