10 anime characters like Sung Jin-ah from Solo Leveling

Anime characters like Sung Jin-ah from the Solo Leveling series are often searched for by fans based on their characteristic traits shown in the anime. Sung Jin-ah, the younger sister of Sung Jinwoo, has a very significant role in the story of the series. Being an essential part of Sung Jinwoo's storyline, Jin-ah is popular because of the several personality traits she offers.

While acting very cheery and playful, Jin-ah is also deeply caring towards Jinwoo, showing deep sibling love. Jin-ah was raised by her brother Jinwoo after the tragic coma of her mother and their father's leaving them. Both the brothers and sister show deep care for each other, which can be seen between many other anime characters as well.

Disclaimer: This article contains the author's opinion and may contain spoilers for the manga/anime from the various anime that are being discussed.

Nezuko, Fuyumi, and 8 other anime characters like Sung Jin-ah from Solo Leveling

1) Nezuko Kamado (Demon Slayer)

Nezuko is one of the anime characters like Sung Jin-ah from Solo Leveling (Image via Ufotable)

Both Nezuko from Demon Slayer and Sung Jin-ah from Solo Leveling are deeply cared for and protected by their brothers. After his entire family got slaughtered, Tanjiro dedicated his life to protecting Nezuko, despite her becoming a demon. Likewise, Jinwoo deeply cares about his sister Jin-ah, as he has shown multiple times throughout the anime.

Tanjiro always carries Nezuko on his back in a wooden box, never separating himself from her. Similarly, after becoming a Shadow Monarch, Jinwoo ordered some of the shadows to stick by Jin-ah, showing deep care and love for her.

2) Alphonse Elric (Fullmetal Alchemist)

Alphonse is one of the anime characters like Sung Jin-ah from Solo Leveling (Image via Bones)

Alphonse Elric from Fullmetal Alchemist and Sung Jin-ah from Solo Leveling both have strong older brothers who care deeply for them. Alphonse's older brother, Edward Elric, despite his hardships, prioritizes Alphonse's well-being. At the beginning of the series, Edward even sacrificed his right arm to save Alphonse's soul and bind it to a suit of armor.

Likewise, the entire premise of Jinwoo becoming a Hunter was to provide for and look after Jin-ah and his mother. Jinwoo, even when he was weak, took on dangerous dungeons so that he could provide for Jin-ah's education and a better future. The siblings, having lost their parents early on under different circumstances, deeply care for each other.

3) Rukia Kuchiki (Bleach)

Rukia from Bleach is one of the anime characters like Sung Jin-ah from Solo Leveling (Image via Pierrot)

Both Rukia from Bleach and Jin-ah show a similar trait of showing deep care towards the protagonists of their anime. Jin-ah worries about Jinwoo after he almost dies in the double-dungeon incident. Even though Jin-ah doesn't understand Jinwoo's life as a hunter, she doesn't pry on him, showing her trust and respect towards him.

Likewise, Rukia, upon witnessing Ichigo lose his confidence after losing to Byakuya, blamed herself and accepted her execution. She did that so that Ichigo won't further risk his life for her. Although Rukia and Ichigo are not actual siblings, Rukia exhibits a playful and teasing attitude towards Ichigo, which can be similarly seen between Jinwoo and Jin-ah throughout Solo Leveling.

4) Alluka Zoldyck (Hunter X Hunter)

Alluka from Hunter X Hunter is one of the anime characters like Sung Jin-ah (Image via Madhouse)

Alluka from Hunter X Hunter shares a bond with her older brother, Killua Zoldyck, that is almost identical to that between Jinwoo and Jin-ah from Solo Leveling. Being treated like a tool by her entire Zoldyck family, Killua is the only one who sees Alluka as a sister. When the family locked Alluka upon witnessing her abilities, Killua stood up for her freedom.

Likewise, Jinwoo deeply loves Jin-ah and prioritizes her safety over anything else. He keeps her away from his hunter lifestyle and takes on dangerous missions to provide for her education and well-being. Even after his transformation, Jinwoo never forgot his duties towards Jin-ah.

5) Fuyumi Todoroki (My Hero Academia)

Fuyumi is one of the anime characters like Sung Jin-ah from Solo Leveling (Image via Bones)

Fuyumi from My Hero Academia plays the role of a supporting and caring sister, especially to Shoto. When Endeavor's wishes and demands caused turmoil in the Todoroki family, Fuyumi was the one who constantly tried to keep the family together. She was also the one who instigated Shoto to reconnect with their mother and maintain a relationship with their siblings, who were estranged.

