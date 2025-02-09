Anime characters like Bulma Briefs from Dragon Ball can be quite varied, because the genius Capsule Corp heiress has several elements that have made her iconic throughout her decades-long legacy in the medium.

Her rash and somewhat selfish personality, her commitment to helping Goku and his friends, her genius-level intellect with machinery and inventions, and her financial resources make her one of the first major female characters in the entire anime history.

Therefore, there are different ways to gauge anime characters like Bulma, because some of them have at least one of these traits while others have more than one. Moreover, this shows how Bulma, in her own unique way, has become an archetype that has been quite prevalent in battle shonen, which is fitting for her legacy and influence in the medium.

Trending

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series mentioned here. Any opinion expressed in this piece belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda as a publication.

10 anime characters like Bulma from Dragon Ball and the reasons for their similarities

1) Mei Hatsume (My Hero Academia)

Mei Hatsume: One of the best examples of anime characters like Bulma (Image via Bones)

One of the aspects that has defined Bulma's character throughout most of her journey in the Dragon Ball franchise is her genius intellect, and the ability to come up with a lot of tools and gadgets. Her time machine, the button to destroy Android 18, the different capsules, the ship to go to Namek, and a lot more highlight her skills with technology, and how far she can go in that regard.

When it comes to that, Mei Hatsume fits as one of those anime characters like Bulma, despite not reaching those heights, because she is also a major support for the main characters, especially the protagonist, Izuku "Deku" Midoriya.

She usually comes up with gadgets so he uses his One For All powers in a more efficient manner, and also shares Bulma's love for invention and pushing her creative limits.

Moreover, both ladies have peculiar personalities, although it is fair to say that Mei Hatsume is a lot more bizarre than Bulma.

2) Kisuke Urahara (Bleach)

Kisuke Urahara: Perhaps an upgraded version of anime characters like Bulma (Image via Studio Pierrot)

One element that has defined Bulma throughout her journey in Dragon Ball is the fact that she usually comes in clutch for the heroes when they are in dire times. Her ability to come up with solutions, whether it is through analysis, or her ability to come up with gadgets to help them, Bulma is always there— and the same can be said of one of Bleach's most iconic characters, Kisuke Urahara.

Urahara is one of those anime characters like Bulma because of his intelligence and the ability to support Ichigo Kurosaki and his friends with ways to progress the plot. Some of his biggest creations involve artificial souls, the prototype of the Hogyoku, and a lot of other feats that have made a major difference in author Tite Kubo's story.

Another underrated similarity they both share is the fact they break away from the scientist genius stereotype, displaying charismatic and extrovert personalities that make them quite endearing. That is why both have become quite popular in their respective fandoms, and hence why Urahara ranks as one of those anime characters like Bulma.

3) Winry Rockbell (Fullmetal Alchemist)

Winry Rockbell: An underrated example of anime characters like Bulma (Image via Bones)

Not many would think of Winry Rockbell from Fullmetal Alchemist as one of those anime characters like Bulma, but they have some clear similarities. One of the most obvious is their virtue with machinery and mostly operating as a support for the main characters, constantly coming up with a way to aid them that is not combat.

Moreover— and this is perhaps the most underrated element— is the fact that Winry grew up with Edward and Alphonse Elric, with Bulma also growing up with Goku and Krillin throughout the series. Both ladies have been through thick and thin with the main heroes of their respective stories, highlighting how loyal they have been in these adventures.

4. Lum (Urusei Yatsura)

Lum: A curious case when it comes to anime characters like Bulma (Image via David Production)

When it comes to anime characters like Bulma, the case of Lum from Urusei Yatsura is quite unique because she predates the former, and is just as influential as her. Arguably author Rumiko Takahashi's most iconic character, everyone's favorite alien waifu has become a staple of the medium, and built an archetype that has been copied time and time again in the anime landscape.

Leaving that aside, one similarity between Lum and Bulma is that they are both quite intelligent and skillful with technology, despite the fact their appearances don't seem to translate into that. However, they are capable in that regard and usually come up with gadgets that are either useful for the plot or executed as comic relief.

Another element that makes them quite similar is the fact they both have a temper and can react in an aggressive manner, to the point of physically hitting people who anger them. Bulma's first appearance in the anime medium was in 1985, during one of the Urusei Yatsura films, Remember My Love.

5) Isamu (One Punch Man)

Child Emperor is one of those anime characters like Bulma (Image via J.C. Staff)

While most S-Rank heroes usually rely on their powers and martial arts to excel in One Punch Man, Isamu stands out because of his handling of machinery and technology. Dubbed Child Emperor for his hero name, Isamu manages to become one of the most prominent figures in the Hero Association, with his surprising maturity helping in some key moments.

