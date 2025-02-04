Zenshu episode 5 review: A simple plot twist spells doom for the future

Zenshu episode 5 was released on February 2, 2025, and for the first time since the series' debut, Natsuko's powers proved useless against the Voids, thus creating room for her development as a character. However, this also spelled doom for the future where Natsuko was expected to change the timeline of A Tale of Perishing but things might proceed as they did in the film.

Other than this aspect, Natsuko's presence started impacting Luke, who might have developed feelings for Natsuko. Zenshu episode 5 showcased a sequence where Natsuko produced a lot of animation designs that might have some references from the industry's works.

Zenshu episode 5 review: A simple plotline overlapping with a twist that might elevate the anime's reception

Natsuko's drawing is defeated (Image via MAPPA)

Since the debut of the Zenshu anime, the core thought among the fans was whether Natsuko could be the true protagonist of A Tale of Perishing, given how her anneemator power has impacted the storyline more than the normal one.

It started with saving Unio from dying and until Zenshu episode 5, Natsuko prevented the death of everyone who was supposed to die in the original timeline. However, episode 5 changed everything because Natsuko's anneemator powers proved useless against a newly evolved Void that annihilated the female protagonist's animation, a Samurai, in a few seconds.

The episode ended on a cliffhanger, which was a perfect addition to the drama of the situation. This also proved Natsuko's worth as her power might only be good as long as the future is something from the movie she saw. While this twist might have been unexpected, it could be the perfect element that was needed in the current state of Zenshu.

Since episode 1, the anime has been following a simple plotline, where every episode ends with Natsuko saving the say after drawing a hero. With her powers rendered useless, the anime's reception might increase and this moment could attract most fans of Zenshu.

Zenshu episode 5 review: Luke's feelings for Natsuko and the sublime animation

Another key detail of the episode was Luke's developing feelings for Natsuko, which were now plain as day. This puts the status of Destiny in question who was supposed to be Luke's destined partner.

This might be another aspect of the direction as the production team might be playing with the fans to dwindle between two heroines and choose their side until a final winner gets announced in the finale.

Anime references in Zenshu episode 5 (Image via MAPPA)

Lastly, just like the previous episode, the animation of Zenshu episode 5 was above par, especially in the starting, where Natsuko animated a lot of heroes during different raids of the Voids. The first one might be a reference to Sailor Moon, as the animation's transformation resembled the Sailor Senshi form transformations from Sailor Moon.

The second one was a giant robot, likely a reference to the Kaiju-genre anime series like Ultraman, etc. Lastly, the third one was a baseball player with an over-dramatic play style, which could be a reference to One Outs.

While these references might seem extra, they did complement the episode's theme as Natsuko's animation might be just for show unless she's not aware of the upcoming calamity.

Final thoughts

Zenshu episode 5 might be the turning point for the series from where introduction could be on hold until the protagonists, the Nine Soldiers, realize what they are dealing with. While the Voids were supposed to be deadly in the original timeline, Natsuko's interference made them look like trivial creatures. Stay tuned for what happens in the future.

