Anime characters like Cha Hae-in from Solo Leveling are interesting to analyze because she covers a lot of different traits, such as her romantic connection to the protagonist Sung Jinwoo, her status as a Korean S-Rank Hunter and the Vice-Guild Master of the Hunters Guild, and the fact that she manages to be a kind and respectful person to her underlings. All of those elements make her quite compelling and endearing to people, which has been shown in the anime.

There are a lot of anime characters like Cha Hae-in because many of them share at least one of her traits, making the comparisons quite apt. However, they are also quite prominent in their respective stories or at least quite strong and capable, which is something that has defined Hae-in throughout her own series.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for all the series mentioned here. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda.

10 anime characters like Cha Hae-in from Solo Leveling and why

1) Yuki Tsukumo (Jujutsu Kaisen)

One of those anime characters like Cha Hae-in (Image via MAPPA).

The most obvious similarity that makes Yuki Tsukumo from Jujutsu Kaisen one of those anime characters like Cha Hae-in is the fact that they are both blonde and athletic-looking ladies. However, they also have the similarity that they are quite powerful and both hold the highest rank in their respective professions.

They are also quite different from most people in their respective areas, with Hae-in being extremely detailed as a Hunter and trying to care for those under her guidance. Moreover, Yuki doesn't really work with Jujutsu sorcerers and decides to go off on her own to find ways to erase Curses permanently.

2) Tier Harribel (Bleach)

Harribel is one of those anime characters like Cha Hae-in (Image via Studio Pierrot).

The Third Espada and future Hueco Mundo queen, Tier Harribel, naturally share the physical similarity of having blonde hair just like the Solo Leveling character, but the similarities go even further. Another reason that makes her one of those anime characters like Cha Hae-in is the fact that they are quite powerful and skillful in their own areas, with Harribel being one of the strongest Hollows to ever live.

Moreover, Harribel, much like Hae-in, is part of a group in Bleach that is usually deemed as bad, traitors, and overall not quite pleasant, but she manages to break that mold. She is constantly looking after her underlings, the Tres Bestias, and cares deeply for them, which is a major aspect of her character. One of the few Arrancar who shares this trait is Nel.

Ultimately, both ladies display a lot of power and prove to be quite capable in their own right while still showing a selfless nature toward people around them.

3) Boa Hancock (One Piece)

Hancock is one of those anime characters like Cha Hae-in (Image via Toei Animation).

Something that makes Boa Hancock one of those anime characters like Cha Hae-in is that they are both strong, capable women who hold special positions in their respective areas. Hancock is depicted as the Queen of Amazon Lily and also one of the Seven Warlords of the Seas, which is a position she took in order to take care of her people.

Moreover, they are both quite strong in their own right, to the point that Hancock could be argued to be even stronger because her Devil Fruit allows her to turn people into stone if they are attracted to her. When taking into account that she is canonically the most beautiful woman in the world of One Piece, that makes her even more dangerous in the grand scheme of things.

Another element that makes her one of those anime characters like Cha Hae-in is the fact that she is in love with the protagonist of the series, Monkey D. Luffy, although One Piece is yet to confirm if they are going to get together by the end of the series.

4) Taro Sakamoto (Sakamoto Days)

Another great example of anime characters like Cha Hae-in (Image via TMS Entertainment).

He is the only man on this list, but that doesn't stop Taro Sakamoto from being one of the anime characters like Cha Hae-in because their similarities are quite notorious. One of the best examples is the fact that they are both elite in what they do, with Hae-in being a top Hunter and Taro being one of the best assassins to ever live in Sakamoto Days.

Another similarity is that they both prove to be quite different in their respective fields, with Sakamoto having no real connection with the world of assassins and simply walking away when he has a chance for a better life. Moreover, the current version of the former hitman fights for the people he cares about and is quite respectful of others, which is quite similar to Cha Hae-in.

There is also the fact that Hae-in and Taro end up forming a relationship with another person and have a child in the long run, with that becoming a major aspect of their lives. While the timing of those events is different for each character in their respective stories, it is still there as a similarity.

5) Noelle Silva (Black Clover)

Another one of those anime characters like Cha Hae-in (Image via Studio Pierrot).

There is no denying that Noelle Silva from Black Clover is one of those anime characters like Cha Hae-in when considering that they both try to appear cold and distant, but they are ultimately very caring people. They also hold a high status of sorts in their respective stories but grow quite protective of those of a lower class, especially when it comes to Noelle's character development.

From a romantic perspective, Noelle is also flustered several times when talking with the Black Clover protagonist, Asta, which is quite similar to what happens with Cha Hae-in when talking with Sung Jinwoo. Both ladies have also developed quite strong feelings for their respective protagonists, building a strong connection.

