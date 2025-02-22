Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 7: Kazuhiro and Marie reunite with the Arkdragon as a new threat appears

Heading into Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 7, fans were expecting the anime’s main focus to be on getting Kazuhiro and Marie inside the labyrinth they discovered. Officially released on Friday, February 21, 2025, the installment instead put the labyrinth on the backburner as Marie and Kazuhiro focused on other more pressing matters.

Ad

Likewise, Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 7 also marks the return of the Arkdragon, with the series’ protaognistic pair finally meeting the baby Arkdragons likewise. However, their next meeting with the new family is seemingly set to be interrupted by Sven, one of Marie’s apparent rivals from the sorcerer’s guild.

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 7 sees Kazuhiro and Marie get a new enemy

Brief episode recap

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 7 began with the dungeon Marie and Kazuhiro discovered being given an AA-ranking for difficulty. This also meant more rare treasures were likely to appear inside the dungeon. Kazuhiro expressed concern at how this news was being presented, saying it was like bait was being dangled in front of all of them. The two then decided to gather as much information as they could from the others here by eavesdropping on conversations.

Ad

However, Marie made him stand up straight and speak to people with her, saying she spoke to those she didn’t know while in Japan so it was his turn here. They then approached an old mage, who seemingly recognized their ability to cross over worlds, but quickly dismissed it as a joke. He then poked fun at their relationship, but Marie’s words made it clear she not only liked Kazuhiro, but even had romantic feelings for him, which the man laughed at.

Ad

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 7 then saw the old man ask labyrinth exploration commander Hakam to give them an exploration permit. This prompted Kazuhiro to say he and Marie were thinking of waiting for a while to participate since she needed permission from the sorcerer’s guild, and they still weren’t quite strong enough. Hakam said he at least wouldn’t need to worry about them, but the man argued otherwise via commenting on their relationship.

Ad

Kazuhiro and Marie's feelings are made clear for each other yet again in Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 7 (Image via ZERO-G)

Everyone in the room heard this, leaving the pair incredibly embarrassed as they rushed out with their permit. Kazuhiro then said they had a favor to do which Haka asked them for, but Marie was complaining about the heat. Kazuhiro brought her into a clothes shop likewise, saying she should try on new clothes more suited to the heat. The pair’s feelings for each other were also reinforced here as the pair met up with Haka to the favor he needed.

Ad

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 7 saw them reunited with Mewi likewise, who was all healed from his prior injuries. Hakam’s favor was likewise to translate for Mewi, since he was still learning the common language from Hakam. He then showed them a magic stone an advance party found, with Mewi’s touch confirming it as real. However, the stone was then refined, changing its shine and turning it into a magical catalyst.

Ad

Mewi added that while it’s familiar to a magic stone in many ways, it’s also slightly weaker overall. Hakam then left to report this info on the stone the advance party had found, leaving Kazuhiro in charge of Mewi’s common language studies. However, the two of them and Marie first had Kazuhiro’s boxed lunch. Kazuhiro then asked Mewi to appraise the scale and hardened blood they got from the Arkdragon.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 7 saw him say he felt a strength within them which meant they couldn’t be refined, also saying he saw strange words floating inside each. He theorized that energy was still being sent to them as Marie noticed the shine of each item varying suddenly. As she and Kazuhiro discussed this, they discovered that they can somewhat communicate with the Arkdragon via speaking to the objects she gave them.

Ad

It was then announced at the sorcerer’s guild that official labyrinth exploration would begin, but a substitute would be chosen for Marie given the labyrinth’s AA-rank. A guild member named Sven volunteered to go, with another named Ludry pointing out that all other viable candidates were saying nothing, implying he forced them to stay silent. Ludry, revealed to be Marie’s master, argued no substitution was necessary due to her “blossoming” being “nearly at hand.”

Ad

However, Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 7 saw the sorcerer’s guild master say a discussion would be held upon Marie’s return before ending the meeting. Sven then met with his subordinate, promising once again that he’ll be the one in the dungeon and revealing his plan to grab all the treasure he could. Sven then wondered about how Marie found the labyrinth and who Kazuhiro was, as focus shifted to the pair returning to the Arkdragon’s lair.

Ad

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 7 makes it clear that the Arkdragon isn't enjoying motherhood (Image via ZERO-G)

The lizard-man Kazuhiro had previously made friends was escorting them through the dungeon to her level, adding that she’d been acting weird lately. He then dropped them off at her lair, urging them to exercise caution again before leaving. As the pair saw four total pairs of eyes in the dark, they realized that her eggs had hatched safely. However, the Arkdragon assumed they had come with gifts of boxed lunch and beer for her like last time.

Ad

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 7 saw her become upset to see this wasn’t the case before lamenting how hard being a single parent was. Kazuhiro said that she was just overly tired, and suggested a visit to the hot springs given their coming trip. He invited her to come with them before dismissing it, but she excitedly agreed to this. The episode ended with the pair grabbing the Arkdragon for their trip, where Sven was shown to be silently stalking them.

Ad

Final thoughts

Expand Tweet

Ad

Episode 7 is an especially exciting installment for several reasons, the most notable being the introduction of a new, promising antagonistic presence. The installment also teases exploration as to who else Kazuhiro can travel back and forth between worlds with, which could make for a very interesting development. Overall, fans should be excited about where the series seems to be headed for its first season’s final episodes.

Related links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback