Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 8: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 8 is set to release on Friday, February 28, 2025 at 10:00 PM JST according to the series’ official website. With Marie and Kazuhiro all but confirmed to be exploring the labyrinth they discovered, the only thing that seems to stand in their way is new enemy Sven who is currently hot on their trail.

Although early leaks for anime episodes are virtually unheard of, Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 8 has at least confirmed its official release information and more.

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 8 release date and time

Sven and his cronies will likely challenge Kazuhiro and co to a fight in Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 8 (Image via ZERO-G)

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 8 is set for a premiere in Japan at 10:00 PM JST on Friday, February 28, 2025. Virtually all international audiences will also see it premiere during the day on Friday, February 28, but a select few regions will have a Saturday, March 1 local release date instead. Exact time of release will vary by specific region and time zone.

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 8 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 5:00AM, Friday, February 28, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 8:00AM, Friday, February 28, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 1:00PM, Friday, February 28, 2025 Central European Time 2:00PM, Friday, February 28, 2025 Indian Standard Time 6:30PM, Friday, February 28, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 9:00PM, Friday, February 28, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 10:00PM, Friday, February 28, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 11:30PM, Friday, February 28, 2025

Where to watch Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 8

Kazuhiro and co should prove successful in protecting the Arkdragons from Sven in Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 8 (Image via ZERO-G)

Winter 2025’s standout reverse isekai series will be streamed weekly on Crunchyroll as it airs in Japan with English subtitles. This was officially confirmed in December 2024 via the platform’s release of its full Winter 2025 schedule and lineup. While the series is available in the original Japanese language with English subtitles, no alternate language dubs have been announced by Crunchyroll as of this article’s writing.

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 6 recap

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 7 began with Marie and Kazuhiro trying to find information about the labyrinth. This led to them befriending an old man, who made it clear he knew the truth about their world hopping and their feelings. This led to them meeting Hakam, the man in charge of the labyrinth’s explanation. He gave them written permission to enter, but also asked a favor of them. Before doing this favor, they stopped and got Marie new, more cooling clothes.

They then met up with Hakam, who was with Mewi. He asked Kazuhiro to speak with Mewi on his behalf so they could identify if a stone an advance team recovered was a magic stone. Mewi confirmed this to be the case, but added that it had been refined and was now a magic catalyst. Hakam then left to report this, with Kazuhiro asking Mewi to inspect the Arkdragon’s items next. He revealed they couldn’t be refined due to being too magically powerful.

However, he also claimed he saw words floating within them, and suspected them to be connected to an energy source as they flickered. This led the pair to suspect something was wrong with the Arkdragon, visiting her to see her children had been hatched. Meanwhile, a sorcerer named Sven was trying to steal Marie’s spot in the labyrinth. The episode ended with Kazuhiro and Marie inviting the Arkdragon on their hot spring trip as Sven stalked them.

What to expect from Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 8 (speculative)

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 8 will likely open up with a fight between Marie, Kazuhiro, and the Arkdragon against Sven and whatever cronies he may have with him. This fight will likely become unavoidable once Sven realizes there are baby Arkdragons in the dungeon, wanting to kill them for their valuable body parts.

Episode 8 should then see the trio eventually emerge successfully against Sven, at least to the point of forcing him to retreat. While he’s unlikely to die, it’s possible that the episode could end with him being effectively removed from the story via the sorcerer’s guild’s clout.

