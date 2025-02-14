Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 6: Kazuhiro and Marie's romance heats up as Kaoruko invites them to dinner

Heading into Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 6, fans were unsure of what to expect in terms of which world Marie and Kazuhiro would spend their time in. Officially released on Friday, February 14, 2025, the installment saw the pair return to and spend their time in Japan for the entirety of the episode’s events.

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 6 excitingly parlayed this into the pair going on a double date with Kaoruko and Toru Ichijo to a French restaurant. In the aftermath, the pair’s romance finally blossomed via a touching moment which saw the two express their gratitude for what the other has done for them.

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 6 finally sees Kazuhiro and Marie’s romance begin to bloom

Brief episode recap

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 6 began with Kazuhiro and Marie in a large room where everyone was discussing who was coming to explore the Labyrinth. Kazuhiro was excited to explore it with Marie, but she was concerned that the Sorcerer’s Guild wouldn’t allow her to explore since her rank was too low. This prompted Kazuhiro to say he won’t explore, since he wanted to do so with Marie specifically.

It was then revealed that the Arkdragon was listening to their conversation via the scale it gave them, shocked that they opened the labyrinth while calling it a place of calamity. Her eggs then began hatching as she said this, musing on when she’ll reunite with Kazuhiro and Marie. Focus then returned to Japan, where Marie and Kazuhiro were having breakfast. Kazuhiro then seemingly got dressed for work while saying they should be the ones to explore the labyrinth.

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 6 saw Marie reveal there was an exception clause which may allow her to explore the labyrinth with Kazuhiro. They simply had to prove to the guild that they were strong enough to take care of themselves in the labyrinth. As he left for work, Kazuhiro revealed something to her which fans didn’t see. However, whatever it was seemed to bother her, as she hung onto him before he left and frowned after he walked out the door.

Kazuhiro and Marie grow much closer as Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 6 progresses (Image via ZERO-G)

On his way to work, Kazuhiro worried about how they could prove themselves to the guild, coming down on his own abilities and skills likewise. He thought about hiring a tank, but realized he had no other friends in Marie’s world, and lacked the budget to hire someone. Marie then cleaned her and Kazuhiro’s apartment before studying Japanese, eager to become skilled enough to watch anime.

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 6 saw her try to make lunch for herself, which was revealed to be what Kazuhiro asked of her before he left. She then excitedly ate her lunch while watching anime, wishing Kazuhiro were with her likewise. He was also shown to be thinking of her as he ate his lunch when Kaoruko Ichijo reached out to him. She eventually invited him and Marie to dinner that night, saying she’d invite her husband as well.

Thinking of Marie and her budding friendship with Kaoruko, Kazuhiro agreed to the plans, getting coffee with Marie later that day before their date. Their respective feelings for each other were made clear yet again as Ichijo arrived with her husband, Toru Ichijo. Toru called Marie beautiful, prompting her to ask Kazuhiro if she did something wrong. As he reassured her that she was fine, they went to a French restaurant where Toru and Kaoruko made reservations.

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 6 saw Marie awestruck by the restaurant’s atmosphere, thinking that it was something only nobles would be able to afford. As the courses came out, Marie was shocked by how aesthetically beautiful and delicious the food was. Most of the focus on the dinner was on Marie’s reactions, with the conversation’s dialogue mostly being muted in place of some music.

As Marie said she’d never be able to eat anything in the other world again, Kazuhiro got embarrassed with how they were acting. Kaoruko asked if they really were relatives, prompting Toru to ask if they were dating, which Kazuhiro rejected. As they ate dessert in a private room, Kaoruko complimented Marie’s Japanese. Kazuhiro then explained that Marie was using anime to learn Japanese.

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 6 saw him share his intent to show her the area his grandfather lived in since she wanted to see more classical Japanese architecture after anime exposed her to it. He added that he had been looking for day trips in the meantime to get her used to traveling, prompting Toru to suggest Chichibu. He added that a friend of his runs an onsen there, showing Kazuhiro and Marie pictures which the latter was clearly interested in.

Kaoruko and Toru Ichijo seem set to be Marie and Kazuhiro's main friends given Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 6 (Image via ZERO-G)

Toru then suggested he could call his friend and have a reservation made, with him and Kazuhiro saying goodbye to each other. The latter thanked the former for the meal, but Toru instead thanked Kazuhiro for letting Kaoruko have more fun than he’s seen in a long time. On cue, she asked Kazuhiro if she could have him and Marie over at her apartment soon to watch a movie together. After translating for Marie, she ecstatically agreed.

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 6 saw Toru reassure Kazuhiro that his concerns for Marie being on her own were sensible, and that they can work it out later. As Marie and Kazuhiro walked home, she revealed how nervous she was going in before thanking him for such a pleasant experience. In turn, he thanked her for making all of this possible and changing his life ever since she came to Japan that fateful night and holding her hand as the episode ended.

Final thoughts

Expand Tweet

Episode 6 of the highly anticipated Winter 2025 anime series finally gives fans what they were expecting via fully confirming Marie and Kazuhiro’s romantic feelings for each other. Likewise, fans can expect this theme to carry over in the next episode even as they presumably return to Marie’s world, setting the series back on its romantic subplot course.

