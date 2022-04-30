Why is Gyomei Himejima always crying in Demon Slayer?

Gyomei Himejima is one of the most popular Demon Slayer characters in the entire series. He's known for his ridiculous raw power and strength, earning him the title of the Strongest Hashira.

He is a member of the Demon Slayer Corps and is extremely valued. He played a huge role in defeating some of the strongest demons in the series. Fans have been trying to understand why he's always crying. While the series hasn't specifically mentioned a reason, there are a few things that explain the same.

Why is the Stone Hashira always crying in Demon Slayer?

Since the series hasn't officially specified a reason why Gyomei cries all the time, we can deduce possible reasons by looking into his past. Before he became a member of the Demon Slayer Corps, he was in a temple and took care of nine children. He was someone who cared deeply for them and took care of them despite being blind.

However, one day a child stepped out of the premises after dark and encountered a demon. The demon convinced the child to put out the Wisteria incense, used for protection from demons, in exchange for sparing his life. The demon destructed the temple and ended up killing most children except for a girl named Sayo since Gyomei came to the rescue. He was able to defeat the demon with his bare hands and it was on that day that he realized he had strength that not many people possess.

Even after saving Sayo, he was sentenced to death since she said Gyomei was responsible for the deaths. Gyomei, an emotional and gentle person by nature, was extremely sad that he was not able to save more lives. Even after the accusation, his concern was that he wasn’t able to protect other kids that the demon devoured.

It was Kagaya Ubuyashiki who offered him the option to join the Demon Slayer Corps and Gyomei was happy to do so. He dedicated the rest of his life to safeguarding humans in any way that he could. He trained his mind and body with the hope that one day he could eradicate all demons.

Gyomei is extremely emotional and caring and is always concerned for those around him. This could be the main reason why he is always crying in the Demon Slayer series.

