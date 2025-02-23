Ameku Takao's Detective Karte episode 8 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Ameku Takao's Detective Karte episode 8 is scheduled to air on Thursday, February 27, 2025, at 12 am JST in Japan. It will be broadcast on TOKYO MX, BS11, and other Japanese television channels. Shortly after its release, the episode will be available for international viewers on Crunchyroll.

Episode 7 of Ameku Takao's Detective Karte anime saw the titular protagonist, Takao Ameku, getting sued for medical negligence and malpractice by one of the series' earliest patients, which almost resulted in the abolishment of her General Diagnosis Department.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Ameku Takao's Detective Karte episode 7. Reader's discretion is advised.

Ameku Takao's Detective Karte episode 8 release date and time

As per the anime's official website, Ameku Takao's Detective Karte episode 8 is slated to be broadcast in Japan on Thursday, February 27, 2025, at 12 am JST. For international viewers, the English-subtitled version of the episode will be available for viewing at the following times in their respective time zones:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Standard Time Wednesday February 26, 2025 7 am Central Standard Time Wednesday February 26, 2025 9 am Eastern Standard Time Wednesday February 26, 2025 10 am Greenwich Mean Time Wednesday February 26, 2025 3 pm Central European Time Wednesday February 26, 2025 4 pm Indian Standard Time Wednesday February 26, 2025 8:30 pm Philippine Time Wednesday February 26, 2025 11 pm

Where to watch Ameku Takao's Detective Karte episode 8

Expand Tweet

Ameku Takao's Detective Karte episode 8 is set to be released in Japan on television channels like TOKYO MX, Tochigi Television, Gunma Television, BS11, Chukyo Television, Yomiuri TV, and Animax.

Japanese viewers can watch the episode on distribution platforms like U-NEXT, Unlimited Anime, Anime Times, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, ABEMA, d Anime Store, Lemino, Bandai Channel, Hulu, and many others.

As for viewers worldwide, Ameku Takao's Detective Karte episode 8 will be available to stream online on Crunchyroll.

Ameku Takao's Detective Karte episode 7 recap

Takao Ameku in episode 7 (image via Project No.9)

Ameku Takao's Detective Karte episode 7, titled Prescribed Poision, began with a board meeting between the heads of Tenikai General Hospital. The hospital, and the head of the General Diagnosis Department - Takao Ameku in particular, had been sued by a patient for medical malpractice. As a result, a meeting was called to discuss whether the General Diagnosis Department should be disbanded or not.

The lawsuit against Takao came from the family of one of the series' earliest patients—the young boy's mother, diagnosed by Takao in episode 1. Since the boy's condition showed no significant improvement and gradually worsened, the mother sued Takao for medical negligence.

The young boy's case was perhaps the series' most complicated so far, especially since Takao herself couldn't come up with an accurate diagnosis for him. She also had to deal with the stress of her department being at risk of being disbanded, which would also result in her subordinate, Yu Takanashi, being terminated.

Despite this, Takao refused to apologize to the boy's mother. She believed that it would be illogical to do so, and it would also go against her own beliefs. Fortunately for her, she managed to resolve the mystery of the boy's case just in time, which led her to conclude that the one who poisoned him was none other than his mother.

A still from episode 7 (image via Project No.9)

In the meeting regarding the General Diagnosis Department's abolishment, Takanashi and Kounoike brought the evidence needed for the diagnosis - juice packets. Apparently, the boy's mother was very insistent on feeding him a packet of fruit juice every morning, along with the hospital meals.

Takao deduced that the boy's mother had Munchausen syndrome - a mental disorder that caused her to poison her child to present herself as a tragic hero to others. As such, when Takao correctly diagnosed her child's illness in episode 1 and foiled her plans, the mother decided to sue her as retaliation.

After presenting her argument, Takao told Takanashi to call the police and ask them to search the mother's house, since she was confident that the evidence of the crime hadn't been disposed of yet. With this, the resolution to abolish the General Diagnosis Department was discarded, following which the episode came to an end.

What to expect from Ameku Takao's Detective Karte episode 8

Ameku Takao's Detective Karte episode 8 is titled The Night When The Angels Danced [Part 1]. This means that the upcoming episode will kickstart a mini-arc, similar to the Spontaneous Human Combustion arc.

Following the closing events of episode 7, it's safe to assume that the focus of the upcoming episode will likely be on Takao Ameku's personal life, particularly on someone close to her.