Likewise, despite Jin-ah barely knowing anything about Jinwoo's problems and struggles, she admires and looks up to him, showing a deep level of trust. She cares for him deeply and supports him emotionally, which can be seen throughout the Solo Leveling anime.

6) Ui Hirasawa (K-On!)

Ui is one of the anime characters like Sung Jin-ah from Solo Leveling (Image via Kyoto Animation)

Both Ui from K-On! and Jin-ah play the role of a caring young sister to their older siblings in their respective anime. Ui takes care of Yui just like a parent. She cooks meals for Yui, cleans, and wakes her up every day for school. Ui is also very supportive of Yui's ambition of joining the band, despite Yui's energetic and carefree personality.

Similarly, as mentioned previously, Jin-ah respects and cares for Jinwoo deeply, as he was the one who took care of her when their father left them and their mother went into a coma. Jin-ah looks up to Jinwoo and shows worry after his double-dungeon near-death experience. She supports Jinwoo with any questions, believing he knows what he is doing.

7) Armin Arlert (Attack on Titan)

Armin is one of the anime characters like Sung Jin-ah from Solo Leveling (Image via Mappa)

Despite not being blood-related, Armin from Attack on Titan plays the role of a sibling to both Eren and Mikasa. Armin constantly helps Eren maintain and project his anger by reminding him of his humane characteristics. He also helps clarify to Eren that it is not always about fighting, but to look at bigger perspectives than that.

Similarly, Jin-ah is one of the key reasons Jinwoo decided to become a hunter, despite his lack of strength shown at the beginning of the series. Jin-ah also recognizes Jinwoo's efforts and supports him emotionally whenever needed. She works as a pivot for him to not lose his sense of humanity even when he becomes strong.

8) Nunnally vi Britannia (Code Geass)

Nunnally is one of the anime characters like Sung Jin-ah from Solo Leveling (Image via Sunrise)

Both Nunnally from Code Geass and Jin-ah have brothers who care for them deeply. The similar dedication Lelouch shows towards Nunnally indicates that her being one of the anime characters like Sung Jin-ah. Lelouch orchestrated the entire Britannia rebellion to create a peaceful world for Nunnally. He also tries to hide the dark aspects of society from her to protect her innocence.

Likewise, Jinwoo makes sure Jin-ah lives a normal life, shielding her from the violent and dangerous aspects of the hunter world. Even after Jinwoo gained his powers, he still worries about Jin-ah, thinking of her well-being and future.

9) Kobato Hasegawa (Haganai: I Don’t Have Many Friends)

Kobato is one of the anime characters like Sung Jin-ah from Solo Leveling (Image via AIC Build)

Despite having a Tsundere personality, Kobato from Haganai: I Don't Have Many Friends cares deeply for her older brother Kodaka. Kobato is deeply affectionate towards Kodaka and gets jealous when other girls get near him. She genuinely loves and relies on Kodaka, as seen throughout the anime.

Likewise, Jin-ah deeply cares and worries about Jinwoo, especially after his near-death experience, mentioned previously. Jin-ah recognizes Jinwoo's care and affection towards her and returns it with affection of her own.

10) Kagura (Gintama)

Kagura from Gintama is one of the anime characters like Sung Jin-ah (Image via Sunrise)

Kagura from Gintama is similar to Jin-ah from Solo Leveling in terms of their relationship with their siblings. Both Kagura and Jin-ah have a playful and teasing personality, which reflects on the way they behave with their siblings. Apart from her brother Kamui, Kagura also teases Gintoki and Shinpachi, behaving like an annoying sister figure.

Jin-ah also teases Jinwoo throughout the anime, making jokes and comments about his social life and his change in physical appearance after his awakening incident. Her funny and teasing nature balances out the seriousness in Jinwoo's life.

In Conclusion

Sung Jin-ah from Solo Leveling is a fun-loving and playful character who brings a lightness to the otherwise action-oriented anime. Jin-ah plays a pivotal role in Jinwoo's storyline as she was one of the initial reasons for him becoming a hunter. Anime characters like Sung Jin-ah can be found in various other anime due to her playful and jolly personality traits.

As the final episode of Solo Leveling season 2 concludes, the story is set to pick up after the Jeju Island arc. The series shows many other anime characters like Sung Jin-ah, with different personalities, making it intriguing for fans to watch.

