Muzan's backstory in Demon Slayer season 3 finale makes him more popular than ever

Demon Slayer season 3 has ended, and one of the many things revealed during the Swordsmith Village arc was the backstory of the main villain, Muzan Kibutsuji. While an illuminating story for the demon, it has also made him more popular than he's ever among the fandom. As such, fans seem more intrigued by Muzan than they ever did before or since.

Viewers have already enjoyed Demon Slayer season 3, but the reveal of Muzan's backstory only made it more enjoyable. So much so that an examination of his popularity has been warranted, given how he's the main villain. Thus, this article will look into Muzan's backstory as presented in Demon Slayer season 3 and how it made him more popular than even the King of Demons can handle.

Disclaimer: This article will have plenty of Demon Slayer spoilers, including from the manga and material not yet released for the anime.

How did the popularity of Demon Slayer's main antagonist, Muzan Kibutsuji, increase afte season 3?

Muzan's backstory summarized

Tan @Onlyfact_s Muzan’s backstory in the anime was the same as the manga except they used the « show, don’t tell » approach by having everything unfold right in front of us instead of having the narrator narrate everything



This part was anime original tho Muzan’s backstory in the anime was the same as the manga except they used the « show, don’t tell » approach by having everything unfold right in front of us instead of having the narrator narrate everything This part was anime original tho https://t.co/7W3o2cc3hr

Ever since he was a baby in the Heian Era, Muzan Kibutsuji was always stricken with illness and thanatophobia, or fear of death. According to the Demon Slayer manga, his heart stopped multiple times in the womb, but he only escaped cremation by crying. Illness struck him, after which he was told he'd be lucky to reach 20.

He was given a special medication with the Blue Spider Lily as an ingredient. However, he killed the doctor as his condition worsened in a fit of rage. He regretted this action soon enough since the incomplete treatment turned him into a demon and gave him a stronger body. The problem? He needed human flesh to survive and couldn't walk in the sunlight.

While the full extent of Muzan's backstory wasn't shown in the Swordsmith Village arc, Demon Slayer fans' appetite was satiated by what they saw - Muzan creating demons, consuming people, slaughtering a platoon of soldiers sent after him, and other things. As such, he wanted the Blue Spider Lily to become immortal.

Was Muzan popular even before the premiere of season 3 finale?

As far as Muzan's popularity goes, the main villain of Demon Slayer placed 12th in the first popularity poll for the series with 285 votes. Considering he is a villain, that's not bad since the characters above him are either the main characters or Hashira.

Muzan is likewise the only demon to place that high, with the next one being Rui at 17th place, if one doesn't count Nezuko at number 3. In other types of popularity, he was given the unofficial day of June 3 to be Muzan Day by the official Demon Slayer Twitter account.

Muzan is also the only antagonist that appeared on the cover page of two manga volumes - volumes 2 and 22. Since he's the main villain, that honor would of course go to him. Normally, however, other villain characters in other contemporary shonen get covered on manga covers.

Following the release of Demon Slayer season 3 finale, fans gleefully shared their reaction on seeing Muzan's backstory

As was expected, fans reacted with untold glee and hype when this sliver of Muzan's backstory was revealed. The fact that it was animated so well was a feast for some eyes. It may have been an abridged version, but that only increased people's need to see more of Muzan.

With the Swordsmith Village arc having Muzan's backstory as the epilog, it helped to serve as a preview of the coming danger that Nezuko and Tanjiro will have to face. Muzan was always going to be the final antagonist since he did turn Nezuko into a demon after all. However, now that he knows that Nezuko has conquered the sun, he would pursue her to absorb her power.

daily muzan @dailymuzan observing muzan’s backstory animated it is certain to say that he lived In a Shinden-zukuri (寝殿造) style house.

