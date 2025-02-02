Medalist episode 6 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Medalist episode 6 is set to be released on Sunday, February 9, 2025, at 1:30 am JST. The episode will air on Japanese channels, like TV Asashi, and streaming sites, like ABEMA. International fans can stream the series on Disney+.

The previous episode saw Miketa's performance end on a disappointing end. Followed by her patch-up with Inori, these two witnessed Hikaru's grand performance. Afterward, Inori met Hikaru's coach who challenged Tsukasa to a race to the top.

Medalist episode 6 release date and time for all major regions

Inori, as seen in the anime (Image via ENGI)

Medalist episode 6 will be released on February 9, 2025, at 1:30 am (according to Japanese Standard Time). The release timing and date will vary in different parts of the world. Some of these timezones are as follows:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Saturday February 8, 2025 8:30 am Eastern Time Saturday February 8, 2025 11:30 am Greenwich Mean Time Saturday February 8, 2025 4:30 pm Central European Time Saturday February 8, 2025 5:30 pm Indian Standard Time Saturday February 8, 2025 10:00 pm Philippine Time Saturday February 8, 2025 12:30 am Japanese Standard Time Sunday February 9, 2025 1:30 am Australian Central Time Sunday February 9, 2025 3:00 am

Medalist episode 6: Where to watch

Inori and Tsukasa as seen in the anime (Image via ENGI)

According to the local airing timings, Medalist episode 6 will be released on Japanese channels like TV Asahi (the NUMAnimation slot), CS TV Asahi, and BS Asahi. Like most Winter 2025 anime series, it will be available on Japanese streaming sites like ABEMA, Niconico, and many others.

For international fans, the series will be available to stream on Disney+, as it isn't included in Crunchyroll's Winter 2025 anime lineup. Medalist episode 6 and the entire series can be watched on local streaming sites like Hulu.

Medalist episode 5 recap

Miketa as seen in the anime (Image via ENGI)

Medalist episode 5, titled Meikoh Cup Beginner Women's FC (Part Two), commenced with Miketa preparing for her performance after Inori finished her. The episode gave a flashback to Miketa's past, where she was bullied by older people who failed to understand her every time. Returning to the present, Miketa entered the ice rink and began her performance.

Her start was flawless, and her clean moves had the audience enticed. However, when she tried to make a high-level move, she failed. However, the audience failed to notice it. Afterward, as MIketa was reaching the end of her performance, she tried to perform the move again. Even though she nailed it this time, she wasn't rewarded any points this time.

Hikaru as seen in the anime (Image via ENGI)

After her performance, she was appreciated by her coach. Miketa also made up with Inori as these two sat in the audience to wait for Hikaru's performance. Once the ongoing performance ended, Hikaru entered the ice rink and started her performance. As expected, her performance was majestic, to say the least, as she combined every move of hers with a beautiful transition.

Her performance was awarded a near-perfect score, surprising everyone. Hikaru then waved at Inori as the latter rushed to say her thanks to the former. However, when Inori was off to meet Hikaru, she encountered a stranger. After an awkward encounter, Tsukasa also joined them. This mysterious man was Jun Yodaka, an Olympic Gold Medalist and Hikaru's coach.

What to expect from Medalist episode 6? (speculative)

Tsukasa as seen in the anime (Image via ENGI)

Medalist episode 6 title is yet to be revealed. As given from the previous episode's climax, the next episode might continue from where it left off, as Tsukasa challenged Jun Yodaka.

Given Jun Yodoka's persona and experience as a professional ice skater, it would be hard for Tsukasa to meet his words and make Inori the best ice skater in the world. However, through sheer determination and resolve, Tsukasa and Inori might reach the top before long.

