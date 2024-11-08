10 Demon Slayer characters who could defeat Grimmjow Jaegerjaquez

Demon Slayer characters bring intense power and skill to the battlefield, giving one an overwhelming amount of ability and technique to overpower seriously remorseless opponents from other worlds. Grimmjow Jaegerjaquez, known for raw strength and ferocious Hollow abilities within the Bleach universe, is no easy opponent.

However, some Demon Slayer characters boast strengths that may outmatch his relentless aggression and speed. With incredibly powerful breath techniques, enhanced senses in battle, and unbelievable endurance, these warriors have all the capabilities to defeat even the most outrageous attacks of any of the remnants by Grimmjow.

Disclaimer: This list is ranked in no particular order and contains the writer's opinion.

Akaza, Sanemi Shinazugawa, and 8 other Demon Slayer characters who could defeat Grimmjow Jaegerjaquez

1) Muichiro Tokito

Muichiro Tokito (Image via ufotable)

Muichiro Tokito's Mist Breathing lets him have amazing speed, unpredictability, and agility to be able to move in ways that confuse and disorient his opponents. With high-level swordsmanship and a calm focus in battle, he makes a deadly opponent for someone as fierce as Grimmjow Jaegerjaquez.

Muichiro can restrain his movements and attack sharply, it would be very difficult for Grimmjow to get a hit on him. Muichiro will be able to seize the opportunity from Grimmjow's overconfidence, slowly weakening him.

Muichiro Tokito is one of the Demon Slayer characters who can defeat Grimmjow Jaegerjaquez.

2) Yoriichi Tsugikuni

Yoriichi Tsugikuni (Image via ufotable)

Yoriichi Tsugikuni's strength is unmatched due to the Sun Breathing technique, matched with an amazing speed that makes him one of the most powerful swordsmen in Demon Slayer.

He can easily anticipate nearly any attack because of his reflexes and precision. His sense of demonic energy would make it hard for Grimmjow to catch him off guard.

Yoriichi's Sun Breathing could slice through Grimmjow's Hierro, and his peaceful concentration would outlast the aggressive fighting style. This makes Yoriichi one of the Demon Slayer characters that would win over Grimmjow Jaegerjaquez.

3) Gyomei Himejima

Gyomei Himejima (Image via ufotable)

Gyomei Himejima, the Stone Hashira, has incredible physical power and phenomenal Stone Breathing. His powers lend him sharp reflexes, strategic acuteness, and an almost untamable sword in the guise of the chained flail and axe with which he strikes upon his enemies with deadly expertise.

Gyomei's sharp combat senses would allow him to perceive things even if he can't see them, an enormous advantage over Grimmjow's speed, so he could effectively counterattack and successfully resist even the fiercest assails. This makes him one of the Demon Slayer characters who can outmatch Grimmjow Jaegerjaquez.

4) Akaza

Akaza (Image via ufotable)

Akaza has incredible strength, unmatched speed, and a Compass Needle destructive technique that makes him one of the most fearful demons in Demon Slayer. He can even sense fighting spirit, and read a foe's moves in real time, giving him the upper hand in battle.

Against Grimmjow Jaegerjaquez, Akaza's regeneration and martial skill would allow him to weather the powerful strikes of Espada while landing precise and devastating blows.

Akaza's close combat mastery will quickly adapt to Grimmjow's aggressive fighting style, making him one of the Demon Slayer characters that could easily defeat Grimmjow Jaegerjaquez.

5) Tanjiro Kamado

Tanjiro Kamado (Image via ufotable)

Tanjiro Kamado has truly impressive strength, coupled with sharpened senses and immense Sun Breathing styles that let him significantly boost his fighting abilities.

His excellent mastery of Sun Breathing, especially the Thirteenth Form, produces flames that can combat devastating yet accurate attacks which can cut through some of the toughest defenses ever known.

In addition, Tanjiro's keen sense of smell will enable him to anticipate the decisions Grimmjow has made, thus being a better-prepared warrior when they fight.

