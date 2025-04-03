10 Naruto characters who could clear a Red Gate in Solo Leveling

Regarding Naruto characters, the variety of power and abilities on display is enormous. The emphasis on several abilities makes the anime so popular among fans. When comparing an all-time classic like Naruto to one of the most hyped and popular anime of recent times, like Solo Leveling, the possibilities are endless.

The Red Gate from Solo Leveling is one of the more captivating parts of anime. Fans have developed the concept that whenever it's a Red Gate, things will get interesting. Probably one of the best crossovers, here are some Naruto characters who can clear the Red Gate in Solo Leveling.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's opinions. Some characters mentioned below are from specific timelines as mentioned.

Kakashi, Jiraya, Itachi, and other Naruto characters who can clear the Red Gate

1) Naruto Uzumaki

The main protagonist of the series Naruto can clear the Red Gate (Image via Pierrot)

Among the several Naruto characters, if someone had to be depended on to clear the Red Gate from Solo Leveling, it has to be Naruto Uzumaki. In terms of power itself, Naruto has overwhelming strength that can overpower any monster in the dungeon. His wide variety of attacks is suitable for both long-range and close-range combat.

While up close and personal, he can use the Rasengan to fight off enemies. For distance, he has multiple ways of tackling. Moves like Rasen Shuriken and his Tailed Beast Bomb are two of the powerful attacks that can take out hordes of magical creatures and even the Red Gate Boss. Even his Shadow Clone Jutsu is suitable for combat against multiple creatures.

2) Kakashi Hatake (Naruto/Naruto: Shippuden timeline)

Kakashi is one of the Naruto characters who can clear a Red Gate (Image via Pierrot)

Kakashi Hatake, also known as the Copy Ninja, is one of the Naruto characters who can clear a Red Gate without many issues. Because of his Sharingan, Kakashi can copy and trace his opponents' moves, which works offensively and defensively. Furthermore, his Mangekyo Sharingan, Kamui, allows him to warp projectiles into another dimension.

Besides his visual jutsu, Kakashi has extreme agility and a signature lightning attack with his fist, Chidori. He can also manifest a full-body Susanoo that adds an extra layer of power and defense as he wraps himself in armor like chakra. All these will aid him in clearing the Red Gate and defeating the dungeon boss.

3) Sasuke Uchiha

Sasuke is one of the Naruto characters who can clear the Red Gate from Solo Leveling (Image via Pierrot)

Sasuke Uchina is among the few Naruto characters who can clear the Red Gate without any hassle. Sasuke's Amaterasu from his left Sharingan is an ability that lets him summon black flames that burn eternally. He can look at his enemies, and they would start burning without him needing to get physically involved.

Moreover, using his right eye's Sharingan ability to manifest flames, he conjures his Susanoo, which, as mentioned before, is both an offensive and defensive perk. He also possesses the Chidori, similar to Kakashi. His cursed mark will also help in boosting his powers if needed, helping him clear the Red Gate dungeon.

4) Jiraiya

Jiraiya is one of the Naruto characters who can clear a Red Gate from Solo Leveling (Image via Pierrot)

Being one of the legendary Sanin, Jiraiya is one of the Naruto characters who can easily clear the Red Gate dungeon using their abilities. Jiraiya is a master of Sage Mode jutsu, which gives him an advantage due to the open environment inside a Red Gate dungeon. He has also mastered and passed down the Rasengan, one of the best moves for close combat.

Jiraya's summoning jutsu will also be handy in taking down larger beasts inside the Red Gate dungeon and even the dungeon boss. Jiraiya has an extreme knowledge of battle tactics that will help him get out of tough situations in a Solo Leveling Red Gate dungeon.

5) Minato Namikaze

Minato is one of the Naruto characters who can clear a Red Gate (Image via Pierrot)

Minato Namikaze from the Naruto series has extreme agility and strength. Also known as the Yellow Flash, Minato possesses the Flying Raijin jutsu, which allows the user to teleport between locations they have marked. This ability will come in handy in a Red Gate dungeon fight against multiple magical creatures.

