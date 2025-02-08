10 anime characters like Uraraka from My Hero Academia

Anime characters like Uraraka from My Hero Academia are kind determined, and uphold very strong concepts of justice. Whether it's unwavering support for friends, a sense of ambition to grow stronger, or an otherwise cheerful personality. These characters make up a vast majority of other anime characters as they balance optimism with a very strong drive to succeed.

Some use their talents in defense of others, while some work so much harder on a fruitful dream. From hardworking underdogs to supportive allies, these characters leave a long-lasting impression of warmth and perseverance. From Nobara to Ruby, here are 10 anime characters like Uraraka.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinion and includes spoilers from the anime.

Nobara, Hinata, and 8 other anime characters like Uraraka from My Hero Academia

1) Rukia Kuchiki (Bleach)

Rukia Kuchiki as seen in anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Rukia Kuchiki and Uraraka share a strong sense of determination despite their humble beginnings. Rukia was from the Rukongai district, barely getting by before enlisting in Gotei 13, and Uraraka's family condition is not even well-off financially, which motivates her to become a hero.

Both are kind but merciless when it comes to fighting. Rukia's ice-based Zanpakuto and Uraraka's gravity control require strategic thinking rather than brute force. Their strength lies in resilient kindness. Uraraka is one of those anime characters like Rukia Kuchiki.

2) Winry Rockbell (Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood)

Winry Rockbell as seen in anime (Image via Studio Bones)

Winry Rockbell and Uraraka are the same in a way that they are caring towards others and dedicate themselves to what they want. Winry is an automail mechanic who tirelessly works for other people, as does Uraraka, striving to be a hero for her family.

While neither of these characters is very powerful in battle, their determination and hard work are priceless to everyone around them. Their kindness and strong support help propel their friends during difficult times. Winry Rockbell is among the anime characters like Uraraka.

3) Nobara Kugisaki (Jujutsu Kaisen)

Nobara Kugisaki as seen in anime (Image via MAPPA)

Nobara Kugisaki and Uraraka have a determined personality, refusing to back down from challenges. Nobara does not compromise her individuality and beliefs like Uraraka, who makes an effort to achieve her goals.

Both characters rely on unique techniques of combat, where Nobara depends on her Straw Doll technique while Uraraka uses gravity control. Regardless of their tough exterior, they care very much about their friends and do everything with utmost conviction. Their strength and emotional depth make her one of the anime characters like Uraraka.

4) Asuna Yuki (Sword Art Online)

Asuna Yuki as seen in anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Asuna Yuki and Uraraka are examples of those who balance softness with power, showing a sense of resolve in difficult circumstances. Asuna starts off as a skilled fighter in Sword Art Online, but her real strength is in unwavering support for others, similar to other anime characters like Uraraka.

Both characters challenge themselves to grow, not allowing obstacles to hinder them. Asuna's sword skills based on speed and Uraraka's gravity manipulation demonstrate their ability to adapt in the battlefield. Their combination of warmth and resilience makes them inspiring.

5) Tohru Honda (Fruits Basket)

Tohru Honda as seen in anime (Image via Studio Deen)

Both Tohru Honda and Uraraka are kind-hearted, and always try to help people. Tohru, after losing her parents, remained optimistic, placing others' needs before her own, similar to Uraraka, who pushed through her hardships for her family. In both cases, they display emotional strength, helping their friends in times of need.

While Tohru does not possess combat skills, her emotional quotient and relentless good nature make her as powerful as Uraraka's heroism. What defines them is the ability to elevate others. This places Tohru among the anime characters like Uraraka.

6) Hinata Hyuga (Naruto)

Hinata Hyuga as seen in anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Hinata Hyuga and Uraraka are quiet and determined at the start and grow strong with persistence. Hinata Hyuga, who is always seen as an insignificant girl in the eyes of her clan, trains hard to prove herself, and Uraraka, who pushes beyond her limits to become a pro hero.

Both are gentle and supportive but can show incredible will in battle when it counts most. Their fight styles are built on precision and strategy rather than brute force. This makes the main female protagonist of the Naruto series, Hinata, one of the anime characters like Uraraka.

7) Hiyori Sarugaki (Bleach)

Hiyori Sarugaki as seen in anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Hiryori Sarugaki and Uraraka have fiery personalities and determination to prove themselves. Hiyori never gives up, no matter how powerful the opponent is, much like Uraraka, who goes to extreme lengths to fulfill her duty as a Hero. Despite the tough attitude, Hiyori is deeply concerned about her allies, much like Uraraka.

Both of them rely on agility in battles—Hiyori, who has been made stronger through a Hollow mask, and Uraraka, with her combat involving gravity. Her toughness coupled with compassion makes her one of the anime characters like Uraraka.

8) Yuki (Vampire Knight)

Yuki as seen in anime (Image via Studio Deen)

Yuki and Uraraka both have warm personalities and feel responsible toward other people. The former dedicates herself to the protection of both humans and vampires, while the latter works diligently to become a hero for her loved ones' sake.

Despite their kindness, both characters can be fierce when necessary, standing their ground in dangerous situations. Yuki’s journey of self-discovery mirrors Uraraka’s growth as she refines her abilities and confidence. Their unwavering determination makes them inspiring. Yuki from Vampire Knight is one of the anime characters like Uraraka.

9) Ruby Hoshino (Oshi No Ko)

Ruby Hoshino as seen in anime (Image via Doga Kobo)

Ruby Hoshino and Uraraka equally chase their ambitions with unshaken determination due to their trials. Ruby had hardships that pushed her hard to become an idol, which is the same reason Uraraka works harder for her family and heroism.

Both the characters keep their pain behind an optimistic attitude, inspiring those around them. Their determination makes them fight the battles they face in either the entertainment industry or the battlefield. Even when faced with challenges, they do not give up on their aim. Ruby Hoshino is another anime characters like Uraraka.

10) Mitsuri Kanroji (Demon Slayer)

Mitsuri Kanroji as seen in anime (Image via ufotable)

Mitsuri Kanroji and Uraraka both have hearts of gold with a strong impulse to prove themself. Mitsuri is a lively, caring one, with tons of strength to hide, like Uraraka, with warmth balanced against determination. Both characters push past their limits, with Mitsuri with her flexible battle style and Uraraka's gravity-based approaches, allowing for the outmaneuvering of opponents.

Regardless of their gentle natures, they are fiercely resolved when it comes to protecting other people. Kindness and strength are the features that make Mitsuri one of the anime characters like Uraraka.

Final thoughts

From strong-willed warriors like Rukia and Nobara to compassionate people like Tohru and Yuki, all possess the same level of determination, kindness, and ambition as Uraraka.

Anime characters like Uraraka find a way to move past things either on the battlefield, through self-discovery, or unyielding support for others. Ruby and Mitsuri demonstrate that one can be strong yet optimistic, while persistence pays off for Hinata and Hiyori.

