Zenshu episode 7 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Episode 6 of the Zenshu anime saw the aftermath of Natsuko Hirose's first defeat against the unusual Void monster from the previous episode. Unable to accept her loss, Natsuko starts acting selfish again. On the other hand, Luke Braveheart, despite being angry at Natsuko's behavior, grows more concerned about her relationship with Justice.

Episode 6 of the Zenshu anime saw the aftermath of Natsuko Hirose's first defeat against the unusual Void monster from the previous episode. Unable to accept her loss, Natsuko starts acting selfish again. On the other hand, Luke Braveheart, despite being angry at Natsuko's behavior, grows more concerned about her relationship with Justice.

Zenshu episode 7 release date and time

As per the anime's official website, Zenshu episode 7 is slated to be broadcast in Japan on Sunday, February 16, 2025, at 11:45 pm JST. The English-subtitled version of the episode will be made available for international viewers at the following times in their respective time zones:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Standard Time Sunday February 16, 2025 6:45 am Central Standard Time Sunday February 16, 2025 8:45 am Eastern Standard Time Sunday February 16, 2025 9:45 am Greenwich Mean Time Sunday February 16, 2025 2:45 pm Central European Time Sunday February 16, 2025 3:45 pm Indian Standard Time Sunday February 16, 2025 8:15 pm Philippine Time Sunday February 16, 2025 10:45 pm

Where to watch Zenshu episode 7

Zenshu episode 7 is set to be released in Japan on television channels like TV Tokyo, BS TV Tokyo, and AT-X. It will also be available for unlimited viewing on various platforms, including DMM TV, Unlimited Anime, U-NEXT, ABEMA, Netflix, d Anime Store, Hulu, Anime Times, Bandai Channel, and many more.

Viewers in Japan can also purchase the episode from VIDEO MARKET, Rakuten TV, Milplus, TELASA, VIDEX, J:COM STREAM, and others. As for viewers in other countries, Zenshu episode 7 will be available to stream on Crunchyroll.

Zenshu episode 6 recap

Natsuko, as seen in episode 6 (image via MAPPA)

Zenshu episode 6, titled Change, featured something fans had been waiting to see for a long time— teamwork. The episode began with Natsuko and the Nine Soldiers reviewing the climactic battle from the previous episode, where Natsuko faced her first loss against the Voids.

Frustrated with how things went down in their previous battle, Natsuko started acting selfishly and declared that she would defeat the Void by herself. Luke, on the other hand, was also frustrated with Natsuko's behavior. After reprimanding her for her recklessness, Luke stormed off.

The episode then saw Justice stumbling into Luke, who was sitting all by his lonesome. Despite Luke's efforts, Justice once again declined to fight alongside them, claiming that he had left that life behind a long time back. When Justice mentioned Natsuko, Luke expressed his frustration with the latter's behavior. At the same time, he was seen having conflicted feelings about Natsuko's relationship with Justice.

As for Natsuko, she was seen drinking at the club all by herself. QJ arrived at the bar shortly afterward, where he made Natsuko realize that it wasn't just her who was fighting against the Voids all this time, by showing her footage of the time when Memmeln and Unio helped her recover from her injuries.

Luke, as seen in episode 6 (image via MAPPA)

Thus, Natsuko declared the following day that she had decided to listen to her team's plans— much to Luke and Unio's surprise. As Natsuko and the Nine Soldiers discussed their plan to fight the Void monster, Prophet Baobab evacuated the citizens of Last Town, which was about to turn into a battlefield.

Shortly afterward, the monumental battle between the Nine Soldiers and the Void monster began. The Void monster, which had taken the form of a centipede this time, initially overwhelmed Luke and the Nine Soldiers with its surprising speed. It even managed to devour QJ and Memmeln in the blink of an eye. To make things worse, Unio lost his horn in the attack, making him unable to fly anymore.

Instead of rushing in to fight the Void all alone with her creations, Natsuko played a supporting role in this battle. She stayed behind and used her animator powers to draw a flight of stairs for Luke and Unio, which helped them fight the giant Void on even terms. However, once Luke and Unio got out of her range of sight, Natsuko was unable to help them further.

Fortunately, Justice arrived in the nick of time and carried Natsuko upwards on his back, which allowed the latter to continue drawing the flight of stairs for Luke and Unio. When Memmeln and QJ burst out of the Void's mouth, Luke landed one final strike on the monster, slicing it in half and securing the victory.

With this, Zenshu episode 6 came to a satisfying conclusion, raising the anticipation for Zenshu episode 7.

What to expect from Zenshu episode 7

Based on the preview of Zenshu episode 7, fans can expect to see Natsuko's backstory and how she became an animator in the upcoming episode.

In addition to that, we might also see a better dynamic between Natsuko and her team, following their latest victory against the Void in episode 6.

