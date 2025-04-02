10 anime characters like Reze from Chainsaw Man

Upon the announcement of the new Chainsaw Man movie, fans have been searching for anime characters like Reze, from other anime they have watched. Reze has an interesting role to play, being the major antagonist in Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc.

Reze, while initially appearing sweet and caring, later reveals it all as a facade. She is a harshly trained military soldier who puts on a face to deceive others about her real personality. Having possessed several other qualities, here are some anime characters who share some or most of her personality traits.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's opinion and contains spoilers from the upcoming Chainsaw Man movie.

Yor, Kurumi, and other anime characters like Reze from Chainsaw Man

1) Yor Forger (Spy X Family)

Yor is one of the anime characters like Reze from Chainsaw Man (Image via Wit Studio/CloverWorks)

Being exceptional assassins who live double lives, Yor Forger from Spy X Family and Reze have a lot of similarities. Yor works at the Berlint City Hall as a civil servant while secretly being an assassin known as Thorn Princess. Her co-workers have no clue about her true identity and see her only as a polite woman.

Likewise, Reze works in a cafe where she first met Denji. She acts playful and friendly towards Denji, showing interest in him. She hides her true self of being a trained Soviet assassin. Her playfulness towards Denji was all a facade as she snapped Denji's neck as soon as he let down his guard.

2) Toga Himiko (My Hero Academia)

Toga is one of the anime characters like Reze from Chainsaw Man (Image via Bones)

A brutal killer hiding behind a mask of innocence is what makes Himiko Toga from My Hero Academia and Reze so similar. Despite being a ruthless villain, Toga acts all cheery and girlish in front of others, leading them to a false sense of security. Meanwhile, Reze left a similar impression on Denji and others, masking her ruthless personality.

Toga is a ruthless fighter using knives and possessing a quirk that allows her to take the appearance of others upon consuming their blood. Similarly, Reze massacred an entire squad of Devil Hunters by blowing them apart, being a hybrid Bomb Devil.

3) Rize Kamishiro (Tokyo Ghoul)

Rize Kamishiro is one of the anime characters like Reze from Chainsaw Man (Image via Pierrot)

Rize Kamishiro from Tokyo Ghoul probably has the most storyline and character resemblance with Reze from Chainsaw Man. Rize acted all innocent and cute to lure Ken Kaneki to a date, only to try to kill him later on. Similarly, Reze invites Danji and gets close to him, only to snap his neck when he lowers his guard.

Despite their ruthlessness, they also desired freedom and peace, but were confined by others. Wanting to live freely, Rize is confined and manipulated by the Aogiri Tree and other ghouls for their plans. Likewise, despite genuinely wanting to live her life with Denji, Reze is confined to her role as a weapon of the Soviet government.

4) Yuno Gasai (Future Diary)

Yuno Gasai is one of the anime characters like Reze from Chainsaw Man (Image via Asread)

Using their charm to deceive others, Yuno Gasai from Future Diary and Reze similarly exhibit a deceiving personality. At first, Yuno looks like a sweet and caring girlfriend to Yukiteru. However, she soon reveals her side of an obsessive and ruthless killer. If anyone threatens Yukiteru, she does not hesitate to kill them.

Likewise, Reze acts as an innocent girl who feels attracted towards Denji, only to be plotting against him secretly. She kissed Denji in the rain, giving off an impression of being deeply in love with him, only to snap his neck the next moment.

5) Kurumi Tokisaki (Date A Live)

Kurumi Tokisaki from Date A Live is one of the anime characters like Reze (Image via AIC Plus+)

Upon her first meeting with Shido, Kurumi from Date A Live acts as a sweet and refined girl. However, once they are alone, she slaughters several people in front of him without showing any signs of hesitation. Similarly, Reze acts very innocently with Denji, but she tries to kill him the second he lowers his guard.

Kurumi has killed hundreds of people mercilessly while rewinding time to heal her own injuries using her abilities. She has a very dismissive view of humans as being disposable beings. Similarly, being a hybrid Bomb Devil, Reze can kill multiple people by creating explosions while using her regeneration abilities to heal herself.

6) Leone (Akame ga Kill!)

Leone is one of the anime characters like Reze from Chainsaw Man (Image via White Fox)

Leone from Akame ga Kill! exhibits a very outward and wild personality, teasing her allies, and behaves carefree. This changes, however, as she enters the battle. She becomes a ruthless fighter, attacking viciously like a beast. Likewise, Reze acts cute, romantic, and shy while masking her ruthlessness and personality of being a killing machine.

They also exhibit tendencies to prioritize their freedom over anything else. She kills the prime minister, Honest, showing how much she cares about her own sense of justice over following orders from others. Similarly, when Reze expressed her desire to run away with Denji, she showed the side of her that desires to quit as an assassin.

7) Medusa Gorgon (Soul Eater)

Medusa Gorgon from Soul Eater is one of the anime characters like Reze (Image via Bones)

Using deception and charm to manipulate others, Medusa Gorgon from Soul Eater and Reze from Chainsaw Man are like peas in the same pod. Medusa works as a nurse in the Death Weapon Meister Academy, appearing kind and caring while devising an evil plan secretly. Likewise, Reze also acts sweet and childlike towards Denji, making him fall for her before revealing she was an assassin.

Being a master in manipulation and combat, Medusa uses her Snake Magic, Vector Arrows, and her agility to overpower her opponents. In the anime, Medusa fights Stein, keeping up with him, despite him being one of the strongest Meisters in the series. Similarly, Reze wipes out elite Devil Hunters, showcasing her level of strength and agility.

8) Irene Belserion (Fairy Tail)

Irene from Fairy Tail is one of the anime characters like Reze from Chainsaw Man (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Appearing calm, but being one of the most powerful and ruthless characters from the series, Irene Belserion from Fairy Tail is one of the anime characters like Reze. Irene has a very graceful manner of speaking, however, she destroyed an entire army with her magic. Likewise, Reze, using her powers as a hybrid Bomb Devil, destroyed multiple Devil Hunters effortlessly.

They both meet a tragic end in their respective anime, binding their likeness further. Despite her cruel nature, Irene wished to reunite with Ezra and gain back her humanity. Realizing she cannot undo her tragic past, she took her own life in the end. Similarly, Reze in the end tried to reunite and live with Denji, but was killed by Makima before she could do so.

9) Annie Leonhart (Attack on Titan)

Annie is one of the anime characters like Reze from Chainsaw Man (Image via Mappa)

Putting on a facade and deceiving others of a false character are personality traits both Annie from Attack on Titan and Reze from Chainsaw Man possess. Annie appears as an indifferent soldier who is always calm. This is just a face to hide her true identity of being the Female Titan.

Likewise, Reze acts as a shy and playful girl, masking the truth of her Soviet trained assassin identity. They both hold immense power, which has been displayed throughout their series or movie. Annie, in her Female Titan form, slaughtered dozens of soldiers, while Reze did the same to Devil Hunters under the form of the Bomb Devil.

10) Light Yagami (Death Note)

Light Yagami from Death Note is one of the anime characters like Reze (Image via Madhouse)

Light Yagami from Death Note plays everyone like a fiddle in the series. He uses his manipulative abilities throughout the anime to achieve whatever he wants. On the surface, Light is a kind and intelligent student, while at the same time, he is constantly eliminating people under the alias of Kira.

Similarly, Reze plays Denji into falling for her while devising plans against him. The moment Denji let his guard down, Reze struck him and broke his neck. Both are also very intelligent, one being an innocent student who meticulously takes down criminals using the power of the Death Note, the other being an undercover trained assassin.

Final Thoughts

Reze from Chainsaw Man has a very interesting character that has led to her popularity. There are many other anime characters like Reze from different anime, who exhibit her level of ruthlessness and training in assassination. Despite being an assassin, Reze did exhibit signs of compassion towards the end.

With the upcoming Chainsaw Man movie, Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc, fans will like get a better idea about the personality traits of her character. This will further aid in finding and sorting out anime characters like Reze from several other anime.

