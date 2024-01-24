Demon Slayer: How did Yushiro survive after Muzan Kibutsuji died? Explained

The Demon Slayer series has introduced a wide range of demons during its course. Most of them only wish to serve Kibutsuji Muzan and aid him in his goal of achieving true immortality. While he was technically immortal, there was one thing that would kill him instantly, and that was sunlight. It was any demon’s biggest weakness, and Muzan wished to conquer this hurdle.

However, not all demons wish to serve Muzan, and this might surprise those who haven’t watched the series. Two demons stood out during the series and managed to help the Demon Slayer Corps: Yushiro and Tamayo.

Yushiro was introduced during the first season of the anime series. Fans who have completed the manga are asking one question in particular: How did Yushiro survive after Kibutsuji Muzan died in the Demon Slayer series? Let’s take a look at the relevant manga chapters to understand why this is the case.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from concluding events of the manga chapters.

Demon Slayer: Reason for Yushiro surviving despite Muzan’s death

Tamayo informs Tanjiro that she made Yushiro a demon (Image via Shueisha/Koyoharu Gotouge)

Before we get into the topic, it is important to understand one of the most fundamental rules that govern the existence of a demon. Most demons are created by Kibutsuji Muzan. He gives a human being trace amounts of his blood, resulting in the creation of a demon.

Therefore, all demons created this way are completely under his control, unless Muzan himself is weakened and they manage to remove this curse. This is how Tamayo managed to remove herself from Muzan’s control.

Tamayo explains how she and Yushiro survive (Image via Shueisha/Koyoharu Gotouge)

In Demon Slayer chapter 15, Tamayo gives an explanation that could help fans understand how Yushiro is an exception to the aforementioned rule. He was the only demon that Tamayo managed to create, and she did so after removing Muzan’s curse. This is why both Yushiro and Tamayo never feel the need to feed on human flesh and instead drink small amounts of human blood to stay alive.

Yushiro wasn’t created by Muzan himself. He was created by a demon who broke herself free from Muzan’s curse. This is why Yushiro managed to stay alive even though Muzan died towards the end of the manga.

About Yushiro

Expand Tweet

Yushiro is a supporting character in the Demon Slayer series, and he was first introduced in the Asakusa arc. He led Tanjiro and Nezuko to Tamayo, which was one of the biggest plot points in the story. It is often overlooked, but Tanjiro meeting Tamayo was important since she cured Nezuko and brought her to her human form. Yushiro’s abilities in the series are quite intriguing as well.

His Blood Demon Art allows him to create talismans made out of paper that act like blindfolds. This can either reveal hidden objects or mask an object he wishes to. He also used this talisman to improve one’s vision. His most impressive feat was shown during the Infinity Castle arc. He was able to take control of Nakime’s mind and body.

Not only did he do that, but he also gained access to her abilities and helped members of the Demon Slayer Corps. He brought them to the surface when the Castle was crumbling and collapsing. Yushiro also showed that he was able to control Nakime on a cellular level. This was seen when Muzan and Yushiro were fighting over control of Nakime’s body and mind.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2024 progresses.