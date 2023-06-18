Will there be a Darker Than Black season 3? Explored

Since the second season's conclusion on December 25, 2009, fans have eagerly awaited the release of Darker Than Black season 3. Created as an original anime, the series is created and directed by Tensai Okamura, who is known for Blue Exorcist, The Seven Deadly Sins, etc. The thriller action series gained popularity when it started airing and eventually became one of the popular hits of the 2000s.

Not only that, but the series also won several awards. had two seasons, each with 25 and 12 episodes, but now fans are wondering if the two seasons will be enough for the series. However, considering that the second season ended more than ten years ago, many are unsure if there will be production of Darker Than Black season 3. Hence, let's take a look at what is the status of Darker Than Black season 3 and whether or not it will come to fruition.

Darker Than Black season 3 might not happen due to many reasons

Much to the disappointment of the fanbase, Darker Than Black has not yet been picked up for a third season. Produced by Bones, the first season of the anime was released on April 6, 2007, followed by the second season on October 9, 2009, and finally four OVAs in 2010. However, since the release of its final episode, the studio has stayed silent on Darker Than Black season 3. Moreover, the studio has yet ti cancel the series.

But Studio Bones has recently been quite busy, concentrating on the release of other well-known anime franchises, such as Metallic Rouge, My Hero Academia season 7, and Bungou Stray Dogs season 5, among others. Therefore, for those who have been waiting, the announcement of Darker Than Black season 3 may take some time.

However, it is not only the studio that is to be blamed as viewers bemoaned how hasty the last episodes of the first season were. When a sequel was announced, the Japanese audience was taken aback since the anime series was more popular in the West than in Japan. Aside from that, when the second season finale was dropped, it received mixed reviews stating that the ending was confusing.

Crepuscular Sky @CrepuscularSkyy @Pochitadoll Me, waiting for Darker than Black season 3 for almost a decade now: @Pochitadoll Me, waiting for Darker than Black season 3 for almost a decade now: https://t.co/dKzaeNba1z

Further complicating the release of Darker Than Black season 3 is the fact that Tensai Okamura, its original creator, quit the studio and announced in late 2017 that he was not working on any projects. Because of this, the anime series now needs a committed new cast and staff who can revive the show again.

Aside from the aforementioned reasons, the only thing that is currently known about the Darker Than Black series is that Funimation Entertainment confirmed that, effective from January 21, 2016, they would no longer possess the licence for the first season of the series.

Final thoughts

Although the first two seasons were favorably welcomed by the general public, the studio has failed to create Darker Than Black season 3 for a variety of reasons. Considering there are still some fans of the show, it would need a compelling story and characters to compete with the likes of The Chainsaw Man, Jujutsu Kaisen, My Hero Academia, Demon Slayer, and other popular anime series.

Furthermore, given the anime series hasn't aired an episode in nearly 13 years and the creator has left the studio, the chances of Darker Than Black season 3 being resurrected are remote. While some anime series have been revived after a long hiatus in the anime industry, such as Mushishi: The Next Passage and Durarara!! x2, there may still some chances for the series to make a comeback.