It is difficult to predict if Asta and Noelle are going to become an item by the end of the series, but if that happens, it would be another similarity with Hae-in.

6) Yuri Egin (Blue Exorcist)

A good example of anime characters like Cha Hae-in (Image via Studio VOLN)

Anime characters like Cha Hae-in from Solo Leveling tend to stand out because of their looks, their strength, connections with the main protagonist, and things of a similar ilk. However, Yuri Egin of Blue Exorcist fame is a very different scenario since they both represent the uniqueness of their roles in their respective professions and how they break the mold.

Yuri is shown as someone with a much more positive outlook on demons and trying to find a way to understand them, which is evidenced through her complex relationship with Satan. Moreover, Yuri also held a romantic interest in Shiro Fujimoto, arguably the strongest Exorcist of his generation, much like Cha Hae-in with Sung Jinwoo.

In a way, both characters tend to find ways to break away from the classic image people have of Exorcists and Hunters alike while also having very noble spirits in the grand scheme of things.

7) Jolyne Cujoh (JoJo's Bizarre Adventure)

Jolyne is one of those anime characters like Cha Hae-in (Image via David Production).

An element that has defined Cha Hae-in during the vast majority of Solo Leveling is the fact that she is very strong and capable while still showing a very selfless nature when push comes to shove. That is something that makes Jolyne Cujoh from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure quite similar to her, becoming someone who is very beloved in the anime and manga community.

A major reason that makes Jolyne one of those anime characters like Cha Hae-in is that she is quite strong and astute in battle, can stand on her own without anyone's help, and can go to great lengths for those she cares about. That was evidenced during the vast majority of Stone Ocean through the many challenges she went through in order to help her father, Jotaro Kujo.

While it could be argued that Hae-in ranks a lot higher in terms of strength in her own series, Jolyne has proven to be a very capable fighter thanks to the intelligent use of her Stand, Stone Free. In that regard, they are both very skillful in combat and tend to use their experience in a very effective manner in their respective stories.

8) Ochaco Uraraka (My Hero Academia)

Uraraka is another one of those anime characters like Cha Hae-in (Image via Bones).

There is no denying that Ochaco Uraraka has made a lot of noise online in recent months after the My Hero Academia ending, which had her paired up with the protagonist, Izuku "Deku" Midoriya, as a couple. This is one of the main reasons that she is one of those anime characters like Cha Hae-in, since they both share a strong connection with their respective protagonists.

There is also the fact that both Uraraka and Hae-in end up with their respective husbands by the end of the stories, although they share a meaningful connection throughout the entire plot. Moreover, they both stand out because of their kind nature and deep care for others, although perhaps it is more notorious in the case of Ochaco.

9) Sango (Inuyasha)

Another one of those underrated anime characters like Cha Hae-in (Image via Sunrise).

The reason why Sango qualifies as one of those anime characters like Cha Hae-in is because they stand out as top female professionals in their respective areas. Hae-in is one of the best Hunters in Solo Leveling, while Sango is the sole female demon hunter of her village, with the two of them ending up as quite important in their stories.

Moreover, they are both quite strong and emotional in the best sense of the expression, as they are capable of protecting others and also caring deeply. In that regard, their emotional complexity ends up becoming the main source of characterization throughout their journeys in their respective anime.

10) Rei Saiga/Psyger-0 (Shangri-La Frontier)

An underrated choice for anime characters like Cha Hae-in (Image via C2C).

There is no denying that Rei Saiga from Shangri-La Frontier might be one of the most surprising choices when thinking of anime characters like Cha Hae-in. That is mostly due to the fact that Rei's anime is decently popular but doesn't have the worldwide reach of other series mentioned here, although that doesn't keep her from having several similarities.

Just like Cha Hae-in is an S-Rank Hunter, thus highlighting her expertise in her profession, Rei has become a seasoned player in her series, to the point she has gained a reputation with her Psyger-0 moniker, with a lot of people calling her "Attack Master." That is shown early in the series when she faces one of the protagonists, Arthur Pencilgon, and makes quick work of her without going all out.

Both Hae-in and Rei also have romantic feelings for their respective protagonists, with the latter usually fighting side by side with Sunraku as well. This is something that makes her one of those anime characters like Cha Hae-in, as well as the fact that they both treat people with less experience with respect and kindness.

Final thoughts

There are other anime characters like Cha Hae-in because many of them share her traits and role in Solo Leveling. Moreover, most of the characters mentioned here stand out because of the series they are a part of and how much they shine due to the traits they share with the S-Rank Hunter.

