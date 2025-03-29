10 anime characters like Kobeni from Chainsaw Man

Kobeni Higashiyama from Chainsaw Man is one of the more iconic characters from the latter half of the anime. Fans search for anime characters like Kobeni because of all the interesting personality traits she brings to the series. She is mainly featured as a major supporting character during the Public Safety arc.

Kobeni is usually very demure, soft spoken, and anxious. The major part of her appearance in the anime portrayed her as being cowardly, with a few moments of bravery. She is also shown to easily crack under pressure and break down into tears when faced with danger. Keeping all these personality traits in mind, here are some characters who have a similar portrait in their respective anime.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the author's opinions only and may contain spoilers from any/either of the anime discussed below.

Zenitsu, Takeru, and 8 other anime characters like Kobeni from Chainsaw Man

1) Zenitsu Agatsuma (Demon Slayer)

Zenitsu is one of the anime characters like Kobeni from Chainsaw Man (Image via Ufotable)

Panicking and having a breakdown in the face of tough situations makes Zenitsu Agatsuma from Demon Slayer and Kobeni similar. Despite showing a good amount of strength, they get anxious whenever faced with immediate danger. Zenitsu has shown this multiple times throughout the anime, while Kobeni has been seen doing something similar during her confrontation with the Eternity Devil.

In terms of workplace reluctance, both lie on the same wavelength as well. During his initial days, Zenitsu expressed how he didn't want to be a Demon Slayer, and was just doing it to keep the promise he made to his master. Similarly, Kobeni also expressed how she hated working for Public Safety, but was stuck due to her financial conditions.

2) Usopp (One Piece)

Usopp is one of the anime characters like Kobeni from Chainsaw Man (Image via Toei Animation)

Another example of cowardice, Usopp from One Piece and Kobeni from Chainsaw Man are on par with each other. They often express their reluctance and anxiety upon being faced with dangerous situations. Usopp is always terrified when it comes to fighting, constantly saying he doesn't want to die and tries to run away whenever he can.

Meanwhile, Kobeni is seen panicking and growing anxious in every other situation. Frequently expressing how much she hates her job, she is on the verge of quitting her job almost all the time a certain situation that arises. However, the way they express their panic also brings comedic relief to their respective anime, which are mostly action otherwise.

3) Lemon Irvine (Mashle: Magic and Muscles)

Lemon is one of the anime characters like Kobeni from Chainsaw Man (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Lemon Irvine from Mashle: Magic and Muscles and Kobeni add a comedic aspect to their anime because of their moments and actions. Both have expressed how much they dislike their jobs throughout their anime. Lemon doesn't feel enthusiastic about his job as a Devil Hunter and does the job just for the sake of it.

Likewise, as mentioned previously, Kobeni is in Public Safety due to her financial conditions, and would've quit undoubtedly if not for it. Their reactions to certain situations also bring out the funny moments from their anime. While Lemon has a very funny and weird personality that comes out in serious situations, Kobeni's overreactions and awkwardness make her one of the funniest characters in her anime.

4) Takeru Noto (Fire Force)

Takeru is one of the anime characters like Kobeni from Chainsaw Man (Image via David Production)

Because of their anxious personalities, Takeru from Fire Force and Kobeni have a similar standing in their anime. Despite Takeru joining the Special Fire Force to fight against Infernals, he acts very scared and anxious when facing one. Similarly, Kobeni does her job because of the financial pressure from her family, and doesn't care much about it.

Despite showing their anxious sides, both have also shown moments of courage during the altercations. Aside from his nervousness and fear during battles, Takeru has shown surprising resilience and tactical awareness in his battles. Similarly, even when anxious and facing danger, Kobeni shows extreme reflexes and can take down enemies stronger than her.

5) Iruka Umino (Naruto)

Iruka from Naruto is one of the anime characters like Kobeni from Chainsaw Man (Image via Pierrot)

Iruka Umino from the anime series Naruto is a normal ninja amongst many others with special powers. Despite that, he has managed to survive through numerous threats. Similarly, Kobeni from Chainsaw Man, despite always being anxious and frazzled, has outlasted many Devil Hunters, showing her survival skills.

Iruka has been drawn to Naruto from the very beginning. He holds himself responsible for Naruto's well-being while carrying emotional scars from the loss of his parents. Likewise, Kobeni carries the burden of her entire family. She has to continue her job for her financial situation, letting go of her happiness in the process.