When it comes to the similarities that make him one of those anime characters like Bulma, it is worth pointing out they were both geniuses at an early stage. A lot of people tend to forget that Bulma started her journey with Goku in Dragon Ball as a young girl and was already capable of handling technology better than most people in the series, making her extremely intelligent in that area.

Moreover, these two characters also have the ability to be quite emotional and even childish, which makes sense given Isamu's age and the obstacles he has to deal with, especially during the events of the Monster Association arc.

6) Dr. Vegapunk (One Piece)

Vegapunk could be considered one of those anime characters like Bulma (Image via Toei Animation)

It is easy to see how Dr. Vegapunk is one of those anime characters like Bulma from Dragon Ball when considering they are both geniuses of the highest caliber. The One Piece inventor has been able to come up with a lot of different devices and machines that have been pivotal in the story, with perhaps the best example being the Mother Flame during the events of the Egghead arc.

There can be a similar argument to be made with Bulma, evidenced by the fact that she would eventually invent the time machine to take Future Trunks into the past to save the day. That is something that highlights both characters' ability to invent new technology, and also quite passionate when it comes to this area of their lives, although it is fair to say they have different personalities.

7) Seto Kaiba (Yu-Gi-Oh!)

Seto Kaiba: Another one of those prominent anime characters like Bulma (Image via Gallop)

One of the biggest reasons why Seto Kaiba is one of those anime characters like Bulma is the fact that he is the majority owner and CEO of the largest multi-national gaming conglomerate, KaibaCorp, which is a major driving force in the story. In many ways, KaibaCorp operates in a similar role to that of Capsule Corp, using its resources to define certain plot points.

While Kaiba is a lot more proactive in his series than Bulma and tends to have a lot more presence in each arc— especially when it comes to the former's rivalry with Yugi Muto, they are both quite intelligent and innovative. Kaiba constantly innovates with games and the usage of technology, making him arguably the most creative and gifted mind in the franchise as a whole.

8) Robert E.O. Speedwagon (JoJo's Bizarre Adventure)

Robert E.O. Speedwagon: One of the most loyal anime characters (Image via David Production)

The character of Speedwagon made his debut in the first JoJo's Bizarre Adventure part, Phantom Blood, and was an English thug who wanted to steal from Jonathan Joestar, but they ended up becoming friends throughout the story. The element that makes Speedwagon one of those anime characters like Bulma is his growing wealth and immense loyal nature to the Joestar family.

Speedwagon becomes a greatly wealthy man after the events of Phantom Blood, when he finds oil in America and creates the Speedwagon Foundation to help in a lot of different causes, including the different supernatural threats the Joestar family has to deal with.

During the vast majority of almost every part of the franchise, Speedwagon—whether is through his actions or his foundation— is always supporting every JoJo.

This is the same case with Bulma, who is always present in Goku's adventures, even going to Namek with Gohan and Krillin to help them. Moreover, her wealth is a major driving factor for her inventions, which are pivotal for the story, much like Speedwagon's contributions.

9) Nikola Tesla (Record of Ragnarok)

Nikola Tesla: Certainly one of those anime characters like Bulma (Image via Coamix)

While Record of Ragnarok mostly focused on magic and martial throughout its first seven rounds, the eighth one featured the introduction of the historical genius inventor Nikola Tesla, whose sheer disdain for the extraordinary and focus on technology is well-known. It is through his use of technology that he manages to compete in the tournament, working as a celebration of human achievement.

In many ways, Tesla is one of those anime characters like Bulma because of his genius ability with technology and the lengths he can go to in that area. When considering that the young Briefs managed to invent time travel in her series, what Tesla has achieved in his own franchise is equally impressive, evidenced during his controversial battle with Beelzebub.

10) Lloyd Asplund (Code Geass)

Lloyd Asplund: Another one of those anime characters like Bulma (Image via Sunrise)

Lloyd and Bulma have very few similarities in terms of personality, when considering that the former is a self-proclaimed sociopath and shows little to no care for others. While Bulma has had some rash and selfish moments throughout her time in her own series, she has never treated people like tools as the Earl of the Britannian nobility.

However, both are extremely intelligent and capable when it comes to handling machinery and pushing the envelope, evidenced by the young Briefs throughout Dragon Ball and by Lloyd having come up with one of the most prominent Knightmares in Code Geass, Lancelot. When it comes to sheer genius and intellect, he is certainly one of those anime characters like Bulma.

Final thoughts

Anime characters like Bulma from Dragon Ball can come in a lot of shapes and forms because of her upbeat and rash personality, intelligence, and financial resources, with some of them even having all these traits. While there are a lot of choices, these are some of the most prominent because of the similarities and the popular series they are a part of.

Related articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback