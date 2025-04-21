Wind Breaker season 2 episode 3 review: CloverWorks focuses on the right things to take the anime to new heights

Wind Breaker season 2 episode 3 saw the Furin Boys return to their school as a wild card entry made its appearance inside KEEL's base. The episode was entirely focused on character development, be it Sakura's mellowing character, showcased through a pink tint, or Endo's menacing introduction, through a combination of cinematic visuals.

Another one of the key focuses of the installments was how the manga panels were brought to life through some much-needed direction choices that just felt right. The voice acting also played a key role in the entire installment, connecting every animation sequence through the emotions of the characters.

Wind Breaker season 2 episode 3 review: Focus on character development, direction, and voice acting raises the source material to another level

The pink tint showcasing Sakura's character development (Image via CloverWorks)

Wind Breaker season 2 episode 3, titled Re: Start, saw a focus on a heart-touching conversation between the Furin Boys who tried to comfort Sakura regarding his role in the recent Bofurin-KEEL confrontation. Surprisingly, Sakura's character development changed this time, which was showcased through a pink hue that progressively covered the entire screen.

The manga chapters showcased this feeling through a consistent grey panel. When compared, the animation sequence felt more progressive and heartfelt. The pink tint's slow progression made the scene more genuine, emphasizing Sakura's slow growth from an alone fighter to someone who opened up to his teammates. So, Wind Breaker season 2 episode 3 managed to lift the source material.

Studio CloverWorks' choice to highlight this aspect of the episode was appreciated, as this gave it a colorful touch, considering how the scenery just changed from a grey background inside KEEL's base.

The voice acting was also something that deserved praise, specifically Yuma Uchida (Sakura's voice actor). His earnest voice acting put emotions into his sentences, making the focus on Sakura's character development vibrant.

Just like episode 1, Wind Breaker season 2 episode 3 again saw a focus on the cinematic visuals. However, this time the visuals were combined with the direction, delivering animation sequences with aesthetic backgrounds.

Nagato as seen in the anime (Image via CloverWorks)

The biggest focus of the direction was on Nagato. CloverWorks transitioned his feelings through a dark background, in his starting days as a KEEL member, to a mellow and bright background, in the current situation, making the entire experience worth it. This part of the direction was also a main constituent of Sakura's character development.

Yet again in Wind Breaker season 2 episode 3, KEEL was focused as a bunch of brats who ganged up on a single person to fulfill their purpose, as showcased through Nagato's early days in the gang. CloverWorks made sure to keep KEEL's image consistent, and this added to making the entire experience of the KEEL Arc more uniform.

The return of Umemiya in Wind Breaker season 2 episode 3 was also a nice palate-cleanser for the fans who saw Bofurin's struggle against KEEL. Lastly, Endo's early introduction as a part of KEEL was done beautifully through a combination of cinematic visuals.

Wind Breaker season 2 episode 3 review: The execution of Endo's introduction that most might have missed due to its placement

Endo as seen in the anime (Image via CloverWorks)

Endo's introduction, to be animated at the end of Wind Breaker season 2 episode 2, was delayed to episode 3 for its proper execution after the battle ended between the two gangs. However, in Wind Breaker season 2 episode 3, the introduction was moved to after the post-credits.

Most anime fans close the episode when the post-credits start playing, as they presume there is nothing to watch after this. Due to this, the majority might have missed Endo's introduction. Even though they would have learned later about Endo's appearance in the installment through the internet, many fans missed the first experience, thus affecting the entire installment for some.

Final Thoughts

While Endo's delayed introduction did rob some fans of their first experience, the animation of this scene was immaculate and did the character's first appearance justice. While the character development and direction were indeed the episode's spotlight, which gave the source material a new look, the voice acting and some other aspects were the underdogs that needed more appreciation.

About the author Umer Umer is an anime and manga expert at Sportskeeda with a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Biotechnology. He chose to deviate from his original career path due to his love for anime, and wishes to encourage more people to experience the genre through his work. He has previously worked at niche anime-centered media website Anime Senpai for around 1.5 years.



Umer believes in cross-checking facts with official sources and strives to produce well-rounded articles through thorough research. He is a fan of anime series like 'Made in Abyss,' 'One Piece,' and 'Clannad,' and also loves indulging in manga including 'Monster,' 'Yotsubato!,' and any series by Junji Ito. He admires 'One Piece' author Eiichiro Oda and is inspired by how he intricately weaves a narrative and seamlessly connects loose links.



Apart from immersing himself in a wide array of anime and manga, Umer also collects physical copies of manga series to support his favorite authors. When he's not working, he enjoys reading classic literature and watching soccer. Know More