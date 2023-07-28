Who is Susanoo-no-Mikoto? The myth behind Sasuke's power in Naruto, explained

One of the most influential Japanese myths to influence the production of author and illustrator Masashi Kishimoto’s Naruto manga series is that of Susanoo-no-Mikoto. Often abbreviated to just 'Susanoo,' fans likely recognize the name as representative of the golem-like creature those of the Uchiha clan with a Mangekyo Sharingan can activate.

While accessible to general members of the Uchiha clan, fans likely best recognize the Susanoo as being associated with Sasuke Uchiha specifically. Ironically, some other abilities of Sasuke’s also come from the Susanoo-no-Mikoto myth, although not deriving from the god Susanoo themselves.

In any case, fans of the Naruto series have recently expressed a curiosity in what the Susanoo-no-Mikoto is, and how it influences Sasuke’s powers. As mentioned above, the name is based on a Japanese myth of creation, which focuses on Susanoo, his siblings, and how the world came to be through their actions.

Susanoo-no-Mikoto myth serves as inspiration for Sasuke Uchiha’s primary power set in Naruto franchise

As mentioned above, Susanoo-no-Mikoto (often shortened to just Susanoo), is a god from Japanese mythology. He is described as the son of the god Izanagi, and the younger brother of Amaterasu, goddess of the sun, and Tsukuyomi, the god of the moon. Susanoo, meanwhile, is associated with the sea and storms.

Susanoo is said to have been born when his father, Izanagi, bathed in a river to purify himself after visiting the underworld. The latter visited the underworld in a failed attempt to rescue his deceased wife, Izanami. Susanoo was born when Izanagi washed his nose, while Amaterasu and Tsukuyomi were born from his washing his left and right eyes, respectively.

Due to Susanoo-no-Mikoto’s destructive nature (described in various ways in various retellings), he is banished by Izanagi. Before he leaves his family, he ascends to Takamagahara to say farewell to his sister Amaterasu. After a contest between the two to prove Susanoo’s sincerity, the latter raged due to his sister’s mistrust, destroying her rice fields and her palace.

This causes Amaterasu to hide inside the Ama-no-Iwato cave, plunging heaven and Earth alike into total darkness. Thankfully, the other gods were able to persuade her to come out of the cave, restoring light to the world. Susanoo was then thrown out of Takamagahara, having his beard and the nails of his hands and feet cut off, as well as exorcizing and expelling him with a “divine expulsion.”

Susanoo-no-Mikoto then, in defiance of his punishment, ascended into Heaven once again, disturbing it and Earth as well. This was reported to Amaterasu, who didn’t run or hide from her brother. Upon arrival, Susanoo proved his intentions pure by producing male children via a ritual of chewing jewels. Once producing said male children, he reaffirms that his intentions were pure, giving the children to Amaterasu and then departing.

While there is more to Susanoo’s tale and his various deeds, such as killing the eight-headed serpent known as the Yamato no Orochi, this is his tale in its most basic form. As Naruto fans can tell from the various names mentioned, such as Sasuke’s Amaterasu and Madara’s Tsukuyomi, his origins serve as both the inspiration behind Sasuke’s powers and other various aspects of the series.

