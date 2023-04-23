Boruto insider leak reveals details on Part 2 of anime

With the release of episode 293, the Boruto anime went on a hiatus and since then, there have been no updates about its return. Despite this, fans have been eagerly waiting for any news about its comeback, hoping that part 2 of the anime will be announced soon.

Boruto anime's return has been a topic of speculation for some time, but Twitter user @KevSenpai97 has provided some exciting new information about part 2. According to them, the anime will return with a brief Sarada arc, followed by the Prophecy arc, and a non-canon Boruto and Sasuke arc.

Insider leak reveals Boruto anime part 2 will return with a short arc featuring Sarada

A Twitter user @KevSenpai97 shared some shocking information about the Boruto anime's return. According to them, part 2 of the anime will return with a short arc featuring Sarada, where her Sharingan's third tomoe will be activated.

Reportedly, the Sarada arc will be covered in 8-12 episodes, after which the anime will transition directly to the Prophecy arc. This arc refers to Momoshiki's prophecy, which predicts that Boruto's "blue eyes" will take everything from him. @KevSenpai97 also claims that following the Prophecy arc, the anime will showcase a non-canon arc focused on Boruto and Sasuke.

There is no official release date for the anime's return, however, according to the leaker, Studio Pierrot will release it between late 2023 and early 2024. They also mentioned that this information has been given to them by an insider and that it is confirmed news.

@KevSenpai97 has provided more details about the anime's return in the comments section of their tweet. The user claims that the rest of the Code Arc will be animated after Sarada's arc involving the activation of her third tomoe concludes.

News of the anime's return with new arcs has created a buzz among fans eagerly waiting for new content. However, the credibility of the source remains uncertain as no concrete evidence has been provided to support these claims so far.

Some fans have questioned the logic behind the hiatus if the anime planned on following this kind of arc schedule. Others are confused about why Studio Pierrot would focus on the Sarada arc instead of concluding the ongoing Code arc.

While some are cautiously optimistic, others are celebrating the news and are hoping that the anime returns as soon as possible, even if it's seasonal.

The aforementioned tweets encapsulate the confusion among fans right now, with some celebrating and others thinking the news of Boruto anime's return is fake. Additionally, there's also a third group that is confused about the logical reasoning behind this kind of move from Studio Pierrot.

The anime returning with a Sarada arc and then following it up with a non-cannon arc makes it seem like the franchise is once again taking the same repetitive filler route that has plagued it since its inception. This would neither be good for the quality of the anime nor add anything substantial to the series.

Thus, it'll be interesting to see if the leaks turn into reality or if Studio Pierrot takes a new route.

