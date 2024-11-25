10 best Star Wars references in anime, ranked

Star Wars references in anime are a testament to how the famous sci-fi saga has come to leave an indelible mark on global pop culture. From subtle nods to lightsabers and space battles, all the way to very direct homages to the series' legendary characters and themes, there are several anime that fit the bill.

Anime creators have very creatively incorporated some of these elements of the Star Wars universe into their works, which fit in with the anime's storytelling and artistic flair. Whether it's through dialogue, character designs, or epic battles like those of Jedi confrontations, these moments portray the spirit of George Lucas's timeless work.

Here are the 10 Star Wars references in anime, ranked from the least to the most surprising.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinion and includes spoilers from the mentioned anime.

Dragon Ball Z, Gintama, and 8 other best Star Wars references in anime, ranked

10) Dagashi Kashi

Dagashi Kashi (Image via feel.)

In the opening credits of Dagashi Kashi episode 3, viewers are pleasantly surprised to see an homage to Star Wars. Kokonotsu and his father duel in a theatrical battle with lightsabers, almost reminiscent of the fight between Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader in The Empire Strikes Back.

While the slice-of-life comedy majorly centers around a sweet shop, this reference posits the series' playful creativity and how it can easily include pop culture references. This makes Dagashi Kashi one of the best Star Wars references in anime.

9) ⁠Princess Jellyfish

Princess Jellyfish (Image via Brain's Base)

In Princess Jellyfish, the opening credits show a fun tribute to Star Wars, reimagining Tsukimi and her friends as the icons Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, and Han Solo. The sequence even nods to the famous trench run on the Death Star.

This is creatively parallel to the journey of the characters to overcome obstacles and find one's place in the world, much like the heroes in Star Wars. Such an iconic moment seamlessly blends into the storyline, making it one of the best Star Wars references in anime.

8) Pokemon Sun & Moon

Pokemon Sun & Moon (Image via OLM)

In an episode from the Pokémon Sun & Moon titled, Lillier and the Staff, Ash and Pikachu play school parts where Rotomdex puts a Star Wars spin on things. In a sci-fi epic style, the episode sees Ash in Luke Skywalker's cream-colored suit while brandishing a Z-Power Ring instead of a lightsaber.

Pikachu takes on the role of Leia while Rotomdex is Darth Vader in this recreation of the Star Wars theatrical poster from 1977. This lighthearted nod gives Pokémon Sun & Moon one of the best Star Wars references in anime.

7) Gintama

Gintama (Image via Sunrise)

In Gintama, a particularly notable reference to Star Wars appears in a parody in which the characters adopt roles reminiscent of the classic series. Gintoki takes on the rebel heart of a Jedi while wielding lightsaber-themed weapons and the rest of the characters comically assume other Star Wars figures, such as Darth Vader and Princess Leia.

This scene is a beautiful blend of Gintama's iconic comedy and love for pop culture. Gintama pays its respects while satirically being creative and funny, making it one of the best Star Wars references in anime.

6) Neon Genesis Evangelion

Neon Genesis Evangelion (Image via Gainax)

In Neon Genesis Evangelion episode 7, titled, A Human Work, Misato is in a moment of tension as she tries to prevent the runaway robot Jet Alone. Climbing back into her cockpit after almost sliding all the way off, she peers into the red-hot robot engine and says:

"I have a bad feeling about this."

It was a classic quotation borrowed directly from Obi-Wan Kenobi in Star Wars. The reference to foreboding and potentially ominous doom shared in both universes brings it to the foreground of one of the best anime Star Wars references.

5) Yu Yu Hakusho

Yu Yu Hakusho (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Yu Yu Hakusho is heavily influenced by Star Wars, particularly in the character arc of the protagonist, Yusuke Urameshi. He begins as an arrogant, undisciplined fighter who undergoes tremendous growth, much like Luke Skywalker. Both receive assistance from elderly, green-skinned figures, Genkai and Yoda, respectively, who teach them pivotal combat skills.

Yusuke's fight with the powerful Toguro parallels Luke's struggle with Darth Sidious, and the loss of Genkai parallels the loss of Yoda. On top of that, Yusuke's fight with his evil father, Raizen, parallels Luke's fight with Darth Vader. This thoughtful homage gives Yu Yu Hakusho one of the best Star Wars references in anime.

4) ⁠Dragon Ball Z

Vegeta / Bacta Tank (Image via Toei Animation / 20th Century-Fox)

There are several Star Wars references weaved into the key moments in Dragon Ball Z. Containment pods in Frieza's spaceship employ healing liquid, just like in the Bacta tanks in Star Wars. Babidi's spaceship also keeps Yakon, which is similar to the creature, Rancor.

In Broly: Second Coming, when Broly tries to strangle Goten, it well mirrors the iconic Force Choke by Darth Vader. As a known fan of Star Wars, Akira Toriyama incorporated these references to make Dragon Ball Z one of the best Star Wars references in the anime.

3) ⁠Urusei Yatsura

Urusei Yatsura (Image via David Production)

In Urusei Yatsura episode 89, titled Lum and Ataru, a Night Alone, the series parody goes on a humorous run with Star Wars. After Lum has her say about Ataru, the other guys in the series have a hallucination sequence that parodies Return of the Jedi, complete with the show's first ending theme.

Additionally, in one of the show's opening sequences, the character Cherry is dressed as Darth Vader, cementing Urusei Yatsura as having one of the best Star Wars references in anime, blending iconic moments from the saga with comedic, anime-specific twists.

2) Naruto

Sasuke Uchiha (Image via Studio Pierrot)

In Naruto, many aspects closely mirror the Star Wars universe. Sasuke Uchiha and Anakin Skywalker have a parallel storyline, like devolving from a hero to a villain. The chakra system in Naruto and the Force in Star Wars have similarities where ninjas use it just like the Jedi and Sith.

Techniques such as Pain's Force-like powers, Shikamaru's Shadow Imitation which sounds like a blaster, and the swords such as the Sword of the Thunder God which sounds just like a lightsaber all speak to these influences. This places Naruto as having one of the best Star Wars references in anime.

1) ⁠My Hero Academia

My Hero Academia (Image via Studio Bones)

In the very first episode of My Hero Academia, Izuku witnesses a battle between heroes and villains at Tatooine Station, which happens to be named after the home planet of Luke Skywalker. Also, the invasion of Nomus takes place in Hosu, the district named after Hoth, and the Wookiees shopping mall is a nod to that famous species from Star Wars.

The Kamino, which is the birthplace of Clone Troopers, has been used for creating the Nomus facility. And if that wasn't enough, the final villain, All For One, departs with the life support system of Darth Vader. The Star Wars references in anime nicely integrate My Hero Academia into the sci-fi universe, bringing a level of familiarity and nostalgia to fans.

Final thoughts

Star Wars references in anime are interesting blends of homage and creativity, marked by the long-lasting impact that George Lucas's universe has had globally in pop culture.

From the nod to Bacta tanks in Dragon Ball Z to Gintama's funny take on lightsaber duels, Star Wars has been creatively injected into works from anime creators. Yu Yu Hakusho reflects on Luke Skywalker, whereas My Hero Academia weaves in iconic Star Wars locations and characters within its very own storyline.

