Zenshu episode 5: Luke and Co. meet Justice as Natsuko faces her first loss

Zenshu episode 5, titled Justice, premiered in Japan on Sunday, February 2, 2025, at 11:45 pm JST. This episode was by far the most intriguing episode of the Zenshu anime yet, as it not only featured Natsuko Hirose facing her first loss against the Void army, but it also concluded on a jaw-dropping cliffhanger that left the audience deeply concerned about Natsuko's fate.

A major part of this episode was focused on Luke Braveheart figuring out his feelings for Natsuko after his conversation with Unio in episode 4. It also featured the introduction of an important character from Luke's past, who could likely play a key role in the story moving forward.

Zenshu episode 5: Natsuko gains a newfound confidence after continuous victories against the Voids

Zenshu episode 5 opening moments

Natsuko and Luke, as seen in Zenshu episode 5 (Image via MAPPA)

Zenshu episode 5 started off with a flashback from Natsuko Hirose's past, particularly of the time when she suffered her first writer's block during the production of her highly anticipated romantic comedy anime.

The flashback highlighted an important aspect of Natsuko's personality from her previous life, which was her belief that she could handle everything by herself, as she thought that it would be more efficient that way.

After the opening credits, the focus of the episode shifted to Natsuko's current reality inside the world of A Tale of Perishing, where she was seen piling victories against the Void army one after the other.

As a result of her continuous victories, Natsuko gained a newfound confidence in her abilities. Her popularity also grew immensely among the people of the Last Town, which resulted in Unio getting frustrated with Natsuko stealing the spotlight. However, the thing that bothered Unio the most was how Luke was becoming more and more infatuated with Natsuko with each passing day.

Zenshu episode 5: Natsuko, Luke, and Unio travel to the District of Despair upon Destiny's request

Luke Braveheart, as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Afterward, Natsuko and the Nine Soldiers met up with Destiny, whose appearance had changed drastically from her first appearance in episode 3. Apparently, Destiny had asked to meet up with them in order to request their help in delivering food to orphaned children living in the slums.

Destiny explained that the kids living in the slums generally tend to distrust adults. However, they are more likely to listen to and trust the Nine Soldiers. As such, Destiny wanted the members of the Nine Soldiers to deliver food to the children and let them know about her orphanage— the Serval Cat House.

Destiny paired up Luke with Natsuko to visit the District of Despair together and deliver the food. Unwilling to let Luke get closer to Nastuko, Unio insisted on accompanying them. Thus, the trio began their journey to the District of Despair.

Zenshu episode 5: Natsuko meets Justice at the District of Despair

Natsuko and Justice, as seen in episode 5 (Image via MAPPA)

Upon arriving at the District of Despair, Natsuko was surprised to witness the existence of such a place, especially since it wasn't mentioned in the original story of A Tale of Perishing. There, they encountered a bunch of orphaned children, who were living in extremely harsh conditions at the slums.

Natsuko's energetic personality surprisingly resonated with the orphaned children, as she managed to convince them to visit Destiny's Serval Cat House, where they would be treated to free food every day. Even Luke and Unio were shocked to see how well Natsuko was getting along with the kids.

However, on their way back, the group came across Justice, a dragon who once used to be a reputed member of the Nine Soldiers. At present, Justice had fallen from grace and was living in the District of Despair as an alcoholic.

Luke and the Nine Soldiers in Zenshu episode 5(Image via MAPPA)

According to QJ, Luke looked up to Justice the most when the latter was in the Nine Soldiers. As such, seeing Justice in such a sorry state agitated Luke to a great extent.

Upon learning this, Natsuko visited Justice the following day after delivering food to the children. She confronted Justice with the truth about his past. Apparently, in a previous battle against the Voids, Justice got gravely injured.

However, Luke had failed to notice this due to the death of another member of the Nine Soldiers in the same battle. This led Justice to spiral down a dark path, following which he eventually quit the Nine Soldiers. Furthermore, he refused to tell Luke the truth since he knew that the latter would simply blame himself for everything that had happened.

Zenshu episode 5: The Nine soldiers prepare for battle against another Void attack

A mysterious figure presents an ominous warning (Image via MAPPA)

After her interaction with Justice, Natsuko took the orphaned kids to Destiny's orphanage along with Luke and Unio. Luke, on the other hand, was still troubled from seeing Natsuko so close to Justice earlier. His face had an obvious tinge of jealousy, which showcased the extent of his feelings for her.

However, they were suddenly interrupted by QJ's warning of an incoming Void response. As they were rushing towards the battlefield, Natsuko heard a mysterious voice from the trees, which claimed that no matter how many corrections she made, it would all be futile in the end.

This ominous warning foreshadowed the eventual destruction of the world of A Tale of Perishing, which Natsuko had been persistently trying to prevent from the first episode.

Zenshu episode 5 closing moments

Natsuko, as seen in Zenshu episode 5 (Image via MAPPA)

After arriving at the scene of the Void activity, Natsuko and her group saw a bunch of crimson-colored eggs laid one after the other. This was unlike anything they had ever seen before. However, Natsuko was confident that she could handle the Void army all by herself once again.

She still held on to the belief from her past life, that everything would be resolved more quickly if she handled it all by herself. However, this very belief of hers proved to be her undoing— as her creation was surprisingly overwhelmed and defeated by the Void monsters, whose slime-like appearance seemingly made it immune to all attacks.

As Natsuko lay on the ground, defenseless and spellbound at her first failure, the Void monster zeroed in on her to land the finishing blow. With this, the episode reached a thrilling cliffhanger ending, raising the hype and anticipation for the upcoming episode to an all-time high.

