I May Be a Guild Receptionist episode 8: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

I May Be a Guild Receptionist episode 8 is set to release on Saturday, March 1, 2025 at 12:00 AM JST according to the series’ official website. With trouble afoot, fans are expecting Alina to face her toughest battle yet given how ineffective her Dia skill seems to be against her current enemies.

Although it’s essentially a foregone conclusion that pre-release spoilers and leaks won’t be made available, I May Be a Guild Receptionist episode 8 at least has confirmed release information.

I May Be a Guild Receptionist episode 8 release date and time

I May Be a Guild Receptionist episode 8 will likely see Alina and co struggle greatly versus their new foe (Image via Cloverworks)

I May Be a Guild Receptionist episode 8 is set for a premiere in Japan at 12:00 AM JST on Saturday, March 1, 2025. Virtually all overseas audiences will see the episode premiere locally sometime during the day on Friday, February 28. A vast minority of viewers will instead see the series premiere early morning on Saturday, March 1 locally, like in Japan. Exact time of release will vary by specific region and time zone.

I May Be a Guild Receptionist episode 8 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 7:00AM, Friday, February 28, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 10:00AM, Friday, February 28, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 3:00PM, Friday, February 28, 2025 Central European Time 4:00PM, Friday, February 28, 2025 Indian Standard Time 8:30PM, Friday, February 28, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 11:00PM, Friday, February 28, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 12:00AM, Saturday, March 1, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 1:30AM, Saturday, March 1, 2025

Where to watch I May Be a Guild Receptionist episode 8

I May Be a Guild Receptionist episode 8 may also see Alina and Jade's Centennial Festival date permanently cancelled with this new threat (Image via Cloverworks)

The highly anticipated fantasy series is already confirmed to be streaming on Crunchyroll internationally with English subtitles as it airs weekly in Japan. This was confirmed via the platform’s release of its Winter 2025 lineup and schedule. Crunchyroll has also confirmed that English and German language dubs for the series will be produced, with no other dubs announced as of this article’s writing.

I May Be a Guild Receptionist episode 7 recap

I May Be a Guild Receptionist episode 7 began with the Guildmaster meeting with someone named Jessica, who gave him a book with a secret quest in it. Glen then looked at a statue of a young boy while saying it had been 15 years as focus shifted to the Centennial Festival starting. Alina and Jade began their date immediately as focus shifted to Lululee. She visited the guild’s prison with Lowe, wanting to see her old teammate Aiden again.

She also implied to herself that she intended to leave the Silver Sword due to considering herself a liability. She then apologized to Aiden, but he was so deranged he didn’t even hear or understand her words. He was then freed by the silver haired adventurer seen with Aiden during his introduction, who also warned of trouble brewing at the festival. Focus then shifted to Alina and Jade, whose date was going well until the aforementioned trouble showed up.

Alina likewise showed no mercy due to its impact on the Festival before accepting the secret quest from earlier in front of Lowe and Lululee, likewise involving the Silver Sword. Alina decided to help them and abandon the Festival’s first night. They then headed to the Mossy Rock Lake, where Aiden’s party leader was killed by the Dark God. The episode ended with the new Dark God appearing as two linked bodies and Alina struggling to do damage.

What to expect from I May Be a Guild Receptionist episode 8 (speculative)

I May Be a Guild Receptionist episode 8 is all but guaranteed to open up with a continued focus on Alina and the Silver Sword’s struggle against the new Dark God. Likewise, with Alina seemingly unable to do damage, fans can expect to see her and her allies take some major hits throughout the first part of the next episode.

Episode 8 should eventually see the group find a way to become successful, likely via someone other than Alina acquiring a Dia skill. This would also make sense for how heavily discussed the rumor of acquiring a Dia skill has been in recent episodes. The installment likewise should end with Alina and whoever ends up acquiring this Dia skill at least doing damage to the Dark God, if not fully defeating it.

