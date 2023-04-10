Soul Eater: Will Ahtsuki Ohkubo's dark fantasy masterpiece return with season 2? Renewal status explored

More than 14 years ago, the final episode of the Soul Eater anime aired. The Studio Bones anime was a tremendous sensation with viewers when it debuted on April 7, 2008, but it ended way too soon. Nonetheless, the studio released a major picture commemorating the anime's 15th anniversary in March 2023.

It was speculated that an anime remake would be unveiled on the anniversary, and many fans were looking forward to it. Yet, nothing about the anime remake was mentioned on the anniversary, leaving fans dissatisfied.

With the lack of updates since the anime's 15th anniversary, Soul Eater seems unlikely to return soon

Soul Eater is a manga series written and illustrated by Atsushi Ohkubo, who is well known for his current work, Fire Force. It was serialized in Square Enix's Monthly Shonen Gangan magazine from 2003 to 2013, and it was animated in 2008 with a total of 51 episodes. Since the last episode, released on March 29, 2009, fans have been waiting for the anime to continue.

However, as previously stated, the studio presented a major visual for the Soul Eater anime before its 15th anniversary in March 2023. After episode 35, the Soul Eater anime had to deviate from its source, and the anime adaptation faltered, especially in the finale, leaving fans somewhat unsatisfied. As a result, there was speculation among fans that they would finally witness the renewal or even reboot of the anime.

A countdown graphic of the famed sword Excalibur was also released before the 15th anniversary. Nevertheless, the studio reported no renewal or relaunch of the anime on its 15th anniversary on April 7, 2023.

New Soul Eater merchandise was released as part of the anime's 15th-anniversary celebration. The Bones Studio Store has announced the release of reworked original drawings and products for the anime.

The new merchandise includes Acrylic stands, keychains, pins, tees, tapestries, box graphics, and can badges. According to the Bones store's website, they will be available in late July 2023.

Given the studio's announcements for anime seasons like My Hero Academia season 7, Bungo Stray Dogs season 5, Metallic Rouge, and others, the next Soul Eater season is unlikely to arrive in 2023 or early 2024.

Yet, considering the success of both the anime and the manga, which had 19.6 million copies in circulation as of July 2019, as well as the conclusion of other anime such as Mob Psycho III, there is a potential that the dark fantasy may be renewed in the distant future.

Fans all across the internet have been waiting for the anime's renewal status for far too long and have inundated social media. They swarmed social media after the studio gave no official confirmation for the anime.

What is the Soul Eater anime about?

Soul Eater takes place at the Death Weapon Meister School, which is located in Nevada's fictitious Death City. Shinigami, also known as Lord Death, runs the school as a training center for people with the capacity to turn into weapons and the wielders of those weapons, known as meisters.

Maka Albarn and her scythe partner Soul Eater, assassin Black Star, and his partner Tsubaki Nakatsukasa, who can transform into different ninja weapons, and Death the Kid, the son of the Shinigami, and his pistol teammates Liz and Patty Thompson, all attend this school.

The purpose of the meister students is for their weapons to absorb the souls of 99 evil humans and one witch, which will drastically increase the weapon's strength and transform them into death scythes wielded by Shinigami.

Here's how MyAnimeList describes the anime:

The possibility of Ahtsuki Ohkubo's dark fantasy anime getting a renewal is still on fans' minds. Nonetheless, the anime is unlikely to be revived in 2023 or early 2024, as some information must have been provided by now.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

