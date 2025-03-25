10 best anime to watch on a Summer Vacation

The best anime to watch on a summer vacation are usually those that let off the vibe of warmth and ocean. Summer vacation is that time of the year when the mind thinks of the beach, cool drinks, warmth, and the feeling of just lying down and relaxing. The anime universe, known for catering to the needs of its viewers, has several anime to watch at that time of the year.

From anime like Grand Blue Dreaming to anime such as Ride Your Wave, all give off vibes of summer or have been associated with one or many aspects of summer. Grab a cool refreshment drink and turn on the air conditioner while you look at these best anime to watch on a summer vacation.

Grand Blue Dreaming, Non Non Biyori, and 8 other best anime to watch on a Summer Vacation

1) Grand Blue Dreaming by Zero-G

Grand Blue Dreaming is one of the best anime to watch on a Summer Vacation (Image via Zero-G)

Iori Kitahara, a college student, looks to start his new life on the Izu Peninsula. He stays in a room above his grandfather's diving shop, "Grand Blue". However, upon meeting the local diving club, he realizes that people there are more invested in drinking and partying than diving.

Despite trying to distance himself, Iori gets involved in the group but his cousins show him the wonderful experience of diving into the ocean and sea. Grand Blue Dreaming is an anime based on the concept of diving and ocean making it very soothing to watch on a hot summer day. Mostly being underwater, the scenes from the anime give off a cooling sensation.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video.

2) Non Non Biyori by Silver Link

Non Non Biyori is one of the best anime to watch on a Summer Vacation (Image via Silver Link)

Non Non Biyori is an anime with a relaxed pace and a beautiful rural setting, capturing the essence of a peaceful countryside summer. The story is from a small countryside fictional village called Asahigaoka, where many conveniences from the city are unavailable. The nearest store are few miles away from the village.

There is only one local school in the village consisting of only five students, each of whom belongs to different grades of middle or elementary school. Hotaru Ichijo, a fifth grader living in the main city of Tokyo, transfers to Asahigaoka Branch School. She now needs to adjust adjust into a countryside life with her new friends from the village.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video and Justwatch.

3) Barakamon by Kinema Citrus

Barakamon is one of the best anime to watch on a Summer Vacation (Image via Kinema Citrus)

Barakamon is a slice-of-life anime, that revolves around the idea of escaping into a simpler life to find peace and joy in everyday moments. Seishu Handa became a professional calligrapher, despite being very young. However, upon his work being criticized by an elderly curator for being unoriginal, he gets angry and punches the curator.

As punishment, his father sends Seishu to a retreat on Goto Island, near Kyushu. Upon reaching there, he finds himself among a very energetic group of people. He starts interacting and spending time with them while also finding his style. Barakamon is an anime filled with heartfelt and comedic moments that make it relaxing and soothing to watch on a hot summer afternoon.

Where to watch: Crunchyroll and Amazon Prime Video.

4) Anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day by A-1 Pictures

Anohana is one of the best anime to watch on a Summer Vacation (Image via A-1 Pictures)

The anime Anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day has a very distinct summer vibe, with scenes of warmth and nostalgia that make it one of the best anime to watch on a summer vacation. A group of six fifth-grade friends drift apart from each other after one of their friends, Menma dies. Five years later, Jinta Yadomi experiences the ghost of Menma asking to fulfill her wish to help her pass on.

Jinta brings the group back together, who were reluctant at first, but after seeing Menma's ghost try to help her move on. The group then sets on a journey after blaming themselves for Menma's death, to fulfill her wish. They also try to move on themselves in the process.

Where to watch: Crunchyroll, Amazon Prime Video, and Netflix.

5) Free!- Iwatobi Swim Club by Kyoto Animation

Free! is one of the best anime to watch on a Summer Vacation (Image via Kyoto Animation)

An anime set around the concept of swimming brings the cool and breezy vibe of the summer season. Free!- Iwatobi Swim Club is an anime that revolves around Haruka Nanase, a gifted swimmer, and his friends Makoto Tachibana and Nagisa Hazuki. They decide to revive the Iwatobi High School's swimming team and must face challenges on the way.