6) Komugi (Hunter X Hunter)

Komugi is one of the anime characters like Kobeni from Chainsaw Man (Image via Madhouse)

Komugi from the Hunter X Hunter series and Kobeni share a similar personality trait in terms of low self-esteem. Komugi only believes she is best at playing Gungi and deems herself bad at everything else, often underestimating herself. Likewise, Kobeni looks down on herself, thinking she is weak and useless, despite showing impressive survival and combat skills throughout the anime.

Komugi can be seen constantly crying and panicking whenever she is faced with something unexpected. Similarly, Kobei has shown a full-on breakdown whenever she is put in a situation facing a Devil. She has also been seen bursting into tears, shaking, and screaming profusely.

7) Hitori Gotoh (Bocchi the Rock)

Hitori is one of the anime characters like Kobeni from Chainsaw Man (Image via CloverWorks)

Hitori from Bocci the Rock, being an introvert, has a lot of issues with social interaction. She has been seen often freezing up while having conversations with others, and gets anxious most of the time throughout the anime. Likewise, Kobeni from Chainsaw Man also gets extremely anxious in certain stressful situations. She even exhibits a complete mental breakdown while breaking down in tears and panicking.

Despite having social anxiety problems, Hitori is a skilled guitarist. She is the backbone of her band, Kessoku Band, where she also plays the role of a lyricist. Meanwhile, Kobeni has showcased superhuman reflexes and agility when dodging her enemy's attacks, despite being anxious, as seen during her confrontation with the Snake Devil.

8) Mare Bello Fiore (Overlord)

Mare from Overlord is one of the anime characters like Kobeni from Chainsaw Man (Image via Madhouse)

Despite being strong, their lack of self-confidence is what Mare Bello Fiore from Overlord and Kobeni from Chainsaw Man have in common. Mare has been seen stuttering, speaking softly, and avoiding eye contact with others throughout the anime. Similarly, despite having impressive reflexes and agility, Kobeni's low self-esteem is what holds her back.

Mare is also very anxious, even in front of her allies. She easily gets nervous around people, always apologizing and showing signs of hesitation. Likewise, Kobeni panics even in the slightest of dangerous situations and has been seen to often break down into tears.

9) Hanataro Yamada (Bleach)

Hanataro from Bleach is one of the anime characters like Kobeni from Chainsaw Man (Image via Pierrot)

Hanataro from Bleach was one of the healers from the Seireitei in the series. Both Hanataro and Kobeni are very timid and easily frightened by things or situations. Hanataro can be seen constantly anxious and being easily intimidated by the high-ranking Soul Reapers. Likewise, whenever facing a Devil, Kobeni tends to freeze and becomes nervous.

They also hold a very similar reluctance towards fighting and facing dangerous situations. Hantaro prefers to heal others rather than engage in combat, and when he is facing enemies, he tries to run away from them. Likewise, Kobeni hates the idea of working in Public Safety and fighting Devils, but is forced to because of her family's financial dependence on her.

10) Megumi Tadokoro (Food Wars!)

Megumi is one of the anime characters like Kobeni from Chainsaw Man (Image via J.C. Staff)

Being shy and panicking are a few of the traits that make Megumi Tadokoro from Food Wars! and Kobeni from Chainsaw Man so similar. Megumi shows a tendency to be very soft-spoken and shy. She also has doubts about her cooking, making her feel weak compared to other chefs. Similarly, Kobeni also suffers from self-doubt, constantly thinking she will die, despite having good survival skills.

Megumi expressed in the anime that she did not want to be put in intense cooking battles, but was rather pushed into them because of Totsuki Academy's harsh environment. Similarly, as mentioned on previous occasions, Kobeni was in the Public Safety department and fighting Devils because of her family, while having no actual interest in it.

In Conclusion

Kobeni from Chainsaw Man suffers tremendously from self-doubt, which leads to her panic and anxiety. These moments have also created some of the best comedic effects in the anime, which serve as a refresher to the otherwise all-action series.

Kobeni's character also shows the side of the series where people are forced into the profession of Devil hunting, who have no interest in it. With the upcoming movie, Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc, announced to be released in 2025, fans await as the story from the main and supporting cast unfolds.

