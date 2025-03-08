Why did the kids betray Gyomei in Demon Slayer? Explained

Near the end of the latest season of Demon Slayer, the story of the Stone Hashira, Gyomei Himejima, was revealed to the fans as a flashback. In episode 7 of the Hashira Training arc, mangaka Koyoharu Gotouge tells the fans Gyomei's story through his narrative.

The question of why the orphaned kids betrayed Gyomei, who despite his disability took care of them is often wondered by the fans. One of the kids sold out Gyomei and the others out of fear to save himself from a demon he encountered; Gyomei couldn't protect them.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the manga/anime.

Gyomei's origins and backstory in Demon Slayer

Gomei Himejima has one of the saddest backstories from Demon Slayer (Image via Ufotable)

Gyomei's backstory was revealed during the end of the Hashira training arc in episode 7 of the anime. Gyomei revealed his own story to Tanjiro when he acknowledged him for choosing to save the villagers over the life of Nezuko, his demon sister. The question was finally answered: Why did the kids betray Gyomei?

Gyomei was born blind on Mount Hinode in the Himejima clan. His mother died during childbirth, and his father died in an epidemic. The rest of his clan's disappearance was never revealed. When he became a teenager, he started living with nine other children who were orphans and raised them in an abandoned temple, where he lived a poor but happy life.

The temple they lived in was infamous for being in a demon-infested area. Gyomei used to burn Wisteria incense to keep the demons away from the temple, also making rules to prevent the children from getting hurt by the demons. Staying outside during the night was forbidden entirely for their safety.

One night, one of the nine children disregarded the temple rules and failed to return before nightfall. He was immediately met with a demon. To save his own life, the kid bargains the life of Gyomei and the other children from the temple. The kid put out the Wisteria incense and invited the demon inside the temple, where he killed four children immediately upon entering.

Gyomei and Sayo at the randown temple they lived in from Demon Slayer (Image via Ufotable)

Gyomei woke up from all the commotion and immediately guarded the rest of the children upon sensing its presence. However, the remaining children insisted on fleeing and disobeyed Gyomei, getting killed in the process. Only one four-year-old child named Sayo listened to Gyomei and stayed back.

Gyomei, determined to protect her at all costs, started fighting against the demon. While fighting, he realized he had a frightening amount of power and mercilessly fought and defeated the demon. Soon after, the villagers came to help but only found the corpses of the other children, a blood-bathed Gyomei, and a frightened and puzzled Sayo.

"That man is a monster! Everyone... he... killed everyone," said Sayo traumatized by the events of the night.

The villagers misunderstood her words and thought she meant Gyomei as the monster, not the demon. Gyomei was later imprisoned for the false accusation of the murder of seven children and was sentenced to execution. However, Kagaya Ubuyashiki intervenes and releases Gyomei, bringing him to the Demon Slayer Corps, where he trained and became the Stone Hashira.

How Gyomei is able to fight despite his disability?

Gyomei Himejima, the Stone Hashira fighting against Muzan in Demon Slayer (Image via Ufotable)

Despite being handicapped by his blindness, Gyomei the Stone Hashira from Demon Slayer trained and enhanced his power of hearing to a superhuman extent. His acute sense of hearing allowed him to interact with his surroundings normally, even while he was in high-speed combat with demons.

During the final fight with Muzan, Gyomei impressively was able to hear Muzan's flesh regeneration and was able to determine that he was no ordinary demon they had faced before. His keen sense of deduction showed the fans the peak of his hearing prowess.

In conclusion

Gyomei Himejima has one of the saddest backstories in the anime. He was betrayed by the people he always protected and provided for despite his eyesight disability. He often gave up his own food to feed them. Everything that happened in the past served as a base for his Repetitive Action technique, a style similar to Total Concentration Breathing, by remembering a painful memory.

Truly, Gyomei is one of the strongest Hasira in the Demon Slayer universe, recognized and respected by others. With the upcoming Infinity Castle arc right around the corner this year, fans can anticipate more displays of his strength and intellect in the battle against Muzan.

