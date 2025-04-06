Every Demon Slayer Hashira as Pokémon Gym Leaders

The Demon Slayer universe delivers on many different characters with unique skills and abilities. Among them, probably the most interesting are the Hashira. Each Hashira has mastered a Breathing Form that focuses on elements of nature and human character.

Ad

What if the Hashira from the Demon Slayer universe decided to migrate into the world of Pokémon? What if they wanted to become Pokémon Gym Leaders? This article visualizes the Hashira as Pokémon gym leaders. Each Hashira has been named a gym leader based on the Breathing Form they mastered in the series.

Disclaimer: This article reflects solely the author's opinion. Each Hashira has been allotted at least one Legendary, Mythical, or Paradox Pokémon to suit their character and status.

Ad

Trending

Hashira from Demon Slayer if they became Pokémon Gym Leaders

1) Giyu Tomioka (Water-type Gym Leader)

Giyu Tomioka will be a Water-type Pokémon Gym Leader (Image via Ufotable)

Giyu Tomioka, the Water Hashira from Demon Slayer, is the master of the Water Breathing Form. His skills in manipulating water and using it as a weapon qualify him to become the Water-type Pokémon Gym Leader. His stoic attitude and proficiency in battle reflect upon the Pokémon he will have on his team.

Ad

If Giyu were in the Pokémon verse, he'd have gotten a compatible team with Pokémon such as Samurott, Gyarados, Veluza, Basculegion, Azumarill, and Urshifu (Rapid Strike Style).

2) Sanemi Shinazugawa (Flying-type Gym Leader)

Sanemi Shinazugawa will be a Flying-type Pokémon Gym Leader (Image via Ufotable)

Sanemi Shinazugawa, the Wind Hashira from Demon Slayer, has mastered the form of Wind Breathing. His aggression and brash personality reflect a physical power-centric image. Sanemi uses fast slashes through the wind that deal great damage to his opponents.

Ad

Alongside his mastery of Wind Breathing, he is a great candidate to become a Flying-type Gym Leader. If Sanemi were to become a Pokémon Gym Leader, his team would comprise strong and bulky flying-type Pokémon such as Charizard, Salamence, Braviary, Corviknight, Kilowattrel, and Tornadus (Therian Form).

3) Gyomei Himejima (Rock-type Gym Leader)

Gyomei Himejima is a great representation of the Rock-type Gym Leader (Image via Ufotable)

Gyomei Himejima, the Stone Hashira from Demon Slayer, has mastered the Stone Breathing Form. He has a calm and collected personality, and seldom likes to get involved in conflicts unless he has to. His Stone Breathing can be used both offensively and defensively, as shown during the Hashira Training arc.

Ad

With all the qualities of his abilities in mind, a defensive and offensive Rock-type Pokémon Gym Leader role will suit him the best. In terms of having a Pokémon team, Gyomei's team will likely consist of bulky rock-type Pokémon with both defense and great physical attack stats like Tyranitar, Gigalith, Aggron, Tyrantrum, Rhyperior, and Terrakion.

4) Mitsuri Kanroji (Fairy-type Gym Leader)

Mitsuri Kanroji will be the perfect Fairy-type gym leader in Pokémon (Image via Ufotable)

Being the master of Love Breathing, Mitsuri Kanroji, the Love Hashira from Demon Slayer, will be a perfect fit for the role of a Fairy-type Gym Leader in Pokémon. She has a jolly personality that reflects when she interacts with everyone. However, she is no less powerful than any other Hashira, as shown during her fight in the Swordsmith Village arc.

Ad

She holds immense physical strength and power that can be reflected in the Pokémon she might use. If Mitsuri were to ever become a Pokémon Gym Leader, her Fairy-type team would consist of Pokémon such as Sylveon, Mimikyu, Gardevoir, Ribombee, Altaria, and Fezandipiti.

5) Obanai Iguro (Poison-type Gym Leader)

Obanai's Serpent Breathing makes him the perfect candidate for the Poison-type Gym Leader (Image via Ufotable)

The Serpent Hashira from Demon Slayer, Obanai Iguro, embodies the Poison-type Pokémon Gym Leader quite well. The essence of his Breathing Form is agility and striking unpredictably. Iguro can slash through multiple opponents at the same time because of the uniqueness of his Breathing Form.

Ad

Since his Breathing Form is related to serpents, he can easily fit into the role. Poison-type Pokémon complements his lethal and agile fighting style. If Iguro were to become a Pokémon Gym Leader, his party would mostly consist of poison-type Pokémon such as Arbok, Gengar, Crobat, Drapion, Overqwil, and Munkidori.

