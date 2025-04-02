Wind Breaker Season 2 complete release schedule

One of the most highly anticipated television anime sequels of the spring 2025 season is Wind Breaker Season 2, continuing the adaptation of mangaka Satoru Nii’s beloved manga series. Produced by CloverWorks, the anime’s second season is currently expected to have a total of 12 episodes based on the latest available information as of this article’s writing.

While this latest information is technically unofficial, it comes from reputable anime leakers and news sources which have historically proven very reliable. As a result, fans can count on Wind Breaker Season 2 running for 12 episodes total even without official confirmation. Likewise, this information pairs with the anime’s confirmed premiere date of Friday, April 4, 2025 in Japan to result in a full release schedule for the second season.

How many episodes will Wind Breaker Season 2 have?

As of this article’s writing, Wind Breaker Season 2 is expected to have a total of 12 episodes. While the lack of Season 2 Blu-ray listings on the anime’s website means this isn’t officially confirmed, it nevertheless comes from reliable sources as mentioned above. Fans can likewise count on the Season 2 Blu-ray listings eventually verifying this information once they appear on the official website.

The first episode will premiere in Japan on Friday, April 4, 2025 at 12:26AM Japanese Standard Time (JST). Most overseas audiences will see the episode become available to stream locally sometime on Thursday, April 3. The current complete release schedule for the second season of the Wind Breaker anime, per the Pacific Daylight Time (PDT), British Summer Time (BST), and India Standard Time (IST) timings is as follows:

Episodes Date Release Timings (PDT/BST/IST) 1 Thursday, April 3, 2025 8:26AM/4:26PM/8:56PM 2 Thursday, April 10, 2025 8:26AM/4:26PM/8:56PM 3 Thursday, April 17, 2025 8:26AM/4:26PM/8:56PM 4 Thursday, April 24, 2025 8:26AM/4:26PM/8:56PM 5 Thursday, May 1, 2025 8:26AM/4:26PM/8:56PM 6 Thursday, May 8, 2025 8:26AM/4:26PM/8:56PM 7 Thursday, May 15, 2025 8:26AM/4:26PM/8:56PM 8 Thursday, May 22, 2025 8:26AM/4:26PM/8:56PM 9 Thursday, May 29, 2025 8:26AM/4:26PM/8:56PM 10 Thursday, June 5, 2025 8:26AM/4:26PM/8:56PM 11 Thursday, June 12, 2025 8:26AM/4:26PM/8:56PM 12 Thursday, June 19, 2025 8:26AM/4:26PM/8:56PM

While this is the predicted full release schedule for Season 2, any unexpected delays the series announces will offset the schedule accordingly. For example, if Episode 5 is delayed by one week, Episodes 6-12 will each likewise be pushed back by one week. Any delays will be announced on a weekly, as-needed basis throughout the season.

Where to watch Wind Breaker Season 2

Sakura and co's Season 2 adventures will be available to watch on Crunchyroll internationally (Image via CloverWorks)

In Japan, the anime will air weekly on 28 MBS/TBS affiliated stations across Japan in the “Super Animeism TURBO” timeslot. Each episode will simultaneously appear on the ABEMA streaming platform as it begins airing on Japanese television. Other platforms such as Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, U-NEXT, d Anime Store, and others will stream each new episode the Monday after at 12PM JST.

Crunchyroll has already confirmed that it will stream the series overseas with English subtitles weekly as it airs in Japan. This was confirmed via the reveal of Crunchyroll’s spring 2025 lineup and schedule. Crunchyroll has also confirmed that it will produce and stream English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, and German dubs for the series.

What to expect from Wind Breaker Season 2

With the first season ending on protagonist Haruka Sakura and his classmates going to confront the KEEL gang, Wind Breaker Season 2 is expected to focus mainly on this confrontation. While there’ll be plenty of action to be had likewise, fans can also anticipate some specific members of KEEL being singled out for significant character development.

Season 2 should also focus on Sakura’s own character development as the new first-year Grade Captain, and the responsibility that comes with it. Sakura will also likely grapple with the fact that he led his friends into danger, questioning his own worth as a friend likewise. Fans can expect the season to end with the resolution of the KEEL conflict, and a tease for what’s to come.

