Muzan's sheer existence gives Demon Slayer more implicit lore than fans realize

Kibutsuji Muzan is the main antagonist of the popular anime/manga series Demon Slayer, also referred to as Demon King. He has been seen to possess immense power and abilities. He is single-handedly responsible for the creation of all demons and powers them with his blood.

Ad

Muzan's presence also told a lot about the demons, their origins, and physiology. It has also led to many implications that may not have been made within the anime/manga.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer. This article may also contain canon-typical mentions of Violence/gore/sensitive topics. Readers’s discretion is advised.

Demon Slayer implicit lore from Muzan's presence

Muzan in his female form (Image via Ufotable)

Muzan's presence in the anime has certainly sparked some implications. He is one of the most mysterious characters, with the audience discovering something new about him every time.

Ad

Trending

His being the maker of all demons gives us a lot of information about demon physiology and characteristics.

Feeding habits

Demons are creatures who need to feed on humans to survive. However, it was never revealed how much they needed to consume.

Taking a deep dive into the Corps records from Demon Slayer, on page 133, according to Taisho Whispers and Rumors, it is said that demons regurgitate the flesh upon consuming a human.

Ad

A few implications come from this very fact, one being that demons don't need to consume flesh, just blood. The emphasis of the word regurgitation of the flesh heavily implies that demons have to deposit the flesh somewhere after it comes back out.

This further heavily indicates the fact that demons need just the blood of humans to survive and not their flesh.

Muzan's knowledge and experience

Another part of the Demon Slayer Corps Records about Muzan said his hobbies were learning about imported goods, foreign words, new technologies, etc. Based on this part, implications can be made on the history of Muzan.

Ad

Muzan is said to be at least a thousand years old, meaning he has the knowledge and experience of a thousand years.

Looking back to history it can be learned exactly what goods and languages Muzan could've learned, obviously Mandarin, Cantonese, and Korean. For more discovery jumping back to the Meiji restoration might help.

In the 1800s Japan opened its border to four major countries; America, Russia, Britain, and the Netherlands.

Ad

Muzan when he was 19 years old (Image via Ufotable)

An educated guess can be made on what languages Muzan would have learned first, backed with reasoning. During this era, the Dutch were trading with Japan, hence bringing European sciences and Dutch studies.

Ad

Muzan, being keen on learning science, would have had to learn Dutch to decipher the studies. This can mark his fluency in Dutch.

Muzan can also be assumed to be fluent in English but likely writes in British English. Another aspect backed by his keen interest in scienceis that he probably would have read the works of famous English scientists such as Newton and Dalton.

New technologies

It can be concluded that with his thousand years of experience, he was proficient in all the technologies developed through the ages. From his life dating to the mid-1800s, he has probably seen the entire country of Japan develop in front of his own eyes.

Ad

He also would have a record of every chemical element and seed ever discovered.

Demon reproduction

It has been a debate for a while whether demons can reproduce like human beings, and if the child born is a demon or a human. Muzan's history and lore have also clarified it, as it has been shown him having a child, a human child.

Muzan has also got a family which clarifies a lot and implies the possibility that demons and humans can have children.

Ad

Final thoughts

Muzan Kibutsuji from Demon Slayer anime (Image via Ufotable)

Kibutsuji Muzan from the Demon Slayer anime/manga is a complicated yet iconic character. Being a thousand years of age, a lot of lore can be hidden behind his entire personality. Speculations and conclusions have endless possibilities when it comes to Muzan.

Ad

Demon Slayer has portrayed Muzan in the most perfect manner possible, also leaving gaps for implications to be made.

Also Read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback