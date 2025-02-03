Zenshu episode 6 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Zenshu episode 6 is scheduled to premiere in Japan on Sunday, February 9, 2025, at 11.45 pm JST. It will be broadcast on TV Tokyo and other Japanese television channels. Shortly after its release, the episode will be available for international viewers to stream online on Crunchyroll.

In episode 5 of the Zenshu anime, Natsuko Hirose and the Nine Soldiers delivered food to orphans at an orphanage, where Luke Braveheart came across Justice, a former member of the Nine Soldiers who had now fallen to grace. Meanwhile, a new Void monster was approaching the Last Town.

Zenshu episode 6 release date and time

As per the anime's official website, Zenshu episode 6 is slated to be broadcast in Japan on Sunday, February 9, 2025, at 11.45 pm JST. The episode's English-subtitled version will be available for international viewers at the following times in their respective time zones:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Standard Time Sunday February 9, 2025 6:45 am Central Standard Time Sunday February 9, 2025 8:45 am Eastern Standard Time Sunday February 9, 2025 9:45 am Greenwich Mean Time Sunday February 9, 2025 2:45 pm Central European Time Sunday February 9, 2025 3:45 pm Indian Standard Time Sunday February 9, 2025 8:15 pm Philippine Time Sunday February 9, 2025 10:45 pm

Where to watch Zenshu episode 6

Zenshu episode 6 is slated to be released in Japan on television channels like TV Tokyo, BS TV Tokyo, and AT-X. It will also be available for unlimited viewing on various platforms, including DMM TV, Unlimited Anime, U-NEXT, ABEMA, Netflix, d Anime Store, Hulu, Anime Times, Bandai Channel, and many more.

Fans in Japan can also purchase the episode from VIDEO MARKET, Rakuten TV, Milplus, TELASA, VIDEX, J:COM STREAM, and others. As for viewers in other countries, Zenshu episode 6 will be available to stream online on Crunchyroll.

Zenshu episode 5 recap

Luke and Natsuko, as seen in Zenshu episode 5 (image via MAPPA)

Zenshu episode 5, titled Justice, began with a flashback from Natsuko Hirose's past, particularly of the time when she experienced her first writer's block during the production of her upcoming romantic comedy anime. Following that, the focus of the episode shifted to her current reality in the world of A Tale of Perishing, where Natsuko was on a roll after defeating one Void army after another.

As a result, her popularity grew immensely among the people of the Last Town, who praised her upon her arrival. On the other hand, Natsuko stealing the spotlight changed the dynamics within the Nine Soldiers as well. As for Luke, he was still seemingly figuring out his feelings for Natsuko, much to Unio's dismay.

Afterward, Luke, Natsuko, and Unio encountered Destiny, who requested that they distribute food to the orphaned children at the District of Despair and encourage them to visit her orphanage, the Serval Cat House, for free food. When they arrived at the District of Despair, Natsuko was caught off-guard when she witnessed the existence of such a place, especially since it wasn't mentioned in the original movie.

Natsuko surprisingly managed to win the hearts of all the orphaned kids in the District of Despair and was thus able to convince them to visit Destiny's orphanage. On their way back, the group came across Justice, a former member of the Nine Soldiers, who was living in the District of Despair after his fall from grace.

Natsuko, as seen in the anime (image via MAPPA)

According to QJ, Luke looked up to Justice more than anyone when he was still a member of the Nine Soldiers, and seeing him in his current state agitated Luke to a great extent. As such, Natsuko visited Justice the following day to confront him about the truth regarding his discharge from the Nine Soldiers.

Apparently, during a previous battle against the Voids, Justice got gravely injured, which Luke failed to notice. This resulted in Justice heading down a dark path and quitting the Nine Soldiers. However, Justice refused to tell Luke the truth about him, since he knew that Luke would blame himself for everything that had happened.

In the episode's closing moments, there was yet another Void attack. Due to her past victories, Natsuko was confident that she could handle the Void army by herself this time as well, which ended up being her undoing.

In a completely unprecedented development, the Voids effortlessly defeated Natsuko's creation, which left her completely defenseless and at the mercy of the Voids. With this, the episode concluded on a thrilling cliffhanger, raising the stakes and hype to an all-time high for Zenshu episode 6.

What to expect from Zenshu episode 6

With episode 5 featuring Natsuko's first-ever loss against the Void army, we can expect Zenshu episode 6 to possibly feature Justice coming to her rescue, especially since Luke and his group are currently up against a seemingly invincible species of Void monsters.

