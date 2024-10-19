10 best anime to watch if you like Ranma 1/2

Ranma 1/2 is a classic romantic comedy anime series that follows the chaotic life of teenage martial artist Ranma Saotome after he falls into a cursed spring, transforming him into a girl whenever he is doused with cold water.

This gender-switching curse causes endless complications for his arranged fiancée, Akane Tendo, leading to a classic "will they won't they" romance fraught with hilarious misunderstandings. Ranma battles various eccentric martial artists while seeking a cure for his curse in Ranma 1/2 anime.

But what other anime capture a similar vibe of eccentric ensemble appeal, outrageous battles, and chaotic but endearing relationships? Look no further, as we count down the 10 best anime to watch if you’re a Ranma 1/2 fan.

10 best anime for fans of Ranma 1/2

1. Urusei Yatsura- Crunchyroll

Urusei Yatsura (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Urusei Yatsura follows the slapstick humor and supernatural weirdness that abound when alien princess Lum invades the life of lecherous high schooler Ataru after he wins her hand in a game of tag.

What follows is Lum moving into Ataru's home, attending his school, and dealing with his inability to remain faithful despite their "engagement." Supporting characters like Ataru's childhood friend Shinobu and psychic fire-breather Rei add to the chaos.

With similarities to Ranma and Akane’s tense romantic foundation, Urusei Yatsura is a must-see progenitor for all Ranma 1/2 devotees.

2. Maison Ikkoku- Amazon

Maison Ikkoku (Image via Studio Deen)

Maison Ikkoku follows Yusaku Godai, a ronin who moves into the apartment building, Maison Ikkoku. Here he often runs into the beautiful widow, Kyoko Otonashi, who manages the apartments.

Godai falls in love with Kyoko, who is still grieving her late husband, and the series chronicles their stop-start courtship. Fans of Ranma and Akane’s tension-filled relationship will love seeing another couple with fantastic chemistry try to traverse their differences.

With both comedic and emotional resonance, Maison Ikkoku is perfect for Ranma 1/2 lovers.

3. Tenchi Muyo!- Crunchyroll

Tenchi Muyo! (Image via AIC)

When average teenager Tenchi inadvertently releases space pirate Ryoko from her centuries-long imprisonment, his life becomes chaos. Several other alien women end up staying in Tenchi’s household, including princesses Ayeka and Sasami, mad scientist Washu, and ditzy GP officer Mihoshi.

Like Ranma’s female characters, the girls in Tenchi’s harem run the gamut of tsundere, ditzes, tomboys and more. Much comic misunderstanding ensues, heightened by their supernatural abilities. Yet Tenchi cares for each one, leading to the question of who he’ll end up with romantically.

With funny slice-of-life scenarios contrasted by epic space battles, Tenchi Muyo! takes the best of Ranma 1/2 and gives it a thrilling sci-fi makeover.

4. Inuyasha- Netflix

Inuyasha (Image via Sunrise)

The feudal fairy tale premise follows time-traveling schoolgirl Kagome, who unleashes half-demon Inuyasha from a 50-year-long seal. With Kagome the reincarnation of Inuyasha’s past love Kikyo, their tense relationship drives much of the plot.

Inuyasha perfectly encapsulates what fans love about Ranma 1/2 - fierce battles, supernatural weirdness, slapstick laughs and a hugely engaging "will they won't they" couple. Inuyasha and Kagome bicker and argue, but also show they care tremendously about each other while denying their true feelings.

And that’s without mentioning the zany supporting characters like lecherous monk Miroku, demon-slayer Sango, and adorable fox-spirit Shippo. If you want another hit of Rumiko Takahashi’s signature storytelling style, check out Inuyasha.

5. Love Hina- Amazon Prime

Love Hina (Image via Xebec)

Protagonist Keitaro returns home to his grandmother’s inn, only to find it’s been converted to an all-girls dormitory named Hinata House. Through contrived coincidences, Keitaro becomes the new male manager of Hinata House.

What follows is Keitaro getting entangled in the lives of Hinata House’s all-female residents, including his forgotten childhood promise girl Naru. Though there is a primary romance story between those two leads, Keitaro forms meaningful connections with each girl at Hinata House over time.

Fans of Ranma 1/2’s ensemble chemistry and romantic misunderstandings will gobble up Love Hina’s very similar group dynamic and will-they-won’t-they tension between Keitaro and Naru. Plus there’s even a girl-type Ranma parallel with Motoko the samurai girl who despises men.

