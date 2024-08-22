10 best fashion anime that you should watch

The fashion anime genre interweaves vibrant animation with innovative couture designs that inspire trends in the real world. These fashion anime showcase not only gorgeous ensembles but also a passion for style and creative flair that connects with fashion-loving audiences.

For those who enjoy anime and cutting-edge clothing design, fashion anime offers the perfect fusion of form and function. The animated medium allows lavish costumes and set pieces far beyond live-action production limits.

At the same time, insightful plots explore the dedication and spirit required to make it in the fashion industry. These anime series and films spanning subgenres from slice-of-life to magical girls are must-sees for anime fans.

10 fashion anime every style enthusiast should watch

1. Paradise Kiss

Paradise Kiss (Image via Madhouse)

A highly influential fashion anime in the fashion-focused genre, Paradise Kiss remains a classic. The series follows Yukari, an ambitious high school student aiming for college who gets scouted by a group of fashion design students.

They want the studious Yukari to model for their upcoming show to debut their daring Paradise Kiss clothing label. Initially, Yukari declines to miss school for the flashy world of modeling. However, she finds herself quickly drawn into the whirlwind energy and creative vision behind the Paradise Kiss team.

Swept up in their innovative ideas, Yukari tries on avant-garde lolita ensembles, elegant gowns for formalwear contests, and flamboyant looks blending masculine suiting with feminine touches. Beyond the gorgeous costumes, it also depicts the often chaotic creative process and real struggles faced by aspiring designers.

2. Princess Jellyfish

Princess Jellyfish (Image via Brain's Base)

Quirky fashion takes the spotlight in this fashion anime, Princess Jellyfish. The story centers on Tsukimi, a young woman obsessed with jellyfish who lives in an apartment of "fashion-challenged" otaku women.

Their world turns upside down when Tsukimi meets Kuranosuke Koibuchi, who secretly is a wealthy young man and dresses as a girl. Princess Jellyfish's cute designs, including Kuranosuke's spectacular Lolita dresses, are eye-catching.

The anime also humorously contrasts its fashion-forward lead against the other girls with no fashion sense, touching on themes of confidence and self-expression through style.

3. Smile Down the Runway

Smile Down the Runway (Image via Ezόla)

For those fascinated by fashion's nitty-gritty details, this fashion anime, Smile Down the Runway, offers an inside look. The anime centers on two teens pursuing careers in the fashion world—aspiring model Chiyuki, who dreams of walking the runway, and aspiring designer Ikuto, who strives to create androgynous clothing.

As Ikuto and Chiyuki team up to achieve their dreams together, Smile Down the Runway gives glimpses of the step-by-step garment construction process. The series also incorporates social issues like size diversity, gender norms, and economic disparity into its themes.

Overall, its blend of industry insight and inclusivity sets it apart as an intelligent take on high fashion anime.

4. Flavors of Youth

Flavors of Youth (Image via CoMix Wave Films)

This stylish Chinese-Japanese fashion anime film features three vignettes exploring modern young adults and the power of memory. While each short story differs in content, they are tied together by their chic urban settings and emphasis on fashion culture.

In one tale, an upscale handbag connects the past and present lives of the characters. Another shows a young woman working to become a fashion designer. With its album of moving stories and sleek styling, Flavors of Youth offers an elegant anime experience.

5. Urahara

Urahara (Image via Shirogumi)

Female empowerment and self-expression are central themes in this vibrant fashion anime Urahara. The series follows a trio of entrepreneurial young women pursuing their passion projects—including running a fashion boutique—in the fantastical Tokyo district of Harajuku.

With motifs inspired by Japanese street fashion, Urahara features inventive costume design melding sci-fi touches with parkas and punk prints. While plot-wise the short series falls a bit flat, its celebration of bold fashion and inspirational heroines makes it worth watching for many anime fans.

6. Nana

Nana (Image via Madhouse)

Music and melodrama take center stage in this influential fashion anime Nana about two different women who share the same first name and end up rooming together in Tokyo.

