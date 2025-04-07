5 best anime lawyers (& 5 characters who aren't lawyers, but would be great at it)

Many anime lawyers have been presented throughout certain series, who have elevated the day-to-day activity in real life. In a lot of anime, the concept of upholding the law serves as a foundation for great storylines. From the supernatural genre to slice of life anime, law and justice can be found anywhere.

From pre-existing anime lawyers who are iconic in their own way, to characters who would excel if they took up the profession, here are the 5 best anime lawyers who played an iconic role in their anime. Staying on the same topic of discussion, a deep dive into 5 characters who can become great lawyers is also mentioned here.

Phoenix Wright, Ukyo, and 3 other best anime lawyers

1) Phoenix Wright (Ace Attorney)

Phoenix Wright from Ace Attorney is one of the best anime lawyers (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Phoenix Wright from Ace Attorney is not just your everyday defense attorney. While his iconic "Objection!" sequence surfaced on the internet, he is one of the most capable lawyers on this list. Every case he fights is filled with drama and glimpses of intelligence, making them so intriguing.

From the Maya Fey Trial to the Spirit Mediums and Tragedy, all his cases are iconic not just because of their nature, but the way he defends and fights those cases. Phoenix, despite being a rookie, shows tenacity going against lawyers of higher status, showing his ambition and determination.

2) Teru Mikami (Death Note)

Teru Mikami from Death Note is one of the best anime lawyers (Image via Madhouse)

Teru Mikami from Death Note brings a different perspective to the world of law. Unlike other anime lawyers in this list, Teru has a dark side when it comes to practicing the law. Unlike Phoenix, Teru does not look for facts, but rather is very determined to hold someone guilty based on his own thinking.

Teru has an incredible memory, as seen in the anime, where he shuffles through Kira's plans, names of people, and rules of the Death Note with precision. He also has great persuasive skills, which in the court is a dangerous weapon.

3) Ukyo (Brothers Conflict)

Ukyo from Brothers Conflict is one of the best anime lawyers (Image via Brain's Base)

Unlike depending on theatrics, Ukyo from Brothers Conflict has a very calm and composed personality in court. Even when things are chaotic, Ukyo shows measures of level-headedness, calmly pointing out contradictions. His respectful and polite character is what makes him popular, both among the judges and the jury.

Ukyo likes to build up his cases methodically, slowly building up arguments instead of rushing. Ukyo sincerely cares for his clients more than just winning, showing his compassionate side. Instead of a full-on trial, Ukyo usually settles matters outside the court with reasoning and good negotiation.

4) Eri Kisaki (Detective Conan)

Eri Kisaki from Detective Conan is one of the best anime lawyers (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Eri Kisaki from Detective Conan is one of the best lawyers on this list, even earning the title- Queen of the Courtroom, and rightfully so. Eri is an elite attorney with tactical thinking and a commanding presence. Eri often contradicts arguments and understands when someone is lying. She also carries an intimidating presence in the courtroom, which greatly benefits her profession.

Her arguments in the courtroom often carry out a calm and collected vibe, despite her meticulously dismantling someone's alibi. Similar to Ukyo, she doesn't care for theatrics, but handles matters more deliberately.

5) Olga (Ristorante Paradiso)

Olga from Ristorante Paradiso is one of the best anime lawyers (Image via David Production)

This one sits a bit distinct on the list because the Ristorante Paradiso isn't an anime focusing on law or the courtroom. However, Olga has a very quiet and calm personality as a divorce lawyer. She is very observant of things going around her and takes notes thoroughly, only to use them to her advantage in the court.

Having lived in a complicated relationship, Olga understands heartbreak, which serves as a beneficial factor to her profession as a divorce lawyer. This lets her interact with her clients in a manner of comfort and consolation, making her more desirable as a lawyer.

Shikamaru and 4 other characters who would be great lawyers, if they wanted to

1) Shikamaru Nara (Naruto)

Shikamaru has the potential to become one of the best anime lawyers (Image via Pierrot)

Shikamaru from the Naruto series would completely dominate the courtroom because of his keen intellect and calculative thinking. The way his thought process works, Shikamaru will be able to easily anticipate what his opposition might be thinking beforehand. His calculative skill and level-headed thinking will also give him the edge while performing arguments in the court.

With his level of skill, Shikamaru will likely be able to pick up any kind of small details and apply them to his arguments. With keen intelligence and perfected intuition, Shikamaru would greatly benefit in the profession as a lawyer.

2) Sousuke Aizen (Bleach)

Sousuke Aizen would be one of the best anime lawyers if he ever wanted to become one (Image via Pierrot)

Despite being a villain, Sousuke Aizen is undoubtedly one of the sharpest minds in the Bleach anime. To begin with, his deceptive personality can fool anyone, whether it be the judge, the jury, or even his clients. Appearing to be calm and innocent, he can fool the opposition into lowering their guard, only for him to overrule them with his intelligence.

Aizen has a manipulative nature, which will not only let him win cases but also aid him in guiding the narration of the case. If he ever were to become a lawyer, Aizen would have an almost impeccable win record with his persuasive skills in leading the case.

3) Sir Nighteye (My Hero Academia)

Sir Nighteye will become one of the best anime lawyers because of his unique skills (Image via Bones)

Talking about a person with a calm personality and a broken quirk ability as a lawyer, Mirai Sasaki, also known as Sir Nighteye from My Hero Academia, will dominate the courtroom. He has a stoic personality, which would greatly benefit his character in the courtroom. Sir Nighteye's strict and absolute appearance will also work as an intimidating aspect to his character as a lawyer.

Furthermore, his quirk Foresight can let him see into someone's future by just having physical contact with them. By just shaking their hands, Sir Nighteye can see into his client's future and even the verdict of the case, even before the case might have even started on trial.

4) Loid Forger (Spy X Family)

Loid from Spy X Family will become one of the best anime lawyers (Image via CloverWorks)

Loid Forger from Spy X Family will definitely become one of the best anime lawyers if he wants to, based on all the factors seen about him in the series. Similar to how he fakes his identity in real life, Loid will be impossible to predict in the courtroom, confusing his opposition. Moreover, his strategic thinking will also benefit his career as a lawyer.

Similar to Aizen, Loid also possesses some manipulative skills, which he can use to tip the judgment in his favour. His deceptive personality is an ensuring factor towards his victory.

5) Asami Sato (The Legend of Korra)

Asami Sato will be one of the best anime lawyers from The Legend of Korra series (Image via Nickelodeon)

Already being an accomplished businesswoman, Asami Sato from The Legend of Korra will become a great corporate lawyer if she ever wanted to switch professions. Asami has extensive knowledge on contracts, mergers, business laws, and intellectual properties, being the CEO of Future Industries. Before the opposition could make a move, Asami would have already prepared her argument.

Asami has a calm and collected personality with which she will likely corner her opposition with solid arguments and presentation, rather than going for any theatrics. Her personality will bring an intimidating presence to the court, dominating both her opposition and making a case in front of the judge and jury.

Final thoughts

Anime lawyers bring a unique sequence to any series, where the fighting is a mental warfare rather than a physical altercation. While some character relies on theatrics and being loud in the court, others usually stay calm and stoic, which has an intimidating factor in its own right.

The list presented here is a reflection of such characters who have dominated the courtroom and others who will dominate if they ever wanted to. The list here also serves as a what-if, which can be both interesting and creative in terms of exploring certain scenarios.

