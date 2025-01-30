10 Chainsaw Man characters who'd be Special Grade in Jujutsu Kaisen

Chainsaw Man characters have a lot of abilities, and considering the fact some of them are humans, Devils, and hybrids of those two races, it is interesting to see how they would fare in the Jujutsu Kaisen universe. While the results may vary, some of them could even crack the Special Grade category in author Gege Akutami's series.

The Special Grade category is dedicated to sorcerers and Curses who have such a unique degree of strength and abilities that make them extreme threats to their opponents. In that regard, there are a few Chainsaw Man characters who fit that bill well, set in no particular order on this list.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda as a publication.

10 Chainsaw Man characters who would be considered as Special Grade in Jujutsu Kaisen and why

1) Makima

Makima is one of the most popular Chainsaw Man characters (Image via MAPPA)

Makima is one of the strongest Chainsaw Man characters and a certain inclusion in the Special Grade category. She is feared by humans and Devils alike, to the point that even the President of the United States bargained years of his citizens' lives to take her down, and stated that a lot of countries gave up on the idea of fighting her.

One of the Four Horsemen, she can easily control most people because of her nature and abilities, evidenced by how she managed to manipulate and mentally break the likes of Aki Hayakawa and Denji, among other people. She can control those she deems as inferior to her, and connect them to her through a chain, willingly fighting for her sake, which is an immensely dangerous ability to have.

Makima also has an ability that has no name but could be called force manipulation, which is her shooting something invisible that deals a massive impact. This is how she killed Power in the series and is another tool in her arsenal.

2) Hirofumi Yoshida

Yoshida is one of those Chainsaw Man characters who would thrive in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via Shueisha)

Yoshida might be one of the most low-profile Chainsaw Man characters in terms of presence and behavior, but that doesn't stop him from being a deadly foe to deal with. A good example of that is how he managed to easily overcome Asa Mitaka during their short fight, even going as far as cutting her arm in the process.

Moreover, Yoshida has proven to be a reliable fighter and tactician, understanding when it is time to walk away, and even aiding Denji from time to time throughout the story. He also has a contract with the Octopus Devil, which is a lot more powerful than given credit for, making his status as a Special Grade a lot more valid.

Yoshida is perhaps one of the most understated Chainsaw Man characters because of the way that author Tatsuki Fujimoto portrays him, but he would be a considerable threat as a Special Grade.

3) Gun Devil

One of the strongest Chainsaw Man characters (Image via Shueisha)

One of the most known entities in the entire story, the Gun Devil might not feature among Chainsaw Man characters because it doesn't have much of a personality or an arc and development, but it is definitely quite strong. Its ability to attack from long distances already makes it extremely dangerous, and it can strike up notorious contracts with people to gain even more strength.

When compared to some of the Special Grade in Jujutsu Kaisen, the Gun Devil has the ability to take down some heavy hitters, and also to grow stronger through contracts. It is telling that this creature had a chance to take down a powerhouse in Makima, but fell because of the latter's unique abilities, which is not truly the fault of this Devil.

4) Reze

Reze, one of the most celebrated Chainsaw Man characters (Image via MAPPA)

One of the few Chainsaw Man characters on this list that is a hybrid, Reze was trained from a young age in the Soviet Union to execute deadly missions, and was seen as being strong enough to deal with people with her fighting skills alone. However, she is also the Bomb Devil, having access to abilities that make her a notorious enemy to Denji and his friends.

When activating her Devil form, she can withstand her own explosions without suffering any damage, has such a strong degree of durability that a kick from the Violence Fiend doesn't hurt her at all, and can create explosions with ease— which is the main focus of her fighting style. The fact she had to deal with several enemies at the same time and lost by a small margin is also quite telling.

Perhaps the only dent in her Special Grade status would be her weakness to water, but that is something that depends on the context and the enemy's abilities. All in all, she is still one of the deadliest Chainsaw Man characters when it comes to fighting skills and abilities.

5) Quanxi

One of the most skilled Chainsaw Man characters (Image via Shueisha)

One of the most notorious Chainsaw Man characters when it comes to fighting, Quanxi is regarded as the first Devil Hunter and, as per Yoshida's claims, is someone who has surpassed human limits. While she is a hybrid, her abilities as a human fighter are probably enough to grant her a place as a Special Grade, functioning as someone of Toji Fushiguro's caliber in Jujutsu Kaisen.

It is also worth pointing out that Quanxi has breakneck speed, superhuman strength, and some of the best reflexes in the series, being a powerhouse in her own right. She also has the abilities of the Bow Devil, meaning that she can masterfully shoot arrows, giving her another edge as a fighter.

