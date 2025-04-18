Wind Breaker season 2 episode 4: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Wind Breaker season 2 episode 4 is set to release on Friday, April 25, 2025, at 12:26 am JST according to the series’ official website. Despite the introduction of KEEL’s true leader at the end of the last episode, it’s expected that the series will shift its focus elsewhere in the coming release.

Although formal leaks for the television anime series of the spring 2025 season are unlikely, Wind Breaker season 2 episode 4 has officially confirmed its release information.

Wind Breaker season 2 episode 4 release date and time

Wind Breaker season 2 episode 3 may give some focus to Anzai, Nagato, and Tsuchiya as well (Image via CloverWorks)

Wind Breaker season 2 episode 4 will air on Japanese television networks at 12:26 am JST on Friday, April 25, 2025. Virtually every other time zone and region will see this translate to a release sometime on April 24 locally as well. However, there are some that may see the installment air early the next day instead. The exact time of release will vary by specific region and time zone.

Wind Breaker season 2 episode 4 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 8:26 am, Thursday, April 24, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 11:26 am, Thursday, April 24, 2025 British Summer Time 4:26 pm, Thursday, April 24, 2025 Central European Summer Time 5:26 pm, Thursday, April 24, 2025 Indian Standard Time 8:56 pm, Thursday, April 24, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 11:26 pm, Thursday, April 24, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 12:26 am, Friday, April 25, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 12:56 am, Friday, April 25, 2025

Where to watch Wind Breaker season 2 episode 4

Exposition on KEEL's true leader will likely be Wind Breaker season 2 episode 4's secondary focus (Image via CloverWorks)

The upcoming spring 2025 anime series has already confirmed that it will be streamed internationally via Crunchyroll’s platform. This was confirmed via Crunchyroll’s release of its full lineup and schedule for its spring 2025 anime season offerings.

Crunchyroll has also confirmed that the series will stream with English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, and German dubs.

Wind Breaker season 2 episode 3 recap

Wind Breaker season 2 episode 3 began with a flashback showing Nagato meeting Natori and getting involved in KEEL. It also clearly showed that Nagato was trapped in an abusive situation, which wore him down mentally.

In the present, Nagato explained he only wanted to emulate Anzai so he could be as cool and strong as he is. He responded that Nagato was already cool and strong, while remembering a time they were playing with Tsuchiya as children.

Bofurin then left KEEL’s warehouse, with Kaji speaking to his vice-captains on KEEL’s hidden true leader and the concern he felt there. Sakura, meanwhile, worked through his emotions with his fellow first-years.

He, at first, tried blaming himself for the injuries everyone sustained, but they all came together to say he did a great job, and it was their fault. As the conversation continued, Sakura was overwhelmed by brand-new emotions.

Sakura and the other leaders, plus Anzai and Nagato, then reported to Umemiya, who had no issues. He even helped to get Anzai and Nagato into the right mindset, as well as explain to Sakura that his newfound feelings were those of friendship.

Anzai and Nagato then reunited with Tsuchiya, all of them thanking Sakura. The episode ended by revealing that KEEL’s true leader was present all along, but not formally introducing him here.

What to expect from Wind Breaker season 2 episode 4 (speculative)

Wind Breaker season 2 episode 4 should open up with a continued focus on Bofurin as they return to their relatively normal daily lives. Likewise, fans can expect a focus on Sakura and the others, as they actually fulfill their duty as students during this downtime for gang activities. Kaji will also likely be sharing his concerns with Hajime Umemiya about KEEL’s true purpose and leaders.

Umemiya, in typical fashion for his personality, will likely brush this off to Kaji and tell him not to worry about it. However, he’ll likely tell Toma Hiragi to gather the other Four Kings for an important meeting about Kaji’s suspicions.

However, the episode will likely end by setting up Sakura and his close friends for some new adventures, leaving Umemiya’s meeting on the back burner.

