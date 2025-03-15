10 luckiest characters in anime, ranked

Some anime characters survive on skill, others on sheer power - but then there are those who, against all odds, earn their place among the luckiest characters in anime. These characters constantly have fate tilting its scales in their favor. Whether it's avoiding certain death, stumbling into victory, or receiving help at just the right moment, luck plays a major role in their lives.

In anime, luck isn't just about rolling the dice. It is a force that can turn the tide of battle, keep someone alive against impossible odds, or make them a magnet for fortune. Some characters, like Luffy from One Piece, always seem to have luck on their side, while others, like Subaru from Re:Zero, rely on their bizarre fate to keep them going.

From escaping lethal attacks by mere inches to winning impossible bets, these luckiest characters in anime prove that luck can be a superpower of its own. This article will explore 10 characters whose extraordinary fortune sets them apart and places them among the luckiest characters in anime.

Disclaimer: The article solely reflects the author's opinion and not Sportskeeda as a whole.

From Joseph Joestar to Luffy: The luckiest characters in anime who defy all odds

10) Leorio Paradinight (Hunter x Hunter)

A still of Leorio (Image via Toei Animation)

Leorio may not have the raw power of his Hunter x Hunter comrades, but his luck frequently saves him in critical moments. One of his most remarkable strokes of fortune occurs during the Hunter Exam, where he repeatedly avoids elimination despite being outmatched. During the Election Arc, he unexpectedly becomes a frontrunner for Chairman of the Hunter Association, despite his initial reluctance - thanks to a mix of charisma and sheer luck.

Even in tense battles, Leorio often escapes danger or lands miraculous hits, proving that luck is sometimes more valuable than strength, making him one of the luckiest characters in anime.

9) Touma Kamijou (A Certain Magical Index)

A still of Touma (Image via J.C. Staff)

Touma is often seen as the unluckiest guy alive, constantly attracting trouble. The bad luck stereotype masks his extraordinary capacity to live through any hazardous challenge.

His "Imagine Breaker" negates all supernatural abilities, often saving his life when things seem hopeless. In the battle against Accelerator, Touma, despite being an ordinary human, lands a decisive punch that changes the course of the fight.

Time and time again, he faces opponents far stronger than him, yet always walks away alive. His luck isn't in avoiding danger but in always finding a way through it, making him one of the luckiest characters in anime.

8) Kazuma Satou (KonoSuba: God's Blessing on This Wonderful World)

A still of Kazuma Satou (Image via Studio Deen)

Kazuma's luck stat is through the roof, even if it doesn’t always seem that way. In the world of KonoSuba, luck determines more than just gambling success - it influences fate itself. Kazuma frequently escapes death, like when he survives a duel against Mitsurugi, thanks to a random stroke of luck. In the dungeon arc, he evades lethal traps and finds treasure without trying.

Even his victories over powerful enemies, like the Destroyer, happen because of ridiculous coincidences. While his party suffers constant misfortune, Kazuma's sheer luck keeps him afloat in this chaotic world, proving himself to be one of the luckiest characters in anime.

7) Subaru Natsuki (Re:Zero - Starting Life in Another World)

A still of Subaru (Image via White Fox Studio)

From the beginning, viewers can see how Subaru faces a tragic fate because he repeatedly dies in Re:Zero. However, his "Return by Death" ability gives him an advantage no other character has - the chance to redo his mistakes until he finds the best outcome.

His survival in arcs like the Witch Cult Attack or Sanctuary would be impossible without his ability to relive events and change fate. While it comes at a painful cost, Subaru’s endless retries give him an unparalleled advantage, making him one of the luckiest characters in anime.

6) Kaguya Shinomiya (Kaguya-Sama: Love is War)

A still of Kaguya (Image via A-1 Pictures)

In the battle of love and wits, Kaguya's luck often plays in her favor. Despite her careful planning, fate frequently ensures that situations turn out just right for her. While it seemed impossible at first, Kaguya manages to watch the fireworks during the festival event with Miyuki Shirogane which creates a precious romantic experience. In another instance, she wins a game of luck against Ishigami, proving that she isn't just a master strategist but also incredibly fortunate.

Whether it's romantic coincidences or unexpected victories, Kaguya always seems to have luck on her side, securing her place as one of the luckiest characters in anime.

5) Yuki Nagato (The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya)

A still of Yuki Nagato (Image via Kyoto Animation)

As an alien data interface, Yuki Nagato isn't just lucky - she bends reality itself. Yuki Nagato possesses the ability to adjust statistical likelihoods, so everything turns out according to her plans.

One of her standout moments occurs in The Disappearance of Haruhi Suzumiya, where she alters reality itself to create an alternate timeline where she can live a normal life. Even in battle, she always finds the perfect counter to any threat. Yuki’s control over information effectively makes her one of the luckiest characters in anime, as she can change the odds to ensure she never truly loses.

4) Yuichiro Hyakuya (Seraph of the End)

A still of Yuichiro (Image via Wit Studio)

In a world dominated by vampires, Yuichiro should have died multiple times, but his luck keeps him going. The lifetime of good luck that Yuichiro enjoys extends from the vampire massacre of his childhood to cracking his seraph powers perfectly and escaping death during the Nagoya Arc.

Despite constantly facing enemies far beyond his level, he somehow finds a way to survive and even thrive, proving that luck is as much a weapon as any sword. This makes him one of the luckiest characters in anime.

3) Arataka Reigen (Mob Psycho 100)

A still of Reigen (Image via Studio Bones)

Reigen lacks psychic abilities but manages to survive within the supernatural realm by combining his good fortune with his impressive charm. During the Claw Arc, he strolls into an esper battle and somehow walks away without a scratch.

He tricks dangerous individuals, avoids deadly situations, and even convinces Mob to lend him power when necessary. Reigen's ability to talk his way out of danger and attract powerful allies makes him one of the luckiest characters in anime.

2) Monkey D. Luffy (One Piece)

A still of Luffy (Image via Toei Animation)

Luffy's strength is undeniable, but his fortune is just as crucial to his success. In Marineford, he miraculously avoids attacks from top-tier enemies like Mihawk and Akainu. In Wano, his alliance comes together almost by chance, securing the help of key allies like Yamato and the samurai.

Time and again, Luffy’s journey is filled with moments where he narrowly escapes death, finds unexpected support, or stumbles upon critical information. His luck is a defining factor in his rise to becoming the Pirate King, cementing him as one of the luckiest characters in anime.

1) Joseph Joestar (Jo Jo's Bizarre Adventure)

A still of Joseph (Image via David Production)

Joseph Joestar is the epitome of luck, often predicting enemy moves and escaping deadly situations with his iconic "Your next line is..." trick. His battle against Esidisi in Battle Tendency showcases his uncanny ability to avoid danger at the last second.

Even in Stardust Crusaders, his luck remains unmatched - surviving dire encounters like the battle against Mariah’s magnetic Stand. Joseph’s ability to think on his feet, combined with absurdly lucky escapes, cements him as the luckiest character in anime.

Final Thoughts

Luck in anime is more than just chance - it’s a game-changing force that shapes destinies. Whether it’s dodging death, stumbling into fortune, or rewinding fate itself, these luckiest characters in anime prove that sometimes, luck is the greatest power of all.