These were mainly palaces/residences for nobles during the heian era (794-1185) observing muzan’s backstory animated it is certain to say that he lived In a Shinden-zukuri (寝殿造) style house.These were mainly palaces/residences for nobles during the heian era (794-1185) https://t.co/wFyEXZraiU

TND ART @KingDnT2 @dailymuzan Bro this so well animated I was gonna ask where in the real world is this , then I read the damn tweet and saw it was from the episode @dailymuzan Bro this so well animated I was gonna ask where in the real world is this , then I read the damn tweet and saw it was from the episode

Esta♠️ @knyesta Demon Slayer the only series where the MAIN ANTAGONIST of the entire series says he’s going to come directly for the MC’s SISTER and people will say nothing important happened in the episode🤦‍♂️ Demon Slayer the only series where the MAIN ANTAGONIST of the entire series says he’s going to come directly for the MC’s SISTER and people will say nothing important happened in the episode🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/hNyncrhk89

Ufotable Perfect Shots @UfotableShots ‍ . I can’t wait to share some of the animation from this episode later today.



#鬼滅の刃 #DemonSlayer #ufotable Muzan's backstory was phenomenal; Suhara cinema really always hits different. I can’t wait to share some of the animation from this episode later today. Muzan's backstory was phenomenal; Suhara cinema really always hits different 👨‍🍳. I can’t wait to share some of the animation from this episode later today. 🔥#鬼滅の刃 #DemonSlayer #ufotable https://t.co/D24yPontQt

Esta♠️ @knyesta



This was the best episode Demon Slayer has ever produced. Perfect blend of incredible story content and GOD TIER production. Nezuko no Uta song, unreal animation, breathtaking composition and extended Muzan backstory. My favorite anime episode OAT



1000/10 FINAL REVIEWThis was the best episode Demon Slayer has ever produced. Perfect blend of incredible story content and GOD TIER production. Nezuko no Uta song, unreal animation, breathtaking composition and extended Muzan backstory. My favorite anime episode OAT1000/10 #鬼滅の刃 FINAL REVIEWThis was the best episode Demon Slayer has ever produced. Perfect blend of incredible story content and GOD TIER production. Nezuko no Uta song, unreal animation, breathtaking composition and extended Muzan backstory. My favorite anime episode OAT1000/10 #鬼滅の刃 https://t.co/8XrBsH1IvA

♣️ 𝐋𝖚𝖎𝖘 𝐌𝖆𝖙𝖍𝖎𝖘 ♣️ Road to 1K @SeaBreezeNerd Now this was interesting to know, we finally get into Muzan’s backstory. So at a young age he was very sick, and upon receiving partial treatment from his doctor (before killing him). That’s what lead to him becoming a demon. Now this was interesting to know, we finally get into Muzan’s backstory. So at a young age he was very sick, and upon receiving partial treatment from his doctor (before killing him). That’s what lead to him becoming a demon. #DemonSlayer 😲 Now this was interesting to know, we finally get into Muzan’s backstory. So at a young age he was very sick, and upon receiving partial treatment from his doctor (before killing him). That’s what lead to him becoming a demon. #DemonSlayer https://t.co/X6xKLKCBNH

The stunning display of power as Muzan slaughtered an entire platoon of soldiers sent at him was enough to make people see more. During the Entertainment District arc, nobody could even trace Muzan's whereabouts, but his interactions with the other demons made him a spiteful but popular character nevertheless. And now this sliver of backstory in season 3 before the story starts ramping up has got fans wanting the anime to give the Demon King more attention.

To sum up, Demon Slayer's Muzan Kibutsuji's popularity exploded after third season's finale. He was already an interesting villain, and the brief backstory only made him more intriguing for viewers of the series. This means that many fans will be looking forward to him more than ever.

Since Demon Slayer is on hiatus, many fans will be reading the manga in anticipation for how it ultimately ends. Muzan's popularity is probably going to continue trending upward now that the season 4 is already in production, which means more action from the Demon King. If anyone has any other comments to make on Muzan, they need only put it in the comments.

