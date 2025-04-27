Wind Breaker season 2 episode 4 saw Nirei and Suo visit Sakura, who was feeling under the weather, after which the main protagonist had a heartfelt conversation with Kaji. The episode was packed with humor, something fans don't really appreciate in a battle-shonen manga series. However, this choice of production proved crucial to making the episode's message go through.

The humorous approach to the episode didn't compromise the animation standard that CloverWorks set in the first few episodes. The underlying hints of cinematic direction could also be seen throughout the episode, making the entire installment much more refreshing. However, some minor changes related to the side characters were noticeable, but didn't take away anything from the episode.

Wind Breaker season 2 episode 4 review: A comedy-driven direction, pertaining impeccable animation quality, does the installment justice

Wind Breaker season 2 episode 4, titled Senpai's Teaching, showcased Kotoha and Kaji teaching Sakura how it was acceptable to leave things in the hands of others because a person cannot do everything on their own.

It wouldn't be wrong to say that the installment's central focus was on comedy, shifting the direction as compared to the previous episodes. Sakura's denial of facing his teammates worked as a brief preview to his previous character development, showcasing how he was still hesitant to believe in his teammates.

Kaji as seen in the anime (Image via CloverWorks)

However, unlike the scenarios in season 1, things were different this time because Suo wanted Sakura to break out of his shell. Moreover, Kotoha's entry worked as a decent catalyst to turning Sakura's thoughts towards the positive.

Similarly, Kaji's conversation, which was the best two-person conversation in season 2, put a full stop on Sakura's current condition, forcing him to look at things differently. Alongside all these serious character development phases, comedic character designs and direction were visible.

While some fans might think that this choice took away the spirit of the episode, they might be wrong. While Wind Breaker is an action-shonen, it contained hints of comedy from the first episode, making sense of how this direction worked wonders in the latest installment.

Umemiya as seen in the anime (Image via CloverWorks)

Sakura's chibi-character design and Yuuma Uchiha's (Sakura's voice actor) way of speaking added life to the entire episode, making it a hilarious but heartfelt episode. Moreover, the humorous encounter between Sakura and Kaji, where the former was compared to a cat, was also one of the funniest parts of Wind Breaker season 2 episode 4, which delivered an important message in a very casual way.

Hints of slapstick comedy were also visible at some points. This includes the scene when Umemiya was punched in the face by Kaji, which created a depression in the Furin leader's face. Emphasis on the pure comedy out at that point was a wise decision, as Sakura's character development was already delivered.

Wind Breaker season 2 episode 4: Some questionable minor changes that didn't affect the episode's spirit

The senior (left) who praised Sakura (Image via CloverWorks)

The point where Sakura asked for Kaji's company outside his class in Wind Breaker season 2 episode 4, one of the seniors praised Sakura for his services, as the rest of the class continued doing the same. In the manga, the senior praised Sakura for his strength against KEEL, but the former's colleagues criticized him for not participating in the KEEL attack because he got a stomach ache.

This proved that CloverWorks might want the entire season to focus on Sakura, as the senior's lines were meddled with. This approach did work great, as only the manga readers found these changes noticeable, and didn't take anything from the installment's spirit.

Final Thoughts

As already mentioned, a humor-centered adaptation might not sound like a pleasing experience to the hardcore battle-shonen fans. However, some episodes require a change, and Wind Breaker season 2 episode 4 was one of them. In addition to the focus on the usual high-end direction, this risky choice worked well for the sequel's latest installment and should also work for future episodes that showcase a similar theme.

