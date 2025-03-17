5 anime traitors who had every right to switch sides (& 5 who had no good reasons)

Betrayal is a potent theme in manga and anime. Some anime traitors sell out their allies for valid reasons—perhaps due to previous betrayals, moral dilemmas, or self-preservation. Characters like Lelouch vi Britannia in Code Geass and Itachi Uchiha in Naruto abandoned their earlier allegiances to pursue a greater cause, even at the cost of being vilified.

However, not all anime traitors are justified in their actions. Some, like Griffith from Berserk and Aizen Sosuke from Bleach, betray their friends more for shallow, self-serving pursuits than any sense of loyalty or ethics. The choices they make cause absolute chaos and bloodshed with no valid reason on their part. This list explores both sides of the argument—a review of five anime traitors who had the right to switch sides and five who had no justification for their actions.

Anime traitors who had every right to switch sides

1) Lelouch vi Britannia (Code Geass)

A still of Lelouch (Image via Sunrise)

Lelouch, a former Britannian prince, had every reason to betray his empire. The oppressive rule of Britannia destroyed countless lives, including his own family's. He became Zero to dismantle the empire from within, seeking a better world. His betrayal was not only justified but also necessary for the liberation of the oppressed. Lelouch’s calculated actions made him one of the most compelling anime traitors, with a justified reason for switching sides.

2) Scar (Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood)

A still of Scar (Image via Studio Bones)

Scar began as a vengeful Ishvalan warrior, fueled by his hatred for Amestris and its military. The revelation of national atrocities led him to question his past decisions. However, his transformation wasn't immediate; over time, he set aside his quest for vengeance to fight against the corruption that had torn his community apart.

By choosing justice over revenge, Scar's defection became one of the most justifiable in anime, illustrating how growth and awareness can dramatically change one's destiny.

3) Vegeta (Dragon Ball Z)

A still of Vegeta (Image via Toei Animation)

Vegeta was introduced as a ruthless Saiyan warrior loyal to Frieza, but as he witnessed Frieza’s cruelty firsthand, his loyalty began to waver. Vegeta realized that, in Frieza's eyes, he was merely a disposable tool, leading him to turn his back on his former master and pledge loyalty to the Z Fighters.

His betrayal was not only justified but also inevitable, driven by his desire for true freedom and revenge against the tyrant who exterminated his home planet. Unlike other anime traitors, who switch sides solely to fulfill their own desires, Vegeta's actions marked the beginning of his transformation into a genuine hero.

4) Stain (My Hero Academia)

A still of Stain (Image via Studio Bones)

Although Stain is an antagonist in My Hero Academia, his betrayal of hero society arises from his disillusionment with the system. He despised heroes who pursued fame and fortune instead of true justice. His extreme ideology drove him to become a villain, but his criticism of hero society was not entirely unfounded. Unlike other anime traitors who act out of selfishness, Stain’s motives had a solid foundation, making his betrayal understandable.

5) Itachi Uchiha (Naruto)

A still of Itachi (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Itachi Uchiha’s betrayal of the Uchiha clan is one of the wildest yet justified narratives in Naruto. As a prodigy of the Uchiha clan and a loyal shinobi of Konoha, he faced an impossible choice: eradicate his entire clan to prevent a coup that threatened to ignite a devastating war. It was his love for Konoha, along with the label of traitor he bore, that motivated him.

Choosing the path of concealment and self-sacrifice, he endured a life filled with hatred to protect Konoha from lurking dangers, making him one of the noblest anime traitors, with all the justifiable reasons to switch sides.

Anime traitors who had no good reasons to switch sides

1) Griffith (Berserk)

A still of Griffith (Image via OLM)

Griffith’s betrayal of the Band of the Hawk stands as one of the most notorious and terrifying betrayals in anime history. Once a charismatic and ambitious leader, Griffith sacrificed his loyal comrades during the Eclipse to achieve godhood, abandoning his humanity in the process. His decision wasn’t driven by survival or righteousness but by an insatiable thirst for power.

Unlike other anime traitors who switch sides out of necessity or ideology, Griffith’s betrayal was rooted purely in selfishness, making him the ultimate embodiment of treachery without any justifiable reason.

2) Aizen Sosuke (Bleach)

A still of Aizen (Image via Studio Pierrot)

In all honesty, Aizen’s betrayal of the Soul Society was driven by a relentless greed to become more powerful than ever before. He viewed the existing order as flawed and sought, in his own way, to 'remodel' it under his own rule, convinced that the world needed him as a god-like ruler. However, unlike anime traitors who act out of necessity, survival, or some kind of personal tragedy, Aizen’s betrayal was not justifiable beyond mere arrogance.

His manipulative schemes and ruthless ambition made him a formidable antagonist, although he felt more like a crazed, self-serving, wannabe dictator than a consistently ideological figure.

3) Gabi Braun (Attack on Titan)

A still of Gabi (Image via Wit Studio)

Gabi’s blind hatred for the Eldians of Paradis drove her to commit senseless acts of violence, fueled by years of Marleyan propaganda. Even when confronted with evidence that challenged her beliefs, she stubbornly refused to accept an alternative perspective. Her indoctrination prevented her from seeing beyond her prejudices, leading to reckless decisions that caused unnecessary bloodshed.

Unlike anime characters who switch sides for justice or freedom, Gabi’s betrayal of humanity stemmed from ignorance and an unwillingness to change, making her actions all the more frustrating.

4) Seryu Ubiquitous (Akame ga Kill)

A still of Seryu (Image via White Fox)

Seryu was a fanatical enforcer of the corrupt Empire, blindly believing in its twisted sense of justice. Her unwavering devotion to a system founded on tyranny and oppression made her one of the most dangerous anime traitors, with no legitimate rationale for her actions.

Despite witnessing countless atrocities committed by the Empire, she refused to question its authority, instead justifying her brutal methods as righteous. Viewing the revolutionary army as mere criminals, Seryu’s actions were driven by a distorted moral code, making her betrayal of morality all the more infuriating and tragic.

5) Char Aznable (Mobile Suit Gundam)

A still of Aznable (Image via Studio Nippon Sunrise)

Char Aznable’s betrayal in Mobile Suit Gundam was fueled by personal revenge rather than a noble cause. Originally a high-ranking officer in Zeon, Char’s true objective was to annihilate the Zabi family, whom he held responsible for his father’s death.

While his vendetta was understandable, his manipulation of both allies and enemies revealed a readiness to betray anyone for his own interests. Unlike anime traitors with clear ideological reasons, Char played both sides, making his loyalty unpredictable and his betrayals feel more self-serving than justified.

Final thoughts

Anime traitors add depth and tension to stories, yet their reasons for betrayal can range from noble to entirely reprehensible. While some, like Lelouch and Itachi, had justifiable reasons for their actions, others, like Griffith and Aizen, switched sides solely for selfish or misguided motives. Betrayal in anime remains a compelling narrative tool, but its impact hinges on how justified—or unjustified—the traitor’s actions truly are.