When considering that someone like Kishibe didn't stand a chance against her, it is a testament to how powerful Quanxi is, and would be a considerable powerhouse as a Special Grade.

6) Yoru

One of the most popular Chainsaw Man characters (Image via Shueisha).

The War Devil, Yoru, has become one of the most popular Chainsaw Man characters because of her peculiar personality, and the romance she has developed with Denji, which has led to some truly viral moments in the franchise. She has also proven to be a strong fighter, making use of Asa Mitaka's body to cause some serious damage.

The biggest sample of Yoru's strength is the fact she managed to fight and overpower Pochita in his Hero of Hell form, which is something that not many Chainsaw Man characters can boast. Her usage of the Tank and Gun Devils as her arms is also another factor that makes her a notorious fighter, to the point that few sorcerers would be able to deal with her.

Yoru can also turn people into weapons, and depending on the connection she has with them, the stronger they are going to be, although Asa also plays a role in that equation. When considering that factor, she can come up with some truly powerful weapons in the right circumstances.

7) Fami

Fami would thrive in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via Shueisha)

Fami, as the Famine Devil, is one of the most mysterious Chainsaw Man characters in the sense that the manga has yet to explore a lot of her abilities and background. However, the story has also shown enough to give a certain understanding of what she can do, making her a candidate for Special Grade from the get-go.

Fami has shown the capacity to call forth other Devils to do her bidding, as evidenced by her calling the Falling Devil, and also the ability to separate Yoru from Asa Mitaka, albeit for a short period of time. While there is the handicap that the Devils she summons are weaker versions, that is still a powerful ability.

She can also turn people under her control into miniature effigies of themselves to transport more easily, which could be a dangerous power to use in certain circumstances. Coupled with the fact that she has teleportation, she might be one of the most understated Chainsaw Man characters in terms of her strength and abilities.

8) Pochita

Pochita as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

When it comes to the most important Chainsaw Man characters, it is almost certain that Pochita ranks at the top of the list because of his status as the Chainsaw Devil. His strength alone would make him a Special Grade, especially considering that one of the Four Horsemen— Makima— considers herself inferior to him, and another one— War Devil Yoru— doesn't want to face him until having her full strength.

However, Pochita's strength in his Hero of Hell form goes beyond just raw physical power, but also that he can eat a Devil and erase that concept from humanity's memories as if it had never existed. This degree of power makes him one of the strongest in the Chainsaw Man universe, and has gone in some notorious rampages when having full control of Denji's body.

From a more straightforward perspective, Pochita has a lot of speed, durability, a notorious healing factor, and the strength to keep up and overpower almost anyone in the series. This would be a character who would warrant the Special Grade status.

9) Darkness Devil

The Darkness Devil as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

One of the Primal Fear Devils, the Darkness Devil only had one appearance in the series, but was enough to be regarded as one of the most iconic Chainsaw Man characters. That is because of his design, the atmosphere of his introduction, and author Tatsuki Fujimoto's brilliant panel work to deliver one of the manga's stellar moments.

The Darkness Devil is near immortal, has a massive healing factor, and shows tremendous speed when dealing with his enemies in his sole appearance, including blitzing to a degree that not even Quanxi could see him move. He can also use force manipulation, much like Makima, even if he is not as skillful in this regard as the Control Devil.

Another element that makes the Darkness Devil a certainty as a Special Grade is that he can nullify regeneration, which would be like removing the effects of the Reverse Cursed Technique. However, the only caveat of this ability is that some characters recovered the limbs they lost when fighting him and others did not, with the manga never fully explaining it.

10) Falling Devil

One of the more underrated Chainsaw Man characters (Image via Shueisha)

The Falling Devil, being a Primal Fear entity, already makes her one of the strongest Chainsaw Man characters, and would easily make her a Special Grade Curse in the Jujutsu Kaisen universe. She has never experienced death, and is as old as time itself, with also the caveat that she was summoned by Fami in a weakened state— meaning that the series, as of this writing, hasn't shown her full potential.

Even with this deluded version of herself, the Falling Devil has an immense healing factor, is borderline immortal, and can call forth the doors of Hell to send people there. Due to her status as the Primal Fear of people scared of heights and dying from jumping and things of a similar sort, she can also manipulate gravity, which is a deadly ability to have.

It is not difficult to imagine someone of this degree ranked as a Special Grade in Gege Akutami's series, especially regarding its status in Chainsaw Man.

Final thoughts

There are other Chainsaw Man characters who would thrive in the Jujutsu Kaisen universe, but these are the most likely to be categorized as Special Grade. This is by taking into account their feats in the series, their sheer strength, and also how ruthless they can be in combat, which could make them quite dangerous as enemies.