The anime has key swimming and water visuals that create a soothing effect for the eyes. The story also follows competition, friendship, rivalry, and themes of adulthood in a very relaxing and intriguing way making it a calming experience.

Where to watch: Crunchyroll and Amazon Prime Video.

6) Summer Time Rendering by OLM

Summer Time Rendering is one of the best anime to watch on a Summer Vacation (Image via OLM)

Covering genres like Mystery, Supernatural, and Suspense, Summer Time Rendering is one of the best anime to watch on a summer vacation. The story takes place in summer as indicated by the title of the anime. The story follows Shinpei Ajiro returning to his home island of Hitogashima upon hearing the death of his childhood friend Ushio.

Upon returning Shinpei discovers a mysterious "shadow" phenomenon behind Ushio's death which might be a murder. He pairs up with Ushio's sister Mio, and must uncover the truth about the sinister occurrences. An action-packed anime with multiple supernatural elements makes it one of the most popular series on this list.

Where to watch: Disney+, Hulu, and STAR+.

7) Dagashi Kashi by feel.

Dagashi Kashi is one of the best anime to watch on a Summer Vacation (Image via feel.)

Dagashi Kashi is an anime that covers soothing genres like cooking, romantic comedy, and slice of life. Shikada Dagashi, a candy shop that sells very cheap candies, is run by the Shikada family by nine generations. However, Kokonotsu refuses his father, Yo, and does not want to take over the shop, rather wants to become a manga artist.

One day Hotaru Shidare visits the shop and wants to recruit Yo to her family's company, the Shidare Corporation. However, Yo refuses immediately and asks her to convince Kokonotsu to take over Shikada Dagashi. Only then will he work for her, starting her quest to convince Kokonotsu.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video.

8) Tsuritama by A-1 Pictures

Tsuritama is one of the best anime to watch on a Summer Vacation (Image via A-1 Pictures)

An anime heavily based on fishing and water, Tsuritama gives a very cooling vibe on a hot summer afternoon. Yuki Sanada lives with his grandmother Kate, who due to the nature of her job frequently relocates, preventing Yuki from making friends. Shortly after arriving on the island of Enoshima, Yuki meets Haru, a fanatical boy who claims he will be living with them in the same house.

Yuki later met a young fisherman, Natsuki Usami, and an Indian man named Akira, who has a duck named Tapioca. All of them set their journeys together, fishing and spending time with each other, giving Yuki the friendship he never got.

Where to watch: Crunchyroll.

9) The Aquatope on White Sand by Infinite

The Aquatope on White Sand is one of the best anime to watch on a Summer Vacation (Image via Infinite)

The Aquatope on White Sand anime tells the story of Kukuru Misakano, a girl chasing her dream of working as the deputy director at the Gama Gama Aquarium in Nanjo, Okinawa. Meanwhile, another girl, Fuka Miyazawa who used to be an idol, gave up her position and traveled to Okinawa in search of something new, and got a job at the aquarium.

Both work together and learn from each other daily. The story unfolds in Nanjo, Okinawa, known for its beautiful beaches and vibrant marine life. The anime showcases the marine life and water which automatically feels soothing in the summer heat. A perfect slice-of-life anime to watch on a hot summer afternoon.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video.

10) Ride Your Wave by Science SARU

Ride Your Wave is one of the best anime to watch on a Summer Vacation (Image via Science SARU)

Unlike other entries from this list, Ride Your Wave is an animated film rather than a series. The movie from 2019 is based around surfing making it probably one of the best anime to watch on a summer vacation. The movie revolves around Hinako, a surf-loving college student searching for joy after the death of her firefighter boyfriend, Minato.

Drama and Romance, along with the Supernatural element make the movie a very soothing and heartwarming presentation. A movie worth watching in the heat of the summer that pleases the soul and gives off a calming vibe.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play Movies, and Fandango at Home.

In Conclusion

The anime universe offers a wide array of movies and series to watch that please the soul. With the ever-evolving industry, there are many more anime that match the vibe of summer.

