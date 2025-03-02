10 best sisters in anime, ranked

The best sisters in anime are more than only siblings; they are caring, protective, and sometimes even life-altering for those around them. Whether as caretakers, best friends, or intimidating warriors, these sisters add heartwarming and emotional depth to their respective stories.

Some are sweet and tender, while others are brave and determined, but all leave lasting impressions on both their siblings and viewers. From those who commit their lives to their families to those willing to make the ultimate sacrifice to protect their loved ones, these sisters portray some of the most moving relationships in anime. With that in mind, here are the ten best anime sisters, ranked from better to best.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinion and includes spoilers from the mentioned anime.

Ui Hirasawa, Mirajane, and 8 other best sisters in anime, ranked

10) Yor Forger (Spy X Family)

Yor and Yuri (Image via CloverWorks)

Yor Forger from Spy x Family is a caring and devoted sister who goes to great lengths to ensure her younger brother Yuri’s happiness. Despite her dangerous job as an assassin, she maintains a warm and loving bond with him, always prioritizing his well-being.

Her protective nature is so strong that she unknowingly influences Yuri’s admiration and obsession with her. Yor’s kindness, combined with her fierce loyalty, makes her an unforgettable sibling. She is undoubtedly one of the best sisters in anime.

9) Alluka Zoldyck (Hunter X Hunter)

Killua and Alluka (Image via Madhouse)

Alluka Zoldyck is a sister who defies the cruelty of her family by being loving and trusting toward Killua. Despite being isolated and treated as a threat due to her powers, she is kind-hearted and innocent. Her bond with Killua is unbreakable because he is the only person who knows and cares for her.

Whether or not Alluka's wish-granting power makes her great, it is her genuine love and blind trust in her brother that makes her special. Alluka Zoldyck is one of the best sisters in anime.

8) Fuyumi Todoroki (My Hero Academia)

Shoto and Fuyumi (Image via Bones)

Fuyumi Todoroki is the glue that keeps her broken family together. Despite growing up in a home filled with tension and trauma, she is kind, compassionate, and optimistic. She always attempts to repair the bond between her father and siblings, particularly trying to bring Shoto and Endeavor closer.

Unlike her brothers, who deal with their pain in their own ways, Fuyumi plays the role of emotional support, ensuring her family doesn't fall apart entirely. This makes Fuyumi one of the best sisters in anime.

7) Ui Hirasawa (K-On!)

Ui and Yui (Image via Kyoto Animation)

Ui Hirasawa is an example of a responsible and loving younger sister. In contrast to her forgetful and irresponsible elder sister, Yui, Ui is mature, reliable, and always looking out for her.

She manages the domestic work, sees to it that Yui stays on top of school and band activities, and even learns the guitar just so she can understand her sister's passion. Despite her own talents, she never craves recognition, always letting Yui be happy first. Her dedication and selflessness make her one of the best sisters in anime.

6) Shoko Komi (Komi Can't Communicate)

Shoko Komi (Image via OLM Studio)

Shoko Komi might have difficulties communicating, but she is extremely concerned and kind towards her younger brother, Shosuke. Despite her social anxiety, she makes an effort to understand him, even though most of their interactions are typically unspoken.

Shoko's mere presence brings warmth into Shosuke's life, and her soft-spoken nature makes him feel cared for at all times. Though they never display emotions freely, their unspoken understanding says everything about the sibling relationship. This places Shoko among the best sisters in anime.

5) Akari Kawamoto (March Comes In Like A lion)

Akari Kawamoto (Image via Shaft)

Akari Kawamoto acts as a mother for her younger sisters when their parents died. She provides them with everything a young child requires, such as warmth, love, and stability. No matter what her own troubles and challenges are, she always presents herself as a selfless human being.

She also extends kindness to Rei Kiriyama, making him feel a sense of belonging and care. As a mature, strong, and loyal pillar of strength, she is irreplaceable in their lives. Akari Kawamoto is one of the best sisters in anime.

4) Vinsmoke Reiju (One Piece)

Reiju and Sanji (Image via Toei Animation)

Reiju is a selfless and kind sister in One Piece who provides Sanji with the kindness he never got from their family. Unlike her brothers, she treated him kindly, secretly assisting him in escaping Germa 66's brutality.

Despite coming from a cruel lineage, she never lost her humanity, even risking her life to aid Sanji throughout the events of Whole Cake Island. Her loyalty and willingness to go against her father's command make her an outstanding sibling. This places her among the best sisters in anime.

3) Mirajane Strauss (Fairy Tail)

Mirajane Strauss (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Mirajane Strauss is a caring and protective old sister who always prioritizes her siblings, Elfman and Lisanna, above herself. Once a violent and intimidating mage, she has since adopted a caring role, holding her family together during every adversity.

She encourages Elfman to be strong and loves Lisanna deeply, ensuring neither of them ever feels isolated. She even battles with their well-being in mind, demonstrating her complete commitment. This makes Mirajane Strauss one of the best sisters in anime.

2) Gou Matsuoka (Free!!)

Gou as seen in anime (Image via Kyoto Animation)

Gou Matsuoka is a caring and persistent sister who always looks after her brother, Rin, even when he drives her away. She is responsible for running the swim club and keeping it successful while monitoring Rin's welfare.

Her idolization of power swimmers is a charming trait, but it is her consistency in support and encouragement that shines through. Gou's commitment to her brother and friends gives her a safe and supportive nature. Gou Matsuoka is among the best sisters in anime.

1) Nezuko Kamado (Demon Slayer)

Nezuko as seen in anime (Image via ufotable)

Nezuko Kamado's unbreakable love and sacrifice for her brother, Tanjiro, are what make her a truly great sister. Even after becoming a demon, she overcomes her instincts to keep him safe, demonstrating unbelievable self-control and dedication.

She bears pain and suffering without complaint, always putting Tanjiro first even when it concerns her own. Her decision to fight with him, even with the risk involved, shows her strength and commitment. Nezuko's compassion, toughness, and love for her brother make her one of the best sisters in anime.

Final thoughts

The best sisters in anime show that sibling bonds can be some of the most powerful ties in a narrative. From Nezuko Kamado's absolute dedication to Tanjiro to Mirajane Strauss' motherly figure in Fairy Tail, these sisters show love, sacrifice, and courage. Ui Hirasawa's unobtrusive support, Reiju Vinsmoke's sacrifices, and Gou Matsuoka's determination illustrate the various ways a sister can offer support to her family.

Whether through protection, encouragement, or sheer unconditional love, these sisters leave lasting impacts on both their siblings and viewers.

