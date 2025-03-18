10 best Bones anime everyone must watch

Bones anime are a few of the most popular anime among fans, whether it's old-school anime like Fullmetal Alchemist or new-age teenage sensations like My Hero Academia. Bones Inc. has created some of the most iconic anime throughout the years.

Established in 1998, Bones has gained a prominent name as a Japanese animation studio for its excellent work. Not ranked in any particular order, presented are the 10 best Bones anime everyone should watch.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

My Hero Academia, Mob Psycho 100, and 8 other Bones anime that are must-watch

1) My Hero Academia

A still from the Bones anime, My Hero Academia (Image via Studio Bones)

My Hero Academia by Mangaka Kohei Horikoshi was made into an anime adaption by Bones in 2016. This is one of the most popular anime in modern times with 159 episodes across 7 seasons and 4 movies.

The series is based around teenagers who gain superpowers known as quirks. To become heroes they must develop their quirks while facing multiple obstacles on the way from villains. It is an anime full of teenage drama within a supernatural world of heroes making it an interesting must-watch Bones anime.

Where to watch: Crunchyroll, Netflix, and Amazon Prime video.

2) Fullmetal Alchemist

A still from the Bones anime, Fullmetal Alchemist (Image via Bones)

Fullmetal Alchemist written by Mangaka Hiromu Arakawa was adapted by Bones into an anime in 2003. The series also has a second season, Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood released in 2009. With both seasons being a success, Bones also released two films for the series; Conqueror of Shamballa in 2005, and The Sacred Star of Milos in 2011.

The anime series is based on two brothers, Edward and Alphonse Elric who start on a quest to find the Philosopher's Stone, an artifact that can restore life. Using the power of alchemy they must fulfill their quest while facing enemies and obstacles along the way. The cult classic series in the anime genre is a must-watch Bones anime.

Where to watch: Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Netflix.

3) Mob Psycho 100

Still from the Bones anime, Mob Psycho 100 (Image via Bones)

Mob Psycho 100 by ONE or Tomohiro was adapted into an anime by Bones in 2016. The series has a total of 37 episodes spread across 3 seasons along with the 6-episode special Mob Psycho Mini.

Shigeo Kageyama, the protagonist of the series, is an average middle school-aged boy, nicknamed Mob. Being a powerful esper with psychic powers, Mob constantly lives under an emotional shackle. Despite wanting to live his life normally like others around him, Mob finds trouble often coming to him. His power eventually threatens to break free upon meeting other espers like Claws.

Where to watch: Netflix and Amazon Prime video.

4) Soul Eater

Still from the Bones anime, Soul Eater (Image via Bones)

Soul Eater written by Mangaka Atsushi Ohkubo was adapted into an anime by Bones in 2008. The original series had 51 episodes, while later a spinoff of the anime, Soul Eater NOT! was released by Bones which had 12 episodes.

The anime is based on students from the Death Weapon Meister Academy, following the relationship between Weapon Meisters and Human Weapons. To reach the rank of a Death Scyth, a weapon worthy of the Grim Reaper, they must collect the souls of 99 evil humans and 1 Witch.

Where to watch: Crunchyroll and Amazon Prime video.

5) Noragami

Still from the Bones anime, Noragami (Image via Bones)

Noragami, written by Adachitoka (collective pen-name of Adachi and Tokashiki), was later adapted into an anime by Bones in 2014. A second season in 2015, Noragami Aragoto was further released by Bones bringing the episode count to 23, including 4 OVA episodes.

The series follows Yato, a Delivery God who despite having a low status among other gods, aspires to have thousands of followers and a shrine one day. Hiyori Iki saves Yato from a car accident, but her soul becomes unstable in the process. The story is about Yato's adventures with Hiyori and Yukine, a young wandering spirit whom he adopts as his weapon.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime video.

6) Bungo Stray Dogs

Still from the Bones anime, Bungo Stray Dogs (Image via Bones)

Bungo Stray Dogs written by Kafka Asagiri was adapted as an anime by Bones in 2016. The series has 5 seasons with 61 episodes, one OVA named Bungo Stray Dogs Wan!, and a movie titled Bungo Stray Dogs: Dead Apple.

The story of Bungo Stray Dogs focuses on a young adult named Atsushi Nakajima, the protagonist. Atsushi was a young orphan, who possessed the ability to transform into a tiger. He joins the Armed Detective Agency, investigating supernatural threats, and going against the Port Mafia from Yokohama.

Where to watch: Crunchyroll, Apple TV, Netflix, and Amazon Prime video.

7) Darker than Black

Still from one of the Bones anime, Darker than Black (Image via Bones)

Darker than Black written by Tensai Okamura, became an anime adaption in 2007 under Studio Bones. The series has 2 seasons with 37 episodes in total, a special named Beneath Cherry Blossoms in Full Bloom and a spinoff named Darker than Black: Gaiden.

Darker than Black is a series that focuses on agents known as Contractors. The Contractors possess supernatural abilities and are seen operating in a post-apocalyptic Tokyo. The mysterious appearance of the "Hell's Gate" that altered the sky and landscape of the area, is the cause of the emergence of these individuals.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime video.

8) Heroman

Still from the Bones anime, Heroman (Image via Bones)

Heroman written by Stan Lee as part of a special collaboration was adapted as a mang by Bones in 2010. The series featured 26 episodes and a 3-episode Heroman Specials.

A broken-down toy robot named Heybo is struck by a strange bolt of lightning turning him into a giant robot, Heroman. He becomes a protector of Earth and fights against the Skurgg and other enemies. Heroman is one of the Bones anime that despite having one season, was thoroughly enjoyed by fans.

Where to watch: Crunchyroll and Amazon Prime video.

9) The Case Study of Vanitas

Still from one of the Bones anime, The Case Study of Vanitas (Image via Bones)

The Case Study of Vanitas written by Mangaka Jun Mochizuki was adapted as an anime by Bones in 2021. The series has 2 seasons with 24 episodes in total. A special episode was also released by Bones, The Case Study of Vanitas Episode 12.5- Recap.

The story takes place in a fictional 19th-century Paris. A young vampire named Noe seeks the "Book of Vanitas", a grimoire rumored to be capable of cursing vampires.

He comes across a human named Vanitas, who claims to be a vampire expert. They get into a conflict, endangering the peace between humans and vampires. Without giving much spoiler, this is one of the best Bones anime to watch.

Where to watch: Crunchyroll and Amazon Prime video.

10) Space Dandy

A still from one of the Bones anime, Space Dandy (Image via Bones)

Space Dandy written by Masafumi Harada is one of the manga adapted by Bones in 2014. The series has a total of 2 seasons with 26 episodes. The anime became a fan favorite as soon as it aired.

Space Dandy is an anime that follows Dandy, the protagonist on his misadventures through space. Dandy is a fashionable alien hunter who journeys accompanied by his robot assistant QT and his feline-like friend Meow. They quest to find rare and undiscovered alien species.

Where to watch: Crunchyroll, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home.

In Conclusion

Animation studios like Bones are key players in the anime and manga industry. The success of an anime or movie depends on how the story is processed, not just on choosing a manga title as the source material.

Many animation studios like Bones have created anime adaptations that have been thoroughly enjoyed by fans. In the ever-evolving anime universe, many animation studios have provided fans with enjoyment and will continue to do so.