6) Kyojuro Rengoku (Fire-type Gym Leader)

Regoku will be the perfect Fire-type Pokémon gym Leader (Image via Ufotable)

Kyojuro Rengoku, the Flame Hashira from Demon Slayer, is the best candidate to be named a Fire-type gym leader, if he ever were to migrate to the Pokémon universe. Rengoku has a bold and powerful personality that complements his mastery of the Flame Breathing. He has shown great resolve and tremendous flame-wielding during his fight against Akaza in the Mugen Train arc.

Ad

If Rengoku ever were to become a Fire-type Pokémon Gym Leader, he would have strong Pokémon who have both balanced physical and special attacks and agility, like Infernape, Hisuian Arcanine, Darmanitan, Talonflame, Ceruledge, and Gouging Fire.

7) Muichiro Tokito (Ghost-type Gym Leader)

Muichiro will be the best Ghost-type Pokémon Gym Leader (Image via Ufotable)

The Mist Hashira from Demon Slayer, Muichiro Tokito, carries an ominous vibe while fighting that fits the criteria for becoming a Ghost-type Gym Leader from Pokémon. His Mist Breathing Form revolves around him fighting while disappearing and reappearing ominously from the mist— like a ghost— making him a great fit for this particular gym leader role.

Ad

If Muichiro were ever to join the elite ranks of Pokémon Gym Leaders, his team would likely feature ghost-type Pokémon who have a mysterious and horrifying vibe, like Froslass, Aegislash, Mismagius, Hisuian Zoroark, Dragapault, and Calyrex (Shadow Rider Form).

8) Shinobu Kocho (Bug-type Gym Leader)

Shinobu will likely become a Bug-type gym leader if she joined the Pokémon series (Image via Ufotable)

Shinobu Kocho, the Insect Hashira from Demon Slayer, is fit to become a Bug-type gym leader in the Pokémon universe. Her Insect Breathing Form and lethal use of poison are the reasons why she should choose Bug-type Pokémon. Shinobu's attacks take the form of a swarm of insects.

Ad

Moreover, plenty of Bug Pokémon have the secondary typing of poison, which is also an ability Shinobu has. While not all of her Pokémon will have the secondary poison typing, Shibo will still have strong and fast Pokémon that will reflect her own fighting style, like Ninjask, Venomoth, Beedrill, Frosmoth, Galvantula, and Slither Wing.

9) Tengen Uzui (Fighting-type Gym Leader)

Tengen Uzui will be the perfect fit for a Fighting-type Pokémon Gym Leader (Image via Ufotable)

The Sound Hashira from Demon Slayer, Tengen Uzui, will be an ideal fit for a Fighting-type Gym Leader in Pokémon. As there is no actual Sound typing or anything relatively close in Pokémon, the next best quality to pick up from Tengen's character is his fighting style. He is a physically strong fighter with immense strength, even without relying on his Sound Breathing.

Ad

Tengen can fight up close and personal, relentlessly, with only one goal on his mind— winning. If Tengen were ever to become a Pokémon Gym leader, he would have strong physical attacking Pokémon on his team who complement his fighting style, like Emboar, Machamp, Lucario, Pawmot, Annihilape, and Galarian Zapdos.

Final thoughts

The idea of Demon Slayer Hashira becoming Pokémon Gym Leaders is both unique and intriguing. In the world of what-ifs, the possibilities are endless— the only limit being one's creativity. The Hashira are a strong group of individuals who would likely carry their stature into the Pokémon world if they wanted, Gym Leaders being the only deserving option.

Ad

Both Pokémon and Demon Slayer are among the most popular anime that have huge rosters of characters, which makes this list even more intriguing. A crossover from both worlds has been achieved by the end of this list.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ribhu Ghosh Ribhu Ghosh is an Anime writer at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor's degree in Journalism from Calcutta University, his deep-rooted passion for anime and manga led him to pursue a career in writing about the same.



Along with his experience as an illustrator for various overseas anime studios and companies, he also writes storylines. Ribhu's creative journey has been profoundly influenced by renowned mangakas such as Sui Ishida, Masashi Kishimoto, Kohei Horikoshi, and Koyoharu Gotouge.



Ribhu's enthusiasm for storytelling and illustration is evident in his meticulous approach to reporting. He values accuracy and relevance and always prioritizes thorough research.



If given a chance, he would return to 2014 and be a part of the Tokyo Ghoul series, as he admires its action scenes, story, plot twists, art, and adaptation from the manga.



When he's not writing, Ribhu enjoys illustrating, playing chess, and engaging in outdoor activities like badminton. His diverse interests extend to music, cooking, reading, and gaming, all of which complement his passion for entertainment. Know More