6. The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya- Crunchyroll

The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya (Image via Kyoto Animation)

Protagonist Haruhi is an unusual schoolgirl who seeks paranormal activity and forms the SOS Brigade club to investigate weird phenomena. However, unbeknownst to Haruhi, she has godlike powers to reshape reality subconsciously.

Thus the actual paranormal members she drafts into her club must serve as “representatives” to secretly observe Haruhi, including time traveler Mikuru, alien Yuki, and esper Itsuki. These bizarre slice-of-life adventures parody and subvert typical sci-fi/fantasy tropes through Haruhi’s hyperactive lens.

While light on romance, the SOS Brigade’s group interplay captures a similar zany chemistry to Ranma’s ensemble. With tons of outlandish scenarios, hilarious meta-commentary, and even some action, Haruhi Suzumiya offers loads of fun for Ranma devotees.

7. Ouran High School Host Club- Netflix

Ouran High School Host Club (Image via Bones)

Female lead Haruhi breaks an expensive vase belonging to her elite academy’s host club, thus being forced to work for them to repay the damages. The only problem? Some members don’t initially realize Haruhi is a female student given her short hair and androgynous clothes, instead believing she's a boy.

Thus Haruhi becomes embroiled in the club’s romantic escapades, often paired with different handsome club members while trying to pay her debt. Fans who loved Ranma 1/2’s lighthearted take on gender-bending humor and ensuing romantic false assumptions will find lots to enjoy.

With side-splitting gags and a big heart underneath all the madness, Ouran High School Host Club captures a similar vibe to Ranma 1/2 through an opulent shojo lens rather than martial arts battles. But there's still crazy comedy and sweet pairing potential aplenty.

8. Fruits Basket- Netflix

Fruits Basket (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Kind-hearted schoolgirl Tohru Honda discovers the Sohma family members turn into animals from the Chinese zodiac when hugged by the opposite sex.

She lives with Yuki, Kyo, and Shigure while keeping their secret, eventually getting romantically entangled with Kyo, a hot-headed member of the family. Like Ranma 1/2, much joy comes from the eccentric cast rather than epic narrative stakes, with Tohru helping resolve each Sohma’s personal issues.

And her burgeoning chemistry with the awkward Kyo captures that similar push-and-pull tension of Ranma and Akane’s relationship, with both couples struggling to articulate their true feelings. For supernatural wholesome romance with eclectic characters, try out this beloved modern classic.

9. Kimagure Orange Road- Crunchyroll

Kimagure Orange Road (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Protagonist Kyosuke has telekinetic powers and falls heads over heels with Madoka, a free-spirited girl already attending his school. Revolving almost entirely around the ups and downs of Kyosuke and Madoka’s burgeoning love, this series hits many similar story beats to Ranma and Akane’s courtship tribulations.

There's plenty of silly contrivances and wacky hijinks preventing the central couple from reconciling their true desires. The telekinetic battles Kyosuke engages in also offer loose parallels to Ranma's martial arts squabbles.

With an emphasis on heartwarming feels over intricate plotting, viewers who adored Ranma 1/2's sentimental relationship foundations should swoon for this hidden retro gem.

10. Slayers- Crunchyroll

Slayers (Image via E&G Films)

Powerful sorceress Lina Inverse travels with a ragtag group of companions, seeking fortune and feeding her monstrous appetite for food along the way. Hot-headed, greedy, and boisterous, Lina often argues with good-natured swordsman Gourry.

Though their rapport resembles Ranma and Akane’s squabbling, any romantic attraction is subtle and often comedic. Boasting outlandish monsters to battle and treasure to hunt, Slayers essentially takes Ranma's action-comedy formula and gives it a fun swords and magic makeover.

Lina is an extremely endearing protagonist for carrying series proceedings with her ambitious charm and temperamental panache. And underneath the greedy banter, she holds a genuine bond with Gourry.

Conclusion

For devotees of the classic series Ranma 1/2 wanting to rekindle that spark of lighthearted martial arts romance and supernatural comedy, any of these 10 anime series make for fantastic follow-ups.

Whether you crave outlandish sci-fi premises like Urusei Yatsura and Tenchi Muyo!, or more heartwarming love stories like Maison Ikkoku and Fruits Basket, there's no shortage of laughs, action, and heartfelt relationships waiting to be discovered.