Though from varied backgrounds, the pair soon become close friends, chasing their respective dreams—Hachi to find happiness in love, and Nana "Osa" to make it big as the vocalist of the punk band Black Stones.

The fashion in Nana is a crucial element of character development and storytelling. Nana Osaki's punk-inspired outfits, complete with studded accessories and signature black nail polish, contrast sharply with Nana Komatsu's more feminine and trendy ensembles.

Beyond its engaging slice-of-life plot, Nana also memorably chronicles alternative subcultures through the characters' gritty punk rock styles. For a stirring story with equally striking fashion, Nana is a top pick.

7. My Dress-Up Darling

My Dress-Up Darling (Image via CloverWorks)

Cosplay and cute meet high fashion aesthetics in this fashion anime, My Dress-Up Darling.

High schooler Wakana Gojo is a talented aspiring hina doll craftsman who is seen as strange by his classmates. By chance, popular girl Marin Kitagawa discovers his knack for sewing and recruits Wakana's skills to help her create costumes for cosplay.

As Marin introduces him to her hobby, Wakana begins crafting intricate original lolita dresses, elegant Victorian gowns, and anime heroine outfits for her to bring her cosplay visions to life. Through its characters' inspiring passion for fashion design and ability to open up to each other, it is a treat to watch.

8. Pretty Rhythm

Pretty Rhythm (Image via Tatsunoko Production)

For a sparkly fashion anime series with spectacular costume changes every few minutes, look no further than Pretty Rhythm. The vibrant musical anime centers on three aspiring "Prism Stars"—middle school girls pursuing their dreams of becoming multi-talented performers.

As they compete in Prism Shows, where their singing performances are paired with graceful ice skating, lead heroines Aira, Rizumu, and Mion transform into bright, eye-catching coord (short for "coordinated") outfits in every color.

Fluffy petticoats, rainbow wigs, and heart-adorned dresses rule each girl's incredible wardrobe. For magical fashion and shojo sweetness, Pretty Rhythm shines.

9. Yamato Nadeshiko Shichi Henge

Yamato Nadeshiko Shichi Henge (Image via Nippon Animation)

For a reverse harem twist with plenty of bishonen boys and makeover montages, this fashion anime Yamato Nadeshiko Shichi Henge (or The Wallflower) delivers ample fun. The plot follows four gorgeous yet quirky young men who live together, and their housemate—the morbidly obsessed Sunako.

When Sunako's aunt demands the boys make her niece into a proper "lady" in exchange for free rent, they set out to give her glamorous makeovers to reveal the beauty underneath.

The amusing results include a girly-girl devil costume and sweeping ballgown transformations for comic relief between thoughts on self-confidence. For supernatural charm and over-the-top cosplay, it's a delightful watch.

10. Gokinjo Monogatari

Gokinjo Monogatari (Image via Toei Animation)

Also known as Neighborhood Story, this early '90s slice-of-life fashion anime delivers a classic take on young adults chasing artistic dreams.

Set in a fictional Tokyo district inspired by the real-life fashion and arts hub of Harajuku, Gokinjo Monogatari follows aspiring fashion designer Mikako Kouda and her friends navigating school, relationships, and city life. It brings the setting to life through creative costumes influenced by the late '80s Japanese street style.

Its timeless coming-of-age story with a fashion focus also makes it an interesting precursor to similar modern anime like Paradise Kiss and Urahara. For vintage vibes, Gokinjo Monogatari is a definitive early fashion anime.

Conclusion

From avant-garde aesthetics to magical girl transformations, fashion anime showcases stunning and inspiring style in exciting animation.

For longtime anime fans and newcomers, the unique visual storytelling of series like Paradise Kiss, Pretty Rhythm, and more makes for delightful watching. Offering a dream wardrobe of gorgeous costumes while exploring creative passions, identity, and self-expression, fashion anime have timeless appeal.

