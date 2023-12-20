Demon Slayer: Where did Gyomei Himejima's forehead scar come from? Explored

Demon Slayer's Hashira is perhaps one of the series' most appealing characters, mainly because they have mastered Breathing techniques and they are at the apex of their respective fighting styles. A very good example of this is the strongest Hashira, Gyomei Himejima, with manga readers already being quite familiar with his exploits and battle prowess, especially during the Infinity Castle arc.

In that regard, it is normal that Demon Slayer fans would like to more about the most powerful member of the Hashira, and the backstory of his forehead scar is often brought up. While it is a notorious element of his character design, it is also quite important for his backstory, and motivation, and a good example of the kind of person he is.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Demon Slayer series.

Explaining the backstory of Gyomei Himejima's forehead scar in Demon Slayer

Expand Tweet

Gyomei Himejima was one of the stars of the Infinity Castle arc in Demon Slayer, proving to be the biggest ordeal Kokushibo, the first Upper Moon, had to face during that saga. Furthermore, Gyomei also made a strong impression because of his unique fighting style and the fact he was strong enough to compete with someone like Kokushibo, who was arguably the most powerful swordsman in that arc.

Several things made Gyomei stand out from the rest of the Hashira and one of the most notorious was his forehead scar, which gives him a much more imposing look. This is a direct result of his backstory, with him living as an orphan in a temple with nine other kids and taking care of them until a demon attacked one day, which led to Gyomei having to kill it on his own.

While the future Stone Hashira managed to succeed and kill the demon as a normal human being, which was evidence of his natural strength, most of the people in the vicinity assumed he was the one who killed some of the children. This forced him to flee the temple and the battle gave him his now-iconic forehead scar.

The legacy of the character

Gyomei in the key visual for the upcoming Hashira Training arc in the anime (Image via Ufotable).

As mentioned earlier, most Demon Slayer fans hold the Hashira in high esteem because of their role in the story and how they are constantly the strongest characters on the good guys' side. Furthermore, the Infinity Castle arc was a huge moment for the Hashira as many of them had the chance to join Tanjiro and his friends while they were fighting the strongest Upper Moons and Muzan.

In that regard, it is safe to say that Gyomei was one of the Hashira who made the biggest impression since he was up against Kokushibo, who was arguably a much more capable fighter than Muzan in terms of swordsmanship and general abilities in combat. While is true that the first Upper Moon was on a whole new level, Gyomei had an amazing performance and held his own against one of the most powerful characters in the entire series.

Final thoughts

Gyomei got his scar before the beginning of the Demon Slayer series when he was living in a temple and had to protect the children he was living with from a demon. While he managed to kill the demon, it came with the cost of being falsely accused of murdering children and had that forehead scar as a reminder.