These abilities and his unshakable willpower would make it quite possible that Tanjiro can counter the speed and strength of Grimmjow, making him one of the Demon Slayer characters who can defeat Grimmjow Jaegerjaquez.

6) Kokushibo

Kokushibo (Image via ufotable)

An Upper Moon demon with formidable power, Kokushibo makes use of Moon Breathing techniques and fights with a katana forged from his flesh. Kokushibo is unmatched in the versatility of a deadly sword since his enhanced senses, regenerative powers, and the use of multiple crescent-shaped slashes all at one quick pace would put him in line with Grimmjow's speed and power.

The power that Kokushibo wields over his demonic form and swordplay is more than able to deal with and overpower Grimmjow's violent blows, and even surpass him in terms of both stamina and technique, making him one of the Demon Slayer characters who can beat Grimmjow single-handedly.

7) Doma

Doma (Image via ufotable)

Doma is an Upper Moon Rank Two, with destructive Cryokinesis, he can create sharp-attacking ice. In combat, his killing ice ability goes well with a smooth attitude that puts him in an advantageous position over opponents both at a close distance as well as long-distance attacks.

Doma may have worked to slow down Grimmjow's swift movements by using the ice techniques, thus retorting that swiftness. Additionally, his immunity and strong Blood Demon Art had a possibility of counter-attacking Grimmjow's incessant attacks.

Doma would slowly break down Grimmjow and start to get in favor with himself if he utilized his ice powers astutely.

8) Sanemi Shinazugawa

Sanemi Shinazugawa (Image via ufotable)

Sanemi Shinazugawa is the Wind Hashira, known for his incredible strength and agility, which are amplified by his mastery of wind breathing techniques. Famous for his rugged fighting style and his ability to withstand pain, Sanemi's resilience gives him a vital edge in long battles.

His Wind Breathing forms create razor-sharp, cutting wind slashes that can interfere with Grimmjow's speed and range.

More than that, the unpredictable and aggressive approach of Sanemi would make it difficult for Grimmjow to control himself, making Sanemi one of the Demon Slayer characters who can easily surpass Grimmjow.

9) Giyu Tomioka

Giyu Tomioka (Image via ufotable)

Giyu Tomioka is the Water Hashira and one of the strongest swordsmen in the whole story. Mastery of the Water Breathing techniques allows him to display impeccable speed, precision, and reflexes.

Eleventh Form: Dead Calm breaks incoming attacks by creating an area with total stillness around him, making it nearly impossible to strike.

In the face of Grimmjow's powerful direct-attack strategy, Giyu's calm thinking and superior defense technique would give him an upper hand. Neutralizing the high-speed attacks of Grimmjow with very sharp counterattacks, Giyu could take advantage of Grimmjow's aggressive recklessness, placing him among the Demon Slayer characters who can easily destroy the Espada.

10) Obanai Iguro

Obanai Iguro (Image via ufotable)

Obanai Iguro is the Serpent Hashira with a strong Serpent Breathing style, which lets him feel perfectly agile and even snake-like movements to make himself elusive from being targeted.

His swift, unpredictable attacks would disrupt the rhythm of Grimmjow, thereby preventing the Espada from using his raw power up to the fullest.

Also, Obanai's lightning-fast reflexes and tactical fighting ability would avoid direct hits from Grimmjow. He would be able to retaliate with precise blows aimed at weak points.

Obanai's unique type of combat might be too much for Grimmjow, guaranteeing his victory in the fight.

Final thoughts

Demon Slayer characters are blessed with powerful skills and unique abilities, which can rival even the might of Grimmjow Jaegerjaquez. Muichiro Tokito, Yoriichi Tsugikuni, and Gyomei Himejima show unmatched breathing techniques, tremendous power, and strategy to combat the ferocity of Grimmjow.

Additionally, the presence of characters such as Akaza, Sanemi Shinazugawa, and Tanjiro Kamado can also bring their extraordinary abilities and tenacity into battle.

