I May Be a Guild Receptionist episode 7: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

I May Be a Guild Receptionist episode 7 is set to release on Saturday, February 22, 2025 at 12:00 AM JST according to the series’ official website. With the stage set for Jade and Alina’s date at the Centennial Festival, fans are expecting a very slice-of-life-esque episode with some romantic drama mixed in.

Although it’s essentially a foregone conclusion that pre-release spoilers and leaks won’t be made available, I May Be a Guild Receptionist episode 7 at least has confirmed release information.

I May Be a Guild Receptionist episode 7 release date and time

Jade will likely press Alina for answers about who Shroud is in I May Be a Guild Receptionist episode 7 (Image via Cloverworks)

I May Be a Guild Receptionist episode 7 is set for a premiere in Japan at 12:00 AM JST on Saturday, February 22, 2025. Virtually all overseas audiences will see the episode premiere locally sometime during the day on Friday, February 21. A vast minority of viewers will instead see the series premiere early morning on Saturday, February 22 locally, like in Japan. Exact time of release will vary by specific region and time zone.

I May Be a Guild Receptionist episode 7 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 7:00AM, Friday, February 21, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 10:00AM, Friday, February 21, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 3:00PM, Friday, February 21, 2025 Central European Time 4:00PM, Friday, February 21, 2025 Indian Standard Time 8:30PM, Friday, February 21, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 11:00PM, Friday, February 21, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 12:00AM, Saturday, February 22, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 1:30AM, Saturday, February 22, 2025

Where to watch I May Be a Guild Receptionist episode 7

Alina's coworker may begin realizing her true identity in I May Be a Guild Receptionist episode 7 (Image via Cloverworks)

The highly anticipated fantasy series is already confirmed to be streaming on Crunchyroll internationally with English subtitles as it airs weekly in Japan. This was confirmed via the platform’s release of its Winter 2025 lineup and schedule. Crunchyroll has also confirmed that English and German language dubs for the series will be produced, with no other dubs announced as of this article’s writing.

I May Be a Guild Receptionist episode 6 recap

I May Be a Guild Receptionist episode 6 began with Alina and the Silver Sword disguised as rookies in an attempt to be approached by those spreading the Dia skill rumors. They arrived at Mossy Rock Lake, which was the locational source of the rumors. That night, a suspicious party approached them with the intent of also camping there. Eventually, it became clear that this party was the source of the Dia skill rumors, with the Silver Sword revealing themselves after.

They apprehended one of the members, but the other three got away, with Lululee identifying him as Aiden, her old party member. He in turn called her “Lululee the murderer” and accused her of abandoning her party members. Despite finding the source, Alina still had overtime work to do, which Jade was helping with per their deal. Alina’s coworker Laila then ominously asked Jade to support Alina “no matter what may happen” before leaving work for the night.

Lululee then explained Aiden’s words, revealing that her early inexperience with magic forced her to choose to save one of two gravely injured people. Lowe comforted her by seemingly lying about also being a “murderer,” which seemingly satisfied her. They then found Jade injured after trying to activate two skills simultaneously. The episode ended with Alina and Jade finishing all her work the night before the festival began, going out drinking after to celebrate.

What to expect from I May Be a Guild Receptionist episode 7 (speculative)

I May Be a Guild Receptionist episode 7 should open up with Alina’s workday at Iffole Counter coming to an end, setting up her meeting up with Jade for their festival date. As they get going, focus should shift to the evil forces behind the Dia skill rumors planning something for the festival.

Focus should then return to Alina and Jade, where the latter will likely be much more distant from the former than he typically has been. This should eventually lead to a conversation about Alina’s drunken words about Shroud, setting up further focus on her backstory and a romantic moment between them as the episode ends.

