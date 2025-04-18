10 anime characters like Ren Kaji from Wind Breaker

With the rise in popularity of the recent Wind Breaker anime, fans of the series have been looking for anime characters like Ren Kaji from other anime. Ren's character throughout the series has been shown as someone who, while appearing very stoic and calm, is also short-tempered.

Ren is portrayed as quiet and lets his vice-captains do the talking instead of engaging himself. He is shown as easily annoyed by others and lashes out very quickly, especially after finishing a lollipop. He also strives to be the best captain and shows a humble nature when he acknowledges his weaknesses. Ren is also protective of those he cares about. This list explores 10 anime characters like Ren.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's opinions.

Levi, Toshiro, and other anime characters like Ren Kaji from Wind Breaker

1) Levi Ackerman (Attack on Titan)

Levi is one of the anime characters like Ren Kaji from Wind Breaker (Image via Mappa)

Similar to Ren, Levi from Attack on Titan also portrays a stoic personality and barely has conversations with anyone. Both Ren and Levi earn respect among their peers without even talking much, elaborating on the extent of their personalities.

Even amidst chaos and tough situations, they keep their cool and maintain their personalities. However, when it comes to fighting, both Levi and Ren have a fuse that blows up very easily. It may not be easy for them to trust others, but when they do, they push themselves to protect them, revealing deep loyalty.

2) Sasuke Uchiha (Naruto)

Sasuke is one of the anime characters like Ren Kaji from Wind Breaker (Image via Pierrot)

From being an emotionally guarded individual to straight up being brutally honest, Sasuke from the Naruto series shares a lot of similarities with Ren Kaji from Wind Breaker. Both Ren and Sasuke chose their stoic personalities not just because they wanted to.

While Sasuke's back story provides the plot for his reserved personality, Ren also hinted towards past trauma and abandonment issues. To add to their likeness, both are naturally skilled fighters and possess a killer instinct that aids them in battles.

3) Megumi Fushiguro (Jujutsu Kaisen)

Megumi from Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the anime characters like Ren Kaji (Image via Mappa)

While not belonging to the average bunch of talkative people, both Megumi from Jujutsu Kaisen and Ren jump to defend people they care for whenever needed. They both show a stoic personality and do not prefer to talk much, unless necessary.

Similarly, both are exceptional fighters with tactical expertise in their respective fields. While Megumi uses his Shadow Shikigami technique with perception into the distant future, Ren, rather than throwing punches randomly, calculates his opponent's moves and strikes accordingly.

4) Toshiro Hitsugaya (Bleach)

Toshiro from Bleach is one of the anime characters like Ren Kaji (Image via Pierrot)

Both Toshiro Hitsugaya from Bleach and Ren Kaji from Wind Breaker might be young, but are way more mature than their age. They also exhibit similar personalities with immersive power hidden behind their seriousness. Despite their cold behaviour, both are deeply loyal to the people they care about.

Both additionally exhibit an unshakable determination when in battle, while also being calm and calculative with their attacks. Hitsugaya's calmness benefits him in the heat of battle to keep a level head and attack most efficiently, while Ren calculates and attacks precisely to inflict maximum damage with minimum energy waste.

5) Roronoa Zoro (One Piece)

Roronoa Zoro from One Piece is one of the anime characters like Ren Kaji (Image via Toei Animation)

Exhibiting similar character traits, Roronoa Zoro from the One Piece universe has a stoic personality, with a very short temper, just like Ren. Although Zoro always stays quiet and reserved, when provoked, he goes into an outburst of aggression and turns into a ferocious swordsman.

Even though he is not as calculative in battle as Ren, Zoro undoubtedly possesses immense power and strikes with precision, resulting in him overwhelming his opponents and winning most of his fights. His precision in striking his opponents in battle is something that Ren has also demonstrated.

6) Shoto Todoroki (My Hero Academia)

Shoto Todoroki from My Hero Academia is one of the anime characters like Ren Kaji (Image via Bones)

Following on a similar theme of reserved personalities with loyalty towards their allies and friends, Shoto Todoroki from My Hero Academia and Ren Kaji from Wind Breaker have a lot of identical traits. At first, both appear as very serious characters who barely talk to others, but show immense strength when provoked.

Shoto's aggression is a partial result of his childhood traumatic upbringing, where he constantly craved his father, Endeavor's approval, but never got it, leaving him with abandonment issues. While not clearly shown, Ren has also exhibited some issue that hints towards feelings of abandonment.

7) Giyu Tomioka (Demon Slayer)

Giyu Tomioka from Demon Slayer is one of the anime characters like Ren Kaji (Image via Ufotable)

The personality of Giyu Tomioka from the Demon Slayer series has a likeness to that of Ren's character from Wind Breaker, with several traits in common. Both characters hold leadership positions in their respective anime. While Giyu is a Hashira and serves as an idolizing role for other demon slayers, Ren is the second-year Grade Captain of the Vaisravana Unit.

Both characters also hide their temperament and rage behind their personalities and outbursts. Additionally, their fighting styles are also heavily based on keeping a level head and attacking precisely.

8) Shinmon Benimaru (Fire Force)

Shinmon Benimaru is one of the anime characters like Ren Kaji (Image via David Production)

Both Shinmon Benimaru from Fire Force and Ren Kaji from Wind Breaker hold the position of a Captain. While Benimaru is the 7th Special Fire Force Company Captain, Ren is the second-year Captain of the Vaisravana Unit. Additionally, Benimaru protects Asakusa and its people from infernals and outside threats.

Likewise, Ren, despite not being very vocal, shows immense loyalty towards his comrades and the people he cares about, jumping to their aid whenever necessary. In terms of power, both are among the strongest characters from their respective series.

9) Hiei (Yu Yu Hakusho: Ghost Files)

Hiei from Yu Yu Hakusho is one of the anime characters like Ren Kaji (Image via Pierrot)

Hiei from Yu Yu Hakusho is a very relaxed character who generally doesn't like to talk and keeps to himself. Similar to Ren, Hiei only participates in conversations with others when he is required to. While Hiei's emotional barrier was a result of his abandonment in his childhood, Ren's silence gives off a lonely vibe.

While both do not explicitly show their loyalty and protective nature in their respective series, they silently act in that role. Hiei will murder anyone if anything ever happens to Kurama and Yukina, while Ren also holds a similar loyalty towards Umemiya and Sakura.

10) Hei (Darker than Black)

Hei from Darker than Black is one of the anime characters like Ren Kaji (Image via Bones)

Both Hei from Darker than Black and Ren from Wind Breaker hold dual personalities in their series. While they might seem calm and collected on the outside, both are vicious and powerful on the inside. They both mask their personalities to protect their inner selves from exposure.

When it comes to battle, both are very precise with their attacks and are calculative. Their cold personality also gives them an advantage, serving as an intimidation factor. Even though they exhibit emotional numbness, they have overwhelming feelings and a sense of loyalty within them.

Final thoughts

With the second season of Wind Breaker currently airing, more fans are starting to look for anime characters like Ren Kaji after seeing his character unfold in the series. With the popularity of the anime still rising, more characters from the series are coming into the limelight.

The personality traits exhibited by Ren are found among several characters from other anime, making it impossible to fit them in a single list. To explore more anime characters like Ren Kaji and compare him to other characters, the best way is to stay tuned to the ongoing anime series.