Moreover, Minato also possesses half of the Nine-Tailed Beast, Kurama's powers, which he can tap into whenever he wants. The Nine-Tails' chakra allows him to boost his strength and use moves like the Tailed Beast Bomb.

6) Gaara

Gaara from the Naruto series can conquer a Red Gate effortlessly (Image via Pierrot)

The power to control sand and manipulate it makes Gaara one of the characters from Naruto who can easily clear a Red Gate. His automatic sand defence will also benefit him defensively, fending off attacks. Using his sand platforms, he can attack from long distances, keeping himself clear of any imminent danger.

Gaara has an impressive sand sealing technique, which can be effective against the dungeon boss. Moreover, despite not being shown in the anime, Gaara being a Jinchuriki might also give him a boost in strength from the untapped power within.

7) Killer Bee

Killer Bee is one of the characters from Naruto who can clear a Red Gate (Image via Pierrot)

The Eight-Tails Jinchuriki, Killer Bee, is one of the characters from the Naruto: Shippuden who can clear a Red Gate dungeon. Killer Bee is proficient in Taijutsu, greatly effective in close combat. Pairing with that, his Seven-Sword style can cut through enemies easily.

Being a Jinchuriki also offers benefits to help him overcome a Red Gate. The Tailed Beast Bomb he shoots can take out a large group of enemies efficiently, while the Eight-Tails chakra offers him regenerative powers.

8) Madara Uchiha

Madara is one of the most powerful characters who can clear a Red Gate (Image via Pierrot)

Being one of the most overpowered characters from the anime, Madara from Naruto can effortlessly clear a Red Gate without breaking a sweat. Madara is proficient in Taijutsu, which will let him get up close and personal with the creatures. Pairing that with his Sharingan's ability to track movements, Madara is lethal in close-range combat.

Listing all of Madara's powers would be too much to fit in just an entry. If Madara enters his Sage of Six Paths mode, he becomes near-immortal, which immediately guarantees his victory over the dungeon boss, clearing the Red Gate dungeon he enters.

9) Hashirama Senju

Hashirama Senju is one of the Naruto characters who can clear a Red Gate very easily (Image via Pierrot)

Hashirama from Naruto, entering a Red Gate dungeon would be out of the question, as it would be an instant win. Hashira can use his Wood Style, turning the entire dungeon into a forest, making it his battlefield. Moreover, his Wood Clones can also assist him in battle, clearing out the creatures while he focuses on the boss.

His Thousand-Hand Buddha technique can wipe out entire armies of enemies instantaneously, which can also be used to defeat the boss. With a huge chakra reserve, Hashirama can go on fighting for endless hours without showing any signs of fatigue, while he has immense healing powers to heal himself while engaged in battle.

10) Itachi Uchiha

Itachi is one of the Naruto characters who can clear out a Red Gate (Image via Pierrot)

Itachi Uchiha is one of the Naruto characters who can solo a Red Gate and come out victorious. Itachi was known for being the one man who wiped out the entire Uchiha Clan, a clan known for their visual prowess and strength. Itachi has exceptional perceptive ability when it comes to fighting.

Itachi uses Amaterasu, which can engulf the monsters in black flames until they perish. Moreover, his mind-altering Genjutsu will also be an advantage as a lot of the dungeon creatures lack mental resistance. Moreover, Itachi can use his Susanoo to provide the extra boost he needs if fighting a large boss.

Final thoughts

A Red Gate from Solo Leveling is one of the more dangerous expeditions for any Hunter unless they are equipped with ample strength, both physically and mentally. Naruto characters, being able to use a multitude of powerful abilities, will easily clear an obstacle of such nature.

Similar to Naruto, many other anime characters can easily enter and conquer a Red Gate dungeon. With the Solo Leveling Season 2 ending recently with Sung Jinwoo entering yet another Red Gate, the story is yet to be unfolded, and more about the Red Gate is yet to be explored